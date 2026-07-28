ON THE HILL

Senate rolls Iran sanctions extension into Russia sanctions bill

The five-year extension of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 was included into the hard-fought bill at Trump’s urging

The Senate on Tuesday added a provision extending longstanding sanctions on Iran, currently set to expire at the end of the year, into a major Russia sanctions package negotiated and championed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) before his death.

The addition of the five-year extension of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 to the package is a relatively minor change to the hard-fought bill, which will extend a key piece of the U.S. economic pressure campaign on Iran and address President Donald Trump’s late-stage demands that threatened to upend a bipartisan agreement.

Lawmakers have been working for years on a bipartisan basis to extend the Iran sanctions past 2026 and they have been extended on a bipartisan basis in the past.

“We are proud to announce an agreement on legislation to stop purchasers of Russian oil and gas from fueling Putin’s war machine and to continue restricting the Iranian regime’s ability to support terrorism and build its nuclear program,” Sens. Jim Risch (R-ID), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Darline Graham (R-SC), Katie Britt (R-AL), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “There is no greater way to honor Senator Graham’s legacy than to move forward with this bipartisan agreement, and we look forward to today’s vote.”

The bill is expected to receive its first procedural vote on Tuesday evening, after the senators meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Blumenthal, the lead Democrat on the bill, had initially reacted negatively to Trump’s efforts to include Iran sanctions, warning against further changes to the bill, which took months to negotiate.

The bill “was the result of painstaking, sometimes painful negotiation involving leadership here, the White House, the U.S. trade representative over many months. I personally would like to see it passed as is,” Blumenthal said earlier this month after Trump initially began pushing for changes. “There may be other provisions that are worthwhile which should be passed separately.”

Prominent House Democrats have raised concerns about the bill, which provides tariff authority to the administration to target importers of Russian oil.

Alexandria Paolozzi Moore, the senior director of government relations at FDD Action, said the extension is “a critical, bipartisan win. ISA is a foundational tool for countering Iran’s WMD proliferation, ballistic missile program, and support for terrorism.”