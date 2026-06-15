south lawn spotted

Political, entertainment heavyweights attend UFC fight night at the White House

Dozens of big names in entertainment, sports and politics attended President Donald Trump’s “UFC Freedom 250” event held on the South Lawn of the White House, coinciding with the president’s 80th birthday.

David Ellison attended the match, just days after the administration signed off on a merger that will see Ellisons’ Paramount Skydance acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was spotted saying hello to the president, who with his wife was seated in a ring-side box. Ari Emanuel, the executive chairman of TKO Group — and brother of likely 2028 presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel — was also photographed greeting the president.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Interior Secretary Doug Bergum, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and FBI Director Kash Patel were also seen at the event. In one image captured by Getty, Vance and White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff — who have spent recent days negotiating the final terms of the diplomatic deal with Iran, which was announced last night — were seen embracing, with Massad Boulos, the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany and a senior advisor to the administration on the Middle East and Africa, looking on.