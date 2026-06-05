Lawmakers divided as Trump prepares civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

House rejects Tlaib’s Lebanon war powers effort

House rejects Tlaib’s Lebanon war powers effort

It’s complicated: Trump and Netanyahu’s relationship status

It’s complicated: Trump and Netanyahu’s relation...ship status

UDP faces questions from N.J. Jewish leaders why it stayed on sidelines against Hamawy

UDP faces questions from N.J. Jewish leaders why it stayed o...n sidelines against Hamawy

NYPD arrests NYU student who unfurled swastika flag on campus building

NYPD arrests NYU student who unfurled swastika flag on campu...s building

Fetterman, McCormick say Democrats have worse antisemitism problem than GOP

Fetterman, McCormick say Democrats have worse antisemitism p...roblem than GOP

Hamawy victory overshadows mixed primary night for pro-Israel Democrats

Hamawy victory overshadows mixed primary night for pro-Israe...l Democrats

Senate Dems wary after latest Platner revelations, but stick by him

Senate Dems wary after latest Platner revelations, but stick... by him

Senate Republicans skeptical of Bill Pulte as intelligence chief

Senate Republicans skeptical of Bill Pulte as intelligence c...hief

Anti-Israel Democrats eye 2028 in hopes of reshaping debate

Anti-Israel Democrats eye 2028 in hopes of reshaping debate

Cheap, deadly and hard to spot: Hezbollah’s drones create urgent security threat for Israel

Cheap, deadly and hard to spot: Hezbollah’s drones create ur...gent security threat for Israel

Josh Shapiro criticizes those attacking Israel’s Jewish character for hypocrisy 

Josh Shapiro criticizes those attacking Israel’s Jewish char...acter for hypocrisy 

Khanna’s hostile turn towards Israel divides Silicon Valley Jews

Khanna’s hostile turn towards Israel divides Silicon Valley ...Jews

Mamdani-backed House candidate has inflammatory past and extremist reading list

Mamdani-backed House candidate has inflammatory past and ext...remist reading list

Trump brokers partial Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, averting planned Beirut escalation

Trump brokers partial Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, averting p...lanned Beirut escalation

Family, friends of slain embassy staffers mark first anniversary of Capital Jewish Museum shooting

Family, friends of slain embassy staffers mark first anniver...sary of Capital Jewish Museum shooting

Anti-Israel super PAC’s funding bolstered by GOP-linked donors

Anti-Israel super PAC’s funding bolstered by GOP-linked dono...rs

Wide-open Los Angeles mayoral race could hinge on support from Jewish voters

Wide-open Los Angeles mayoral race could hinge on support fr...om Jewish voters

Democrats’ June primary test: Can the party stop its radical flank?

Democrats’ June primary test: Can the party stop its radical... flank?

21-year-old author Theo Baker says he feels more Jewish as a result of antisemitism at Stanford

21-year-old author Theo Baker says he feels more Jewish as a... result of antisemitism at Stanford

Netanyahu’s inner security circle faces transition at pivotal wartime moment

Netanyahu’s inner security circle faces transition at pivota...l wartime moment

Antisemitism has become ‘instrumentalized’ and ‘institutionalized’ in politics, media and more, Ted Deutch says

Antisemitism has become ‘instrumentalized’ and ‘institutiona...lized’ in politics, media and more, Ted Deutch says

Adam Hamawy’s Democratic rivals, Rep. Gottheimer call for answers on his terrorist ties

Adam Hamawy’s Democratic rivals, Rep. Gottheimer call for an...swers on his terrorist ties

Huckabee warns foreign influence in schools is driving evangelicals away from Israel

Huckabee warns foreign influence in schools is driving evang...elicals away from Israel

Most Montana Democrats running for Rep. Ryan Zinke’s seat slam U.S.-Israel relationship

Most Montana Democrats running for Rep. Ryan Zinke’s s...eat slam U.S.-Israel relationship

