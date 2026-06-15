FINE PRINT

Graham demands administration present the Iran deal to Congress

The senator said Iran’s interpretation of the deal ‘seems different’ from what U.S. negotiators are claiming

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday he is “somewhat concerned” that Iran’s account of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal diverges sharply from what the U.S. negotiators are claiming, and demanded Vice President JD Vance personally present the deal to Congress.

Iranian state media has claimed that the memorandum of understanding with the United States requires the release of all sanctions on Iran, a $300 billion reconstruction plan financed by the United States and its allies and the release of nearly $30 billion in blocked Iranian funds, and excludes any negotiation of Iran’s missile program or support for terrorism.

“I am pleased to hear the memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open has been agreed to. I will be watching closely the ensuing negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and other matters,” Graham said on X. “I am somewhat concerned that Iran’s view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming.”

He emphasized that the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act (INARA) requires the administration to send any nuclear deal with Iran to Congress for review and a vote.

“I look forward to reviewing the final product and I believe it is imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance and his negotiating partners, be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress,” Graham said. “Congratulations to all in getting us to this point. Time will tell.”

Earlier in the day, Graham also diverged from President Donald Trump on Israel’s strike on Hezbollah in Beirut, which Trump sharply criticized. Graham emphasized that “we must understand who we are dealing with” and that Hezbollah’s strikes on Israel have continued in spite of the ceasefire deal.

“It is clear to me that no matter what deal we sign with Iran, Hezbollah’s stated ambitions of destroying Israel and making Lebanon a caliphate have not fundamentally changed,” Graham said.

He also reposted an X post by Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, praising Israel for eliminating the Hezbollah commander targeted in the attack.

“To the IDF and all involved in taking out this terrorist with American blood on his hands and a bounty on his head for attacking US troops – thank you. America has no better friend than Israel,” Graham said. “We have common values and common enemies. Israel is a blessing to America’s national security.”

Other Republicans offered more unqualified support for the deal — indicating that Republicans are likely to line up behind the administration when the deal comes before Congress.

While not outright praising the deal itself, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said that “President Trump is the first to use both diplomacy and force to bring the terrorist regime to the table,” while emphasizing Iran’s long-running attacks against the United States and against the Iranian people.

“Let’s pray for peace and an end to the nuclear threat from the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism,” Lankford continued.

Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN) praised Trump, saying “President Trump had the courage to act where presidents of both parties only made promises. He has been unequivocal for decades: Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon. Today, he kept that promise.”

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), who represents a hotly contested swing district, said “Today is a good day for America and for the world.”

“I am glad to see this conflict come to an end,” Miller-Meeks continued. “My hope is that lasting peace is restored in the region, that energy prices continue to fall for American families, and that Iran is never again a nuclear threat to the United States or our allies.”

Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, hailed diplomacy with Iran in general, asserting that it is the only way to restrain Iran, but said he wants to see the details of the agreement.

“As to this current negotiation, the terms, not the press release, will determine whether this serves American interests. Any final agreement must be durable, enforceable, transparent, and subject to rigorous oversight by Congress,” Meeks said in a statement. “The American people deserve more than vague announcements or political spin. They deserve security, clear answers and the confidence that this administration will not repeat the failures that led us into this unauthorized and costly war.”

Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY), a moderate pro-Israel Democrat, expressed some reservations about the deal.

“Thankfully the ceasefire with Iran may now alleviate the pain being felt at the pump. There should have been a clear plan from the administration at the outset of this war,” Gillen said on X. “I fear that the leading state sponsor of terrorism will emerge stronger than before as a result. That cannot happen.”