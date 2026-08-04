GROWING THREAT

Anti-Jewish hate crimes on the rise under Mamdani, NYPD stats show

Hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers rose more than 50% in July and by almost 9% over the first seven months of Zohran Mamdani’s administration

Hate crimes — particularly against Jews — have spiked in New York City during the first seven months of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration, new data from the NYPD shows.

The police department’s July statistics show general declines thus far in 2026 shootings and murders, and even in hate crimes against certain ethnic groups. But bias offenses were up overall last month, and during the entire period since Mamdani took office on the first of the year, with hate crimes targeting Jewish New Yorkers continuing to make up the majority of such incidents.

“More than half of the confirmed hate crimes for the first seven months of the year, or 56.9%, were anti-Jewish hate crimes, despite Jewish New Yorkers making up only 10% of the city’s population,” the NYPD’s report states.

There were 23 confirmed hate crimes against Jewish people in July of this year, compared to 15 in July 2025. To date, the Jewish community has suffered 205 confirmed criminal antisemitic incidents during Mamdani’s first seven months at City Hall, compared to 189 such transgressions up to this point in the final year of Mayor Eric Adams’ tenure.

Mamdani, whose broadsides against Israel and its leadership have both powered his political ascent and provoked warnings over potential repercussions for the city’s Jewish community, faced questions over the uptick in bias crimes after an unrelated press conference Monday morning.

“There’s no room for hate in our city. It will never be tolerated, it will never be accepted, and we know that this is something that we have to fight with every single tool at our disposal,” the democratic socialist mayor said. “The work to uproot antisemitism out of the city is one that will continue until we see hate crimes come to an end in the city.”

The mayor again underscored his increased investment in a hate crime prevention program, which allocates millions of dollars to a range of nonprofits.

July witnessed a double stabbing of an Asian American and a Jewish man on the holiday of Tisha B’Av, during which the assailant allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” and “Justice for Islam” as he passed a synagogue displaying the Israeli flag, before attacking the second victim, who was wearing a kippah. The accused, Raul Morales, now faces a raft of hate crimes charges.

Politico reported that NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch visited The Jewish Center — the Modern Orthodox synagogue where the victim Moshe Grunhaus had been praying before the stabbing — on Friday to denounce “antisemitic rhetoric” and assure the community of her continued protection.

Mamdani decided to keep Tisch, an Adams appointee, in her role when he entered office. Tensions between the two have surfaced on several occasions, most recently when the mayor continued to publicly toy with the idea of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite lacking the legal authority to do so.

Anti-Muslim offenses have also risen under Mamdani, but in much smaller numbers: five this past month compared to two the July prior, and 26 so far this year as opposed to 16 during the same period in 2025.