At Mich. Senate debate, McMorrow says Dems have an antisemitism problem

At Mich. Senate debate, McMorrow says Dems have an antisemit...ism problem

Time is running out to fill key Middle East ambassadorial posts

Time is running out to fill key Middle East ambassadorial po...sts

DSA quietly poised to make inroads in NYC’s congressional delegation

DSA quietly poised to make inroads in NYC’s congressional de...legation

Democrats reject antisemite in Texas while Trump tightens GOP grip

Democrats reject antisemite in Texas while Trump tightens GO...P grip

Leading N.J. Dem congressional candidate Adam Hamawy volunteered with Al-Qaida-tied group in Bosnia

Leading N.J. Dem congressional candidate Adam Hamawy volunte...ered with Al-Qaida-tied group in Bosnia

El-Sayed said he struggles with question of whether Israel should exist as a Jewish state

El-Sayed said he struggles with question of whether Israel s...hould exist as a Jewish state

Josh Shapiro warns of ‘very dangerous’ efforts to target AIPAC supporters in Democratic Party

Josh Shapiro warns of ‘very dangerous’ efforts to target AIP...AC supporters in Democratic Party

Final New York state buffer bill makes blocking access to religious institutions a misdemeanor

Final New York state buffer bill makes blocking access to re...ligious institutions a misdemeanor

As Trump pursues Iran agreement, Republicans split over next steps

As Trump pursues Iran agreement, Republicans split over next... steps

After Mills withdrawal, Auchincloss reiterates Platner’s Nazi tattoo ‘disqualifying’

After Mills withdrawal, Auchincloss reiterates Platner’s Naz...i tattoo ‘disqualifying’

Pro-Israel groups grapple with the future of Israel funding

Pro-Israel groups grapple with the future of Israel funding

Janeese Lewis George’s political director shared videos calling Israel ‘evil’ and supporting BDS

Janeese Lewis George’s political director shared videos call...ing Israel ‘evil’ and supporting BDS

DNI Tulsi Gabbard to resign, citing husband’s illness

DNI Tulsi Gabbard to resign, citing husband’s illness

Jewish Insider’s picks for your summer reading list

Jewish Insider’s picks for your summer reading list

Trump’s Iran calculus on collision course with Israeli expectations of renewed war

Trump’s Iran calculus on collision course with Israeli expec...tations of renewed war

Obama presidential center touts Iran nuclear deal as key part of former president’s legacy

Obama presidential center touts Iran nuclear deal as key par...t of former president’s legacy

Track AIPAC under fire as Democrats condemn its extremist Texas pick

Track AIPAC under fire as Democrats condemn its extremist Te...xas pick

House hearing spotlights antisemitism from healthcare unions

House hearing spotlights antisemitism from healthcare unions

Gottheimer, Moskowitz will vote to expel antisemitic Texas Dem Maureen Galindo if elected

Gottheimer, Moskowitz will vote to expel antisemitic Texas D...em Maureen Galindo if elected

NYC Council speaker preps new school ‘buffer bill’ to beat Mamdani veto

NYC Council speaker preps new school ‘buffer bill’ to beat M...amdani veto

Barney Frank, trailblazing Jewish congressman, dies at 86

Barney Frank, trailblazing Jewish congressman, dies at 86

Netanyahu condemns Ben-Gvir for video taunting flotilla activists

Netanyahu condemns Ben-Gvir for video taunting flotilla acti...vists

DOJ announces Antisemitism Advisory Committee, national tour to combat anti-Jewish hate

DOJ announces Antisemitism Advisory Committee, national tour... to combat anti-Jewish hate

Pro-Israel groups celebrate Massie’s defeat, brace for Rabb

Pro-Israel groups celebrate Massie’s defeat, brace for... Rabb

Secretive GOP-linked super PAC Lead Left boosting antisemitic Dem candidate in Texas

Secretive GOP-linked super PAC Lead Left boosting antisemiti...c Dem candidate in Texas

Rosen, Lankford introduce bill championed by Jewish leaders to address antisemitism

Rosen, Lankford introduce bill championed by Jewish leaders ...to address antisemitism

Kentucky and Pennsylvania primaries test how parties confront antisemitism in their ranks

