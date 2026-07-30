BILL BLOCKED

Senate blocks another Democratic Iran war powers push

Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul again broke with their party to vote for the resolution with most Democrats, while Sen. John Fetterman voted against it

The Senate narrowly blocked another push by Democrats to force an end to the Iran war, 50-49, with the vote falling along now-predictable lines.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Rand Paul (R-KY) broke with their party to vote for the resolution with most Democrats, while Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) voted against it.

The resolution comes as the Trump administration is debating how to proceed in the war, including whether to ramp up military operations or seek a renewed diplomatic arrangement with Tehran.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the lead sponsor of the latest resolution, accused Republicans of having “abandoned their duties as elected officials and refus[ing] to keep President Trump in check,” highlighting rising gas prices and the deaths of U.S. service members.