Amid fallout, Omar walks back comments equating Israel, U.S. with Hamas, Taliban

A spokesperson for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), who led a coalition of Democrats to speak out against Omar’s comments, said the Minnesota congresswoman has not reached out

Tensions escalated among House Democrats on Thursday over comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday that appeared to equate actions by the U.S. and Israel to terrorist activities by the Taliban and Hamas.

The Minnesota congresswoman issued a statement Thursday afternoon that appeared to walk back portions of her previous remarks, saying that she was “in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries with well-established judicial systems” and that she was seeking “accountability for specific incidents regarding those ICC cases, not a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the U.S. and Israel.”

Omar’s statement appears at odds with her initial comments, in which she expressed doubt that the Israeli and American judicial systems were willing or able to address the alleged war crimes the ICC is investigating.

It also struck a distinctly different tone than Omar’s tweets earlier Thursday, in which the congresswoman said that it is “shameful” for her colleagues to put out a public statement on the issue without contacting her privately first. She accused 12 Jewish Democrats who put out a statement condemning her of spreading “islamophobic tropes” and of attempting to undermine International Criminal Court investigations of alleged war crimes.

“The constant harassment [and] silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable,” Omar said. “Citing an open case against Israel, US, Hamas [and] Taliban in the ICC isn’t comparison or from ‘deeply seated prejudice.’”

House Democratic leadership — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA), Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Caucus Vice Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) — issued a joint statement welcoming Omar’s “clarification… that there is no moral equivalency between the U.S. and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban.”

“Drawing false equivalences between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a furture of peace and security for all,” the statement reads.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), who led the Jewish Democrats’ statement, told Jewish Insider that “I am pleased Rep. Ilhan Omar heard our concerns about her tweet, issued a clarification, and agrees with our point. I hope all can avoid such offhanded statements in the future as we work together to support American jobs & families,” adding “Democracies should never be lumped in with terrorists.”

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), who signed onto the Democrats’ statement, told JI, “I am pleased that Rep. Omar has clarified her remarks. I look forward to talking to her in person next week when we are back in DC.”

Earlier on Thursday, an unnamed source close to Omar told Politico that Omar “had tried to contact several of the Democrats involved in drafting the statement before its release but was unable to reach them.”

A spokesperson for Schneider told JI that Omar has not contacted him directly, but did not say if Schneider had reached out to Omar. A spokesperson for Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), who signed onto the joint statement and issued one of his own, also said he had not heard from Omar. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), another signatory, was also not contacted, a source familiar with the situation told JI.

Several left-wing House members — Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Cori Bush (D-MO),Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Betty McCollum (D-MN) — rallied behind Omar on Thursday.

Tlaib tweeted that their colleagues’ “obsession with policing [Omar] is sick.” Bush said that it is “especially hurtful” when Democrats “attack Black women for standing up for human rights” and accused members of the Democratic caucus of “anti-Blackness and Islamophobia.”

I am tired of colleagues (both D+R) demonizing @IlhanMN. Their obsession with policing her is sick. She has the courage to call out human rights abuses no matter who is responsible. That's better than colleagues who look away if it serves their politics. https://t.co/5n9OxZbK8Q — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) June 10, 2021

Stop attacking @IlhanMN. Stop attacking us.



I'm not surprised when Republicans attack Black women for standing up for human rights. But when it’s Democrats, it’s especially hurtful. We’re your colleagues. Talk to us directly.



Enough with the anti-Blackness and Islamophobia. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 10, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she was “Pretty sick [and] tired of the constant vilification, intentional mischaracterization, and public targeting of [Omar] coming from our caucus. They have no concept [of] the danger they put her in by skipping private conversations & leaping to fueling targeted news cycles around her.”

On Thursday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez appeared to continue to defend Omar’s original comments, retweeting a post that said the leadership statement “misleadingly suggests [Omar] drew a false equivalence between democracies [and] terrorists.”

McCollum said that “Omar asked a serious question which is her right as a member of Congress” and accused Republican leaders of hypocrisy. Omar retweeted McCollum’s statement.

Earlier Thursday, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), who represents parts of northern Long Island and Queens, became the first non-Jewish Democrat to condemn Omar’s comments, slamming her for “equat[ing] our ally and democracy, Israel with the universally recognized terrorist organization Hamas.”

“She is wrong and must be called out. This is the latest in a series of wrongheaded and inflammatory statements she has made against Israel and the Jewish people which I strongly disagree with,” he continued. “She does not represent my values.”

Suozzi also compared the situation to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) comments comparing COVID-19 safety measures to the Holocaust, which were condemned as antisemitic by members of both parties.

This post was updated at 3:25 p.m. EDT on 6/10/21.