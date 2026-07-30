SURVEY SAYS

Israeli faith in Trump continues to erode, new poll shows

The INSS survey found that only 14% of Israelis now believe the country’s security interests are a top concern for the U.S. president — down 12 points since earlier this month

The share of Israelis who believe President Donald Trump is “highly committed” to protecting Israel’s security interests has dropped to a new low, according to a new survey from Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.

The organization’s July 2026 National Security Survey found that only 14% of Israelis believe the country’s security interests are a top concern for Trump, representing a significant drop from the 35% recorded in March. This continues a downward trend observed as the conflict with Iran drags on, following an Israel Democracy Institute poll released earlier this month that found just 26% of Jewish Israelis believed Israel’s security was a key consideration for Trump – another record low at the time.

The results reflected a broader decline in Israeli faith in Trump, with 60% of respondents indicating that they believe Trump only supports Israel when it serves his own interests, while 23% view him as unpredictable and unreliable on security matters.

The survey also highlighted deep divisions over whether Israel should launch another offensive military campaign against Iran, with 42% of respondents favoring such a move and 46% opposing it.

Public optimism that another military offensive would achieve key strategic objectives remains low.

A majority of respondents, 64%, believed another campaign against Iran would only partially dismantle its nuclear program or fail to do so at all, compared to a combined 29% who believed it would fully or mostly dismantle the program.

Similarly, 65% of respondents said another offensive would yield only partial or negligible results against Iran’s ballistic missile program, while 72% stated that renewed military action would be unlikely to trigger the full collapse of the Iranian regime.

The results represent a major shift from the start of the Iran war, when a large majority of respondents indicated a strong belief that military action would fulfill those objectives. At the onset, 63% of Israelis said they believed Iran’s nuclear program would be significantly damaged or fully dismantled, and 73% held the belief that Iran’s missile program would be severely damaged or taken apart.