Kentucky and Pennsylvania primaries test how parties confron...t antisemitism in their ranks

Israel offers Emirates airline to fly direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York

Israel offers Emirates airline to fly direct flights between... Tel Aviv and New York

Nevada GOP candidate Marty O’Donnell hosted neo-Nazi influencer on podcast

Nevada GOP candidate Marty O’Donnell hosted neo-Nazi influen...cer on podcast

McMorrow walks the line on Israel, floats Iron Dome for Palestinians

McMorrow walks the line on Israel, floats Iron Dome for Pale...stinians

Leading NYC Jewish orgs shun Mamdani Shavuot event after Nakba video

Leading NYC Jewish orgs shun Mamdani Shavuot event after Nak...ba video

Jewish leaders cheer Northwestern’s appointment of Mung Chiang as president

Jewish leaders cheer Northwestern’s appointment of Mung Chia...ng as president

Iran bets on delay as Trump mulls reopening military options

Iran bets on delay as Trump mulls reopening military options

Elon Musk lauds Israeli innovation as ‘No. 1 in the world’

Elon Musk lauds Israeli innovation as ‘No. 1 in the world’...

Jewish Voice for Peace activist to serve as Mamdani ‘faith liaison’

Jewish Voice for Peace activist to serve as Mamdani ‘faith l...iaison’

Thomas Massie faces biggest threat to his political survival in Tuesday’s primary

Thomas Massie faces biggest threat to his political survival... in Tuesday’s primary

DSA’s ascent tests Democratic Party’s ideological boundaries

DSA’s ascent tests Democratic Party’s ideological boundaries...

White House call leads to numerous Shabbat 250 commemorations taking place in D.C.

White House call leads to numerous Shabbat 250 commemoration...s taking place in D.C.

NYPD investigating swastika flag hung over NYU

NYPD investigating swastika flag hung over NYU

Israel says it will sue the NYT for defamation over Nicholas Kristof column

Israel says it will sue the NYT for defamation over Nicholas... Kristof column

As Democrats drift left, DSA candidates make inroads in key House races

As Democrats drift left, DSA candidates make inroads in key ...House races

Democratic leaders sound concerned note about party’s pro-Israel creds at JDCA summit

Democratic leaders sound concerned note about party’s pro-Is...rael creds at JDCA summit

Sen. Rand Paul’s son goes on antisemitic tirade against Rep. Mike Lawler

Sen. Rand Paul’s son goes on antisemitic tirade against Rep.... Mike Lawler

Trump caught between Iran and a hard place ahead of Xi meeting

Trump caught between Iran and a hard place ahead of Xi meeti...ng

Israeli officials, AJC slam Nick Kristof’s NYT column as modern-day ‘blood libel’ 

Israeli officials, AJC slam Nick Kristof’s NYT column as mod...ern-day ‘blood libel’ 

Quick Hits

SAUDI SIGHTS

Lawmakers divided as Trump prepares civilian nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia

Experts told JI that the agreement in its current form would not require Riyadh to adhere to the nonproliferation ‘gold standard’ – a commitment to forgo domestic uranium enrichment and fuel reprocessing

Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a “coffee ceremony” at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

By
Matthew Shea
June 5, 2026

As the Trump administration prepares to submit a proposed civil nuclear pact with Saudi Arabia to Congress, U.S. lawmakers remain divided on the potential agreement while nonproliferation experts and former Trump administration officials are sounding the alarm, warning that the pact abandons traditional safeguards and could ignite a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

Last month, the Trump administration proposed the pact to assist Saudi Arabia with its development of civilian nuclear power, following indications last year that it would pursue such an agreement to strengthen bilateral diplomatic ties. Experts say the White House is looking to construct and operate a uranium enrichment plant within Saudi Arabia, safeguarding the facility through a bilateral framework.

The pact is currently undergoing final review before President Donald Trump can formally submit it to Congress. Once the president signs the agreement and transmits it to Capitol Hill, both chambers will have 90 days to pass resolutions of disapproval to block the deal. Otherwise, the pact will automatically go into effect, permitting the U.S. to share civilian nuclear power technology with the kingdom.

