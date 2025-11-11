Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It's time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect's policies 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group's endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and credit Trump for achievement

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming names

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Israel fixation

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as 'most dangerous antisemite in America'

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a 'wake-up call' for GOP

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan's SAF 

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage's defense of Carlson, Fuentes

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow 'close friend' Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plurality highlights his challenges

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting antisemitism 

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressive politics with Jewish allyship

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, bipartisan opposition

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Trump's controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Mamdani's momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

Graham Platner's credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Trump's ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish 'imperative'

Graham Platner says 'I am not a secret Nazi' after photos of his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be 'obliterated' if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasefire on track

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to learn — and teach — tolerance

Britain's Jewish community wants actions, not words, after Manchester synagogue attack

Jack Ciattarelli's Muslim affairs advisor bragged at campaign event that he doesn't take money from Jews

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antisemitism training video

Where the center is holding — and where it's collapsing

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speaking up for Israel

AJC warns of Mamdani's 'continued use of problematic rhetoric' toward Israel, Jews

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha strike

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela's granddaughters find hope amid devastation

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruption

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker's 9/11 comments at mayoral debate

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in Senate campaign

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps most hostage bodies

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Greene amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

With new higher ed compact, Trump's antisemitism crusade broadens to fight academic bias

Orthodox Union's Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as 'master teacher' and 'voice of Torah'

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Trump receives hero's welcome as hostages return to Israel

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho

Robert Kraft's anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate

In 'Race Against Terror,' Jake Tapper takes on the justice system and jihadism

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antisemitic influencer

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-release talks reach the end zone

Pentagon's stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across ideological spectrum

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

In ‘Don’t Feed the Lion,’ protagonist Theo Kaplan helps middle school readers navigate antisemitism

By
Melissa Weiss
November 11, 2025

Long before the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, parents — especially Jewish parents — wondered and at times struggled with how to speak to their children about antisemitism.

In the midst of the antisemitism that exploded in the wake of the attack on southern Israel and continued to rise through the ensuing war between Israel and Hamas, journalists Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi found themselves navigating that challenge — and found no help to guide them.

“The fact that our kids are talking about it, [it’s] something I’m dealing and grappling with in New York City in 2023 at the time,” Golodryga, a CNN news anchor, told Jewish Insider in a recent interview. “I never thought that we’d be having to address [it] so directly. But there were no resources on this issue. I asked my kid’s school about it, [saying], ‘What are you doing to address antisemitism?’ And in a longly worded statement, it was clear that there were no resources. They weren’t really doing anything.” 

In Israel, Levi, an anchor on Israel’s Channel 12, was asked about antisemitism by her pre-teen son. “And I was sort of floored by it,” she told JI. “I didn’t even know how to begin answering because I wasn’t planning to answer that question, explaining and answering a lot of other questions that Oct. 7 brought to the table.”

As a result, Golodryga said, “Yonit and I decided to try to write the book we couldn’t find.” The result was their debut book, Don’t Feed the Lion, released on Tuesday.

After the Oct. 7 attacks, Golodryga and Levi spent much of their professional bandwidth reporting on the war. The weekly writing and brainstorming sessions for the book, Golodryga explained, were “cathartic” and provided an opportunity to “step aside and away from all of the breaking news and the heartache of the day.” For Levi, having that support system and the experience of writing the book amid so much turmoil at home was “like a ray of light inside this darkness of the last two years.”

Don’t Feed the Lion is a novel targeted to middle school students, but with lessons, scenarios and parables that anyone who has experienced or witnessed discrimination — in any of its forms — will recognize.

The book’s main plot point revolves around a pair of Jewish siblings in Chicago. The older of the two, Theo Kaplan, a soccer enthusiast and co-captain of his school’s team, is shaken when prominent soccer player Wes Mitchell goes on an antisemitic rant. Days later, the eighth grader’s teammates vandalize his gym locker with a swastika. Theo, who is weeks away from his bar mitzvah, faces inner turmoil as he grapples with the fallout of Mitchell’s comments and the responses to the incident by his friends, teammates and school administrators. (Spoiler alert: the school is more than happy to sweep the incident under the rug.)

Meanwhile, Theo’s younger sister, Annie, sneakily creates an account on a social media platform in an effort to get concert tickets, but ends up falling into a Reddit-esque black hole of antisemitic drivel, which she attempts to fight despite being far outnumbered by anonymous online trolls.

Theo finds himself an ally in Gabe, a new student who moved to Chicago after his mother’s death from COVID-19. Gabe, although an outside observer, becomes the readers’ eyes and ears into the Kaplan family when he is paired with Theo for a family heritage project that sees the two spotlight Theo’s grandparents, Ezra and Talia.


“It’s obviously a fictional book, but there are several real-life experiences that we’ve encountered, that I’ve encountered with some family members, going back several years ago, where antisemitism not only wasn’t really addressed, but when it was facing students and faculty members at schools, it wasn’t treated or given the prioritization that that other forms of hate were given,” Golodryga said.

But whereas many stories and fiction novels about Jewish families settle into tired tropes, Don’t Feed the Lion takes a more realistic approach to the American Jewish experience: Ezra and Talia are a mixed Ashkenazi-Mizrahi couple — a rarity in the world of Jewish literature. The family dynamic is challenging, with estrangement between Theo and Annie’s grandparents and their aunt’s family. And Theo faces the relatable social pressures that many young assimilated Jews encounter as they feel torn between spending Friday nights socializing with friends during a time traditionally set aside for Shabbat meals with family.

Beyond capturing the zeitgeist of the modern American Jewish family, Theo is a relatable protagonist — owing in part to Golodryga and Levi’s own children, who inspired elements of Theo’s personality, backstory and experiences. Golodryga recalled her son’s reaction to the response, in 2022, to antisemitic social media posts made by then-Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. 

“It seemed like everyone was apologizing for him but him, and he was allowed to play,” she explained. Irving was ultimately suspended for eight games, more than a week after the initial social media post, after repeated opportunities in which he had refused to distance himself from the content of the post. NBA heavyweights, including LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, a vice president in the NBA’s players’ union, defended Irving at the time.

Golodryga said her son didn’t know how to approach the situation. “As a New Yorker, he even said, ‘So can I not go to games? Or can that mean that I shouldn’t be a fan, or I can’t watch him anymore? He doesn’t want me to.’ So that’s always sat in the back of my mind.” 

Where art perhaps most imitates life is in how administrators in the story respond to the swastika incident — not by addressing it head-on, but by hoping to sweep it under the rug, thereby avoiding the need for disciplinary action that could keep Theo’s soccer team from advancing to the state-level competition. 

At the heart of the book, Levi said, is “that the kids really get what’s wrong and what’s right” — even when the adults in the room do not. “At the end of the day, it’s like the grown ups [in the book] and in reality too, sort of obfuscate … and say, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t stand up because it’s not good for my workplace, or it’s too much bureaucracy,’ or all the other things that are said in this book, and the kids at the end of the day, they know, they get what is wrong and what is right.”

