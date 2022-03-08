Worthy Reads

⛑️ Role Reversal: The New York Times’ Patrick Kingsley spotlights the exodus of Jews from Ukraine, and the efforts of Israelis — many with Eastern European heritage — helping to facilitate the process. “A century ago, Jews fled widespread antisemitic attacks in cities like Chisinau and Odessa — pogroms that helped spur early Zionists to emigrate independently to Palestine. Today, the violence is not antisemitic. And this time around, representatives of the Jewish state, as well as an unusually high number of independent Israeli aid organizations, are now waiting at Ukraine’s borders to shepherd Ukrainian Jews to Israel. The pogrom in Chisinau, also known as Kishinev, ‘was a very central event that drove modern Zionism,’ the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, said in a phone interview on Monday. ‘In the same Kishinev, right now, we’re saving Jews,’ Mr. Bennett added. ‘The raison d’être of Israel is to be a safe haven for every Jew in danger. We didn’t have it in 1903. We have it now.’” [NYTimes]

➡️⬅️ On a Tightrope: In the Wall Street Journal, Natan Sharansky posits that Israel has been forced to walk a fine line when dealing with Ukraine and Russia due to the decisions made by global powers — including the U.S. — on issues related to Syria and Iran that pushed Jerusalem to forge closer ties with Moscow. “Israel would not have been forced to choose between its principles and survival had it not been for the lack of moral clarity in Europe and the U.S. The same free world that now stands in solidarity against one dictator is on the verge of signing — with that very dictator — an agreement that would give hundreds of billions of dollars to another corrupt, oppressive regime that has vowed to destroy Israel… Russia’s actions in Ukraine are a test for the free world, which is why my government’s reluctance to oppose them forcefully is disappointing. Yet the reality of Israel’s dependence on Russia shows again that if the U.S. wants to lead the free world in confronting tyranny, its actions in confronting tyrants must be clear and consistent.” [WSJ]

🗺️ Man with a Plan: In The Washington Post, Gershom Gorenberg throws his support behind the “Holy Land Confederation Plan,” a new peace plan created by Israeli and Palestinian former officials. “Partners in a confederation are independent. They are free to leave if they want, as Britain left the European Union. But they agree to yield bits of independence in favor of cooperation. The whole land between Jordan and the Mediterranean is smaller than Belgium. The economy of what will be two states is entangled. Sewage spilled on one side of the border-to-be flows to the other side, and avian flu that breaks out in chicken houses on one side will likely spread to the other. Shared institutions to handle such issues make sense.” [WashPost]

📘 Tower of Babel: In the Wall Street Journal, Ruth Wisse suggests that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s actions are reminiscent of Russian-Jewish writer Isaac Babel, who was executed in a gulag due to his writings. “Because Stalin’s suppression had not yet solidified when Babel wrote these stories, he felt unconstrained by any cultural expectations. He extended his writerly respect to the Cossack attributes that Jews thought evil, and he let the Cossacks speak for themselves without romanticizing their sometimes brutal justice. At the same time, while he valorizes the pacific Jews, whom he knew better, he does not sentimentalize their victimhood, and he shows through the self-portrait of Lyutov how the desire to be blameless may not be a virtue… Babel did not realize the high price he would have to pay for writing as a free man. He was arrested, tortured and executed in 1940. President Zelensky’s readiness to die for Ukraine’s freedom feels much like Babel’s refusal to curb his independence.” [WSJ]