Experts told Jewish Insider that the agreement in its current form would not require Riyadh to adhere to the nonproliferation “gold standard” – a commitment to forgo domestic uranium enrichment and fuel reprocessing. Other regional partners, such as the United Arab Emirates, accepted this stringent safeguard in past U.S. deals specifically to prevent military or illicit nuclear activity. 

The proposed pact would also exempt Riyadh from accepting the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) “additional protocol.” This accord helps rule out clandestine military activities by granting international inspectors the authority to conduct sudden, unannounced visits to nuclear facilities. While the U.S. maintains numerous nuclear cooperation agreements globally, it rarely establishes them with nations that reject these baseline oversight protocols.

Democrats across the ideological spectrum have previously indicated concern over the potential civil nuclear pact, reflecting a historical trend in which Congress has typically supported a stringent nonproliferation policy toward Saudi Arabia that includes robust safeguards.

In May, a dozen Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio asking that the administration follow strict U.N.-backed protocol, including IAEA inspection. However, in a letter from the State Department to Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA), the administration only indicated that the agreement would require the two sides to commit to a “bilateral safeguards agreement,” and did not make a mention of the “gold standard,” according to Reuters

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) told JI he was concerned about the administration pushing forward the agreement without safeguards, saying that “there’s only one reason not to have non-militarization safeguards and that’s militarization.”

“The idea that allowing Saudi Arabia to move toward a nuclear weapon defies history,” Sherman said. “A Saudi nuclear weapon leads to worldwide proliferation. Egypt and Turkey would feel that they need to match that, and then where’s Argentina and Brazil going to be?”

Sherman emphasized that Saudi Arabia should follow an agreement that mimics a 2009 nuclear agreement between the U.S. and UAE, in which the vital safeguard standard was followed.

“The UAE signed the good agreement. Why the hell can’t the Saudis sign the same agreement?” he said, noting that UAE would likely follow and “get out of the gold standard too,” in the event the pact goes through. 

In February, Sherman, a longtime opponent of nuclear cooperation between the U.S. and Riyadh, announced that he would be introducing legislation to require an affirmative congressional vote prior to the administration finalizing any nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia. 

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said he had heard about the discussions, but declined to comment on whether he would support the agreement in its current format. The Florida lawmaker, however, expressed little concern over the U.S. sharing civilian nuclear power with Riyadh or other regional players, calling the subject “fair to discuss.” Though he noted that such a deal should ultimately be tied to the “Abraham Accords framework.”

“I think it’s something that is fair to discuss, but also that’s why Iran not getting a nuclear weapon is such a big deal, because that will start a nuclear arms race,” Moskowitz said.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) declined to comment on whether he had reviewed or would support the potential pact, but expressed a firm desire to limit the expansion of nuclear weapons in the region.

“We can’t have anybody else over there [in the Middle East] with nuclear weapons,” Burchett said.

When asked about the potential deal by JI, several Senate Republicans indicated they were unfamiliar with the plan. Other lawmakers, including Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), also noted they had not yet heard much regarding the potential agreement, stating they would need to look into the matter further.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), however, said he was not concerned about the agreement breaking the “gold standard.”

“I don’t necessarily assume that would break the gold standard on it,” Lankford said. “The biggest issue is where is the uranium coming from and who’s actually producing it, and where are they stored?”

While it was previously thought that a civil nuclear agreement would be linked to Saudi normalization with Israel, the Trump administration has notably uncoupled the two initiatives. In May 2025, a group of nine Jewish House Democrats wrote to Trump to voice their displeasure over the separation of the two objectives.

Meanwhile, analysts continue to express deep concern over the arrangement in its current format, citing that the lack of safeguards could create severe risks to national security and set a poor precedent for current and future U.S. nuclear cooperation frameworks. 

“The U.S. should be helping other countries with nuclear power but should strongly avoid helping them learn the fuel cycle and move closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon,” Elliott Abrams, an Iran envoy under the first Trump administration, said. “The gold standard remains our agreement with the UAE, where they agree not to enrich uranium. There is no reason the Saudis have to enrich uranium and the U.S. should not agree to it.”

