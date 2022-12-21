👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Jewish communal leaders about the final allocation for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and spotlight Henry Zachs, the Connecticut philanthropist spotted giving out hundreds of $2 bills to White House Hanukkah party attendees. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff, Sen. Bob Menendez, Miriam Berger and Mat Ishbia.

“It is dead, but we are not gonna announce it.” Those comments from President Joe Biden about the Iran nuclear deal — filmed in a one-on-one interaction with an audience member at a Nov. 3 rally in Oceanside, Calif., and posted online yesterday — were the talk of the foreign policy world.

Biden said there are “a lot of reasons” why the administration won’t announce that the deal is dead, telling the videographer, an Iranian-American activist, “I know they don’t represent you, but if they have a nuclear weapon, they’ll represent…” before the video cut off mid-sentence.

So far, the video doesn’t appear to have changed approaches on Capitol Hill. Four senators who spoke to Jewish Insider‘s Marc Rod yesterday afternoon — Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jim Risch (R-ID) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) — said they hadn’t seen the video yet.

But Menendez told JI he thinks Biden’s description is “a factual statement” and that “what we should be doing is to say, ‘Let’s get to Plan B soon.'” Menendez has been calling for such an approach for some time.

Markey said, “My hope is that it is not dead. My hope is that it is still possible to find a negotiated resolution of the issues and have full International Atomic Energy Agency inspection of the Iranian nuclear program.” The Massachusetts senator declined to say what the administration’s next steps should be if the deal is, in Biden’s words, dead, but emphasized that he had not seen Biden’s remarks for himself.

The administration’s public posture also has not changed. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby responded to the video on Tuesday by telling reporters that the deal “is just not our focus right now and it’s not on our agenda. We simply don’t see a deal coming together anytime soon while Iran continues to kill its own citizens and sell UAVs to Russia.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters later in the day, “It is certainly the case that the Iranians killed the opportunity for a swift return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA.”

There’s competition for the title of who has attended the most Hanukkah White House parties. Agudath Israel’s Rabbi Abba Cohen told us yesterday he thinks he’s at least tied with Conference of President’s Malcolm Hoenlein for attending the most official parties at the White House, and noted he also attended unofficial events at the Eisenhower Executive Building dating back to the George H.W. Bush administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington today, where he will meet with President Joe Biden this afternoon and address a joint session of Congress this evening.

Following yesterday’s firehouse primary in the special election in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, the counting of more than 26,000 ballots will begin at 10 a.m. ET today, with results expected by mid-afternoon.