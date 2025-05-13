SCOOP

House Dems express ‘grave concern’ about de-linking Saudi nuclear deal, normalization

‘This development would be a dramatic and unacceptable policy change that would drastically hamstring the Middle East peace process and undermine the successful Abraham Accords,’ they said

A group of nine Jewish House Democrats wrote to President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressing “grave concerns” about reports that the Trump administration plans to seal a deal on nuclear energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia without Saudi-Israeli normalization.

The nuclear talks had previously been linked to discussions of a potential mega-deal between Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States, which would include Saudi-Israel normalization, U.S.-Saudi nuclear energy cooperation and a U.S.-Saudi defense deal.

But recent reports indicate that the Trump administration has separated the nuclear talks and may sign a deal as soon as Tuesday, when Trump touches down in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

“This development would be a dramatic and unacceptable policy change that would drastically hamstring the Middle East peace process and undermine the successful Abraham Accords implemented during the first Trump Administration,” the Democrats’ letter reads. “We firmly believe that any discussion of nuclear talks or defensive treaties must explicitly be tied to the Kingdom’s recognition of Israel and normalization of relations between the two countries.”

The lawmakers, led by Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), argued that Saudi-Israel normalization has been the primary goal of U.S. talks with the kingdom and they are “hard pressed to see significant value in any defensive agreement.”

They urged Trump to inform Congress of whether the reports are true and if so, why such a deal would be in U.S. interests.

“As you prepare for your diplomatic trip to the Middle East this week, we implore you to remain

committed to maintaining Israeli-Saudi normalization as a precondition to any nuclear cooperation with the Kingdom,” the letter continues. “As staunch supporters of the Abraham Accords, we will continue to strive for peace in the region and the security of our democratic ally, Israel. To that end, normalization must be a foundational ingredient of any agreement involving Saudi civil nuclear cooperation.”

The letter was co-signed by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Greg Landsman (D-OH) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL).

Democratic Majority for Israel expressed support for the letter in a statement.

“As strong supporters of the Abraham Accords, we urge President Trump [to] uphold his commitment to expanding the diplomatic agreements by prioritizing Israeli-Saudi normalization on his upcoming trip to the Middle East,” the group said in a statement.

“We share the concerns outlined in the letter from House Democrats to the President — that the administration may ‘delink’ normalization talks between Israel and Saudi Arabia with a potential nuclear energy agreement between America and Saudi Arabia,” the DMFI statement continued. “These ‘delinking’ reports follow another deeply concerning agreement the President made with the Houthis that we believe puts Israel’s security at risk.”