Ceasefire, but not consensus
Plus, the Lebanese-American Zionist building bridges in Washington
Good Monday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how the ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran announced yesterday is playing in Washington and Jerusalem, and report on how officials in World Cup host cities are addressing security concerns around the Iranian national team’s U.S. matches. We profile former White House official Hagar Hajjar Chemali as she launches the Lebanon-Israel Peace Alliance, and spotlight the GOP Senate runoff taking place tomorrow in Georgia. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Tony Blair, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Brig. Gen. Hisam Ibrahim.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump is traveling to France today for the G7 after attending last night’s UFC fights at the White House as part of the U.S.’ America 250 celebrations. On the South Lawn last night, the president was seen kibbitzing with a number of high-profile names in business and entertainment, including David Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg. Read more here.
- Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a members-only event at the National Press Club tonight as part of the NPC Headliners series.
- In Israel, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is meeting with senior Israeli officials today. Abdullahi arrived in Israel yesterday after several days in the United Arab Emirates.
- Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ashley Moody (R-FL) are slated to host a press conference in St. Petersburg, Fla., alongside the Justice Department’s Leo Terrell opposing the use of taxpayer dollars for two upcoming Kanye West concerts slated to take place in Tampa later this month.
- In New York, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander will face off tonight in a PIX11 televised debate.
- The Jewish Council on Public Affairs’ two-day national summit concludes today in New York.
- Elsewhere in New York, Join Israel is hosting a fundraiser at Midtown Manhattan’s Jerry Orbach theater featuring a bevy of Broadway stars, including a performance by Tovah Feldshuh. Proceeds from the event will benefit at-risk children in Israel.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S s
A year and a day after Israeli fighter jets first opened fire above Iran, setting off a year of intermittent fighting and numerous failed negotiations, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that an agreement with Iran to end the war had been reached. A signing ceremony set for later this week in Switzerland — which is expected to be attended by Vice President JD Vance — will kick off a 60-day negotiation period to address Iran’s nuclear program and U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
For Americans, the deal closes a chapter that saw high gas and food prices as well as schisms in the GOP as the party’s wings fought over how the war should be fought and ended. Among Democrats, legislators and activists from the party’s progressive wing — from Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) to the National Iranian American Council’s Trita Parsi (who additionally gloated, “Netanyahu failed!”) — praised the deal.
But Israel was not part of the negotiations, nor did it have final say in what was in the agreement inked between Washington and Tehran. As the Is were dotted and Ts were crossed on the agreement, tensions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — already on display following Israel’s threatened escalation last week in Beirut, followed by an actual escalation on Sunday when Israel struck Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood — deepened.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on X on Sunday that he was “somewhat concerned” that Iran’s account of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal diverges sharply from what the U.S. negotiators are claiming, and demanded Vice President JD Vance personally present the deal to Congress. More below.
The vice president, who two months ago traveled to Pakistan for high-level negotiations with Iranian officials, has increasingly become the public face of the Iran talks. In an interview last week that aired yesterday on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Vance said he believed “that we are in a position to get a deal that is good for the United States economically and that really does deal with the Iranian nuclear program” in the long term.
For Vance, the success or failure of the deal, and of the negotiations to follow, could become one of the defining political issues of his rumored 2028 presidential bid — one in which he will likely find himself up against Secretary of State Marco Rubio in what could be a bruising primary.
FINE PRINT
Graham demands administration present the Iran deal to Congress
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday he is “somewhat concerned” that Iran’s account of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal diverges sharply from what the U.S. negotiators are claiming, and demanded Vice President JD Vance personally present the deal to Congress, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Notable quotable: “I am somewhat concerned that Iran’s view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming,” Graham said on X. “I look forward to reviewing the final product and I believe it is imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance and his negotiating partners, be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress.”