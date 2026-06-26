Now Available

A new way to read Jewish Insider

We’ve built an app to bring you the latest news as we report it out, and it’s now available for you to download.

You’ll find the Daily Kickoff each morning and our reporting throughout the day — the same journalism you already read, now in an app built for your phone.

Open it and read. The Daily Kickoff and our reporting are free.

Want more? A paid subscription opens up the rest: What We’re Watching, our live briefing that updates throughout the day as stories develop; the Daily Overtime, our end-of-day briefing; exclusive election coverage; audio of our reporting; and the Weekly Print. If you’d like to become a paying subscriber, find out more at JewishInsider.com/Subscribe.

Download the app in the App Store or Google Play. Don’t wait for tomorrow’s Daily Kickoff to find out what happened today.