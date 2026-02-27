Lawmakers concerned by White House moves to allow Saudi nuclear enrichment

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote ...next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitis...m raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embra...ce education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘...Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use ...force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel ...to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost becau...se she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relation...s ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC ...clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without sup...port from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land c...omments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooti...ng victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will rema...in welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and ...senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against... Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more securi...ty funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not c...alling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for... being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro...-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting...

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leade...r to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti...-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Comm...ission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories,... pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Ha...rmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Am...ericans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, e...xperts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and... Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing t...urns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as sh...e vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl a...d against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy...,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera F...orum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 20...28 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes fu...rther spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of a...ntisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitis...m office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks back...lash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new ...security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threat...ening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American... CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional Whit...e House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as cent...ral leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair can...didate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns i...n meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clo...ut as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concer...ns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with... hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid d...eadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister K...halid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apart...heid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no i...njuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to ...right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues... gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally..., Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists... of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post ...honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Isl...amist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage,... from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Ar...abia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chr...onicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in p...ivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in ...2019

Quick Hits

SAUDI SPOTLIGHT

Lawmakers concerned by White House moves to allow Saudi nuclear enrichment

Senior Democrats urged caution in any deal that would allow the Gulf kingdom to enrich uranium

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fair Share America

Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks at a rally at the Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
Matthew Kassel
February 27, 2026

Democratic lawmakers are expressing concerns about the administration’s apparent moves toward a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that would allow the kingdom to enrich uranium, lacking the safeguards that were included in a similar nuclear cooperation deal with the United Arab Emirates.

There had previously been bipartisan support in Congress for including such safeguards, including intrusive International Atomic Energy Agency inspections, under an “additional protocol” of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, and the “gold standard” commitment of renouncing nuclear enrichment and reprocessing included in the UAE deal. Even Energy Secretary Chris Wright last year denied that the U.S. would allow Saudi enrichment.

Asked about the situation this week, Democrats — across a broad ideological spectrum — expressed concerns, while Republicans generally avoided commenting, saying they weren’t familiar with the administration’s apparent plans.

“I think we should be extremely cautious and scrutinize — very exactingly — any deal with Saudi Arabia that provides nuclear know-how or fuel, and certainly it has to be a part of a broader agreement for normalizing relations with Israel that expands the Abraham Accords,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

“It can’t be a separate action, apart [from] everything else that’s going on, where we need Saudi cooperation,” Blumenthal continued.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) told JI he wasn’t aware of the terms of the proposed deal, but said that there is a “whole range” of what enrichment can entail.

“You see this with Iran,” he said. “We gave them, in the 1970s, the ability to do medical-grade enrichment. [There is a] big difference with that and enriching uranium up to 90% have the ability to then make a weapon. I haven’t looked at the proposal. I think we’ve got to be generally very careful about how we transfer this technology.”

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) last week accused the administration in a statement of “caving to  Saudi demands and … writing a recipe for disaster with its plan to give nuclear-weapon-wannabe Saudi Arabia nuclear technology without the strongest safeguards.” He said Congress should block the deal in order to prevent a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), a vocal critic of efforts to allow Saudi Arabia to enrich, re-introduced legislation on Tuesday requiring a congressional vote of support for an agreement with Saudi Arabia, saying in a statement, “Any nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia must include ironclad nonproliferation protections. … Without the strongest safeguards, we risk fueling nuclear proliferation in one of the world’s most volatile regions.”

He has previously warned that a Saudi nuclear program could ultimately be turned to target Israel should the kingdom’s stance change or the ruling family fall from power.

Previously, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have demanded the same “gold standard” commitments from Saudi Arabia that the U.S. received from the UAE, with both the chair and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee affirming that stance last year.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the committee chair, said last year that any nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia “has to” include the “gold standard.” He did not provide a comment this week.

Asked by JI about the latest developments, several Senate Republicans said they had not been following the situation and largely declined to comment.

A group of nine Jewish House Democrats last year also raised concerns about efforts to move toward a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia unless “explicitly … tied to the Kingdom’s recognition of Israel and normalization of relations between the two countries.”

Andrea Stricker, a research fellow and deputy director of the nonproliferation program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JI that Israel should be “worried” about a potential nuclear deal between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, describing it as a “stunning reversal” of longstanding U.S. policy.

 She noted that the decision to disregard typical safeguards is cause for concern, warning that completing such a deal can have unpredictable consequences down the line. 

“We can’t control how the Saudis will use enrichment and reprocessing in the future, even if they are a partner today,” said Stricker. “With weak safeguards in place, Riyadh could duplicate the technology and set up covert fuel-making plants for nuclear weapons.”

Jonathan Ruhe, a fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said that Saudi Arabia cannot be trusted with a nuclear deal, adding that it is “bad politics” for the U.S. to “demand that Iran end enrichment while possibly partnering up with its rival’s enrichment program.”

“It also sends the wrong message to partners like the UAE that signed up for the gold standard deal with the United States, which rightly prohibits such activities,” Ruhe added. He warned that such a deal could “set off a regional proliferation cascade,” from actors such as Iran, Turkey and Egypt. 

Simon Henderson, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the United States faces a delicate balancing act: pursuing a deal that could carry long-term proliferation risks while also trying to prevent Saudi Arabia from turning to rival powers for nuclear cooperation.

“The United States is trying to do what is arguably impossible: allow Saudi Arabia to acquire American civil nuclear technology while hoping that it isn’t used as a cover for being able to make an atomic bomb,” Henderson said.

Henderson downplayed concerns that the prospective deal is not explicitly tied to Saudi-Israel normalization, telling JI that normalization is “delayed rather than dead.” He also dismissed the notion that a civil nuclear agreement with Riyadh would pose a threat to Israel.

“Iran is the threat to Israel, not Saudi Arabia,” Henderson said. “Even without formal relations, Riyadh and Jerusalem are on the same page on many issues.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.