Abrams called it “ironic” that the U.S. would remain locked in a confrontation with Iran over the threat of its nuclear weapons program while simultaneously considering “helping one of its neighbors enrich uranium.” He noted that the fallout from such a deal would inevitably compromise existing agreements and future negotiations with other Arab partners.

Experts also worry the concessions could undermine Washington’s strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi and incentivize other nations to pursue similar proliferation pathways.

“If we agree to this in the Saudi case, we will be abandoning a longstanding position and every deal we do after that will have to allow enrichment,” Abrams said. “In fact, we will have to renegotiate the UAE agreement as well.”

Jonathan Ruhe, a fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), similarly expressed that the format of the deal could “undermine cooperation” with the UAE even as the Gulf state emerges as “America’s most valuable partner in the Gulf.”

He also cautioned that the pact could “threaten the global nonproliferation regime and raise the risks of a regional proliferation cascade.” Other experts joined in warning that bending established rules for Saudi Arabia could shift the calculus of neighboring states, prompting a rush to acquire enrichment and reprocessing capabilities.

“The fear is that other countries – Egypt, Turkey and the UAE – would use enrichment technology to develop the potential to make a nuclear weapon,” Simon Henderson, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said. Additionally, while the UAE has already agreed to the “gold standard,” Henderson said that commitment could “change if other regional countries obtain the technology.”

Critics have also argued that Saudi Arabia could eventually seek to manufacture a nuclear weapon of its own. While Riyadh is a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) — which legally obligates the kingdom not to manufacture or acquire nuclear arms — several Saudi officials have explicitly stated in recent years that if Iran acquires a nuclear weapon, the kingdom would follow suit.

Andrea Stricker, director of the nonproliferation program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), said that the current U.S. approach “undermines decades of U.S. nonproliferation policy” and could allow Saudi Arabia with “the option to make fuel for nuclear weapons.”

“If the Saudis have access to the technology, and combined with weak IAEA inspections, they could build parallel covert capabilities. There is also little to stop Riyadh from ejecting U.S. officials from a plant and taking over,” Stricker said. “President Trump should stop this historic mistake before it is finalized, and if not, Congress should block the agreement.”

Ruhe shared similar concerns about Saudi Arabia’s potential long-term intentions. 

“Such a deal raises real concerns that the kingdom would one day decide to slip free of the U.S. deal and enrich uranium on its own, either openly or secretly,” Ruhe said. “Given its past ties, this could include covert cooperation with Pakistan or China.”

Saudi Arabia has previously entered into several bilateral civil nuclear arrangements with foreign nations, including Argentina, France, Hungary, Kazakhstan, and South Korea. Of greater concern to Washington, however, are Riyadh’s active agreements with Russia and China. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has steadily expanded its nuclear cooperation with Beijing. The two U.S. adversaries are capable of providing similar nuclear products to Riyadh without the same strict demands and nonproliferation commitments.

“Washington appears to want to sell civil nuclear reactors to Saudi Arabia rather than allow a country like Russia or China to do so,” Henderson said. “The fear is that Saudi Arabia already has enrichment technology obtained from Pakistan and doesn’t want to give it up. Since Iran already has enrichment technology, Saudi Arabia thinks it deserves the same.”

U.S.–Saudi nuclear cooperation has historically remained limited. The two nations entered into a memorandum of understanding in 2008 that provided for low-level nuclear energy cooperation and later signed a nuclear safety cooperation memorandum of understanding in 2022. 

“With Iran’s enrichment program degraded due to U.S. and Israeli strikes, it would be far sounder policy to continue rolling back Tehran’s efforts and insist the Saudis rule out enrichment and reprocessing and maintain control of the spread of this sensitive technology in a proliferation-sensitive region,” Stricker said. “The United States should also remind the Saudis of extensive economic, military, and defensive support that Washington provides, assistance which should not be available if Riyadh tilts toward China.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.