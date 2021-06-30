👋 Good Wednesday morning!

The White House announced President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Surfside, Fla., on Thursday to tour the damage of the Champlain Towers collapse and meet with survivors and their families.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), who represents Surfside, told JI that the scene on the ground is “the stuff that fuels your nightmares from hell. There is just no way I can describe to you the enormity of the tragedy… We have devastated families. We have a community that has been completely overtaken by this event.”

Wasserman Schultzalso said that she has discussed with House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) potential emergency federal funding to help the community recover, explaining, “Communities like this don’t put disasters like this in their budget… There’s a decent chance we’re going to need an emergency supplemental.” She also praised Biden for dispatching an investigation team from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava praised global Jewry for its support of the Surfside community. “Since the morning of June 24th, the deep bonds that unite the international Jewish community have been on full display here in Surfside,” Levine Cava, the county’s first Jewish mayor, explained to JI. “In the days since this unthinkable tragedy, local rabbis have answered the call for help by devoting their days to maintaining a presence at the site, doing all they can to assist our first responders and offering shelter and comfort to the families. Highly skilled Israeli teams were deployed to the building site and embedded with our first responders in the search for survivors. I continue to be deeply moved by the tangible solidarity, compassion and strength that unites this community and by the ways the teachings of our faith guide us and give us strength during this impossibly difficult time.”

The outcome of New York City’s mayoral electionremains hazy as the city’s Board of Elections released a new tally of votes — which showed former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia closing the gap with frontrunner and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams — only to take down the numbers later in the day, admitting to a “discrepancy” in which 135,000 test ballots were erroneously counted alongside actual votes. On Twitter, Dave Wasserman, editor of the Cook Political Report, called the mistake “the most botched election results reporting by an official agency I’ve ever seen in the U.S.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)said in a CNN interview that she does not regret previous comments appearing to equate Israel and the U.S. with terrorist groups — comments she had previously walked back, reiterating, “the point that I was trying to make” was that International Criminal Court investigations of these countries and entities should be allowed to proceed.

Asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper if she understands why Jewish House Democrats have found her past comments antisemitic, Omar responded, “I have welcomed any time my colleagues have asked to have a conversation, to learn from them, for them to learn from me. I think it’s really important for these members to realize that they haven’t been partners in justice. They haven’t been equally engaging in seeking justice around the world. I will continue to do that.”

Omar added, “I have obviously clarified and apologized when I have felt that my words have offended and it’s really important, as I’ve explained to my colleagues, they have engaged in Islamophobic tropes. I have yet to receive an apology.”