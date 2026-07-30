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House lawmakers introduce bill to move Iran-backed Polisario Front towards terror designation

‘The Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies are working overtime to open a new front against the United States and our allies, and the Polisario Front has become one of their instruments,’ Rep. Josh Gottheimer said

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX) are set to introduce legislation on Friday to investigate whether the Iran-linked Polisario Front, a paramilitary group that claims sovereignty over parts of the Western Sahara, can be designated as a terrorist organization.

The “Polisario Front Terrorist Designation Act” is a companion bill to legislation introduced in the Senate by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and would require the administration to assess whether the Polisario Front is cooperating with Iran or its proxies and, if it is, designate it as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. The administration would be required to submit an annual report to Congress on the extent of such cooperation.

The legislation is cosponsored by Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Greg Landsman (D-OH), Don Bacon (R-NE) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL).

“The Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies are working overtime to open a new front against the United States and our allies, and the Polisario Front has become one of their instruments,” Gottheimer said in a statement.

“When a group takes drones and weapons from the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and coordinates with Iranian-backed terrorists, we should call it exactly what it is: a terrorist organization,” Gottheimer continued. “This bipartisan bill makes sure that once that cooperation is confirmed, we can bring the full weight of America’s counterterrorism sanctions down on the Polisario Front and cut its leaders off from the global financial system, international travel, and the resources they use to threaten us and our allies.”

The legislation is also backed by FDD Action.

“FDD Action supports efforts to designate the Polisario Front which has been armed and trained by elements of Iran’s IRGC and Hezbollah. This important legislation would require the State Department to report on the Polisario Front’s activities including weapons trafficking and the use of armed drones against civilian targets,” Tyler Stapleton, the group’s senior director of government relations, said in a statement.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) separately introduced a similar bill last year that aims to designate the Polisario Front as a terrorist group, which currently has 13 Republican and 2 Democratic cosponsors.