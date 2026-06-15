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U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal, Trump announces

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Quick Hits

DONE DEAL

U.S. and Iran reach ceasefire deal, Trump announces

Signing ceremony set for Friday in Switzerland; Israeli security officials express concern

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Matthew Shea
June 14, 2026

The United States and Iran have secured a ceasefire agreement, President Donald Trump announced Sunday. The deal is slated to immediately freeze regional military actions, and will lift the U.S. naval blockade and restore commercial shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz after a formal signing ceremony set for Friday in Switzerland.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday. “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.” He later clarified the Strait would open after the deal was officially signed on Friday.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, also told Iranian media that the agreement had been finalized and stressed that Iran’s “commitments will take effect starting Friday.” 

The agreement establishes a 60-day ceasefire extension, during which Washington and Tehran are expected to enter technical negotiations on the scope of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program and the dismantling of its highly enriched uranium stockpiles. The cessation of hostilities extends across the entire region, including in Lebanon, according to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who helped mediate the agreement.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,” Sharif posted on X. He noted that international mediators will facilitate a “series of meetings” and “technical talks” ahead of the signing ceremony.

Sharif’s statement thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for their roles in the negotiations, but made no mention of Israel, which had fought alongside the U.S. in the conflict with Iran.

The diplomatic breakthrough followed a tense escalation earlier on Sunday that threatened to derail the negotiations. Israeli forces struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut in response to a Hezbollah drone strike on northern Israel, prompting Tehran to warn it would abandon talks and strike against Israel.

Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. was able to deter an Iranian attack on Israel prior to the deal being reached. “After the Israelis struck Beirut, we saw a lot of evidence the Iranians were going to launch a large number of missiles at…them,” Vance said on Fox News. “[Iran] assured us they were not going to respond to the Israelis. They were going to sign the agreement, and get to peace.” 

Writing on Truth Social, Trump  criticized the Israeli response as an unnecessary escalation against a “meaningless” initial drone strike, and demanded an immediate halt to all military activity in Lebanon. “There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel,” he wrote.

Gharibabadi said the Iranian threats against Israel “helped facilitate progress in the negotiations.” Iranian state media reported that Iran called off the attack on Israel because of “last-minute concessions” offered by Trump, including “preserving Lebanon’s territorial integrity” and Israel’s withdrawal from the Lebanese border. The U.S. did not confirm the reported concessions on Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the IDF would not follow such a request and that Israel does not consider itself bound to the Lebanon ceasefire under the agreement. It is unclear whether the Trump administration will pressure Jerusalem to comply.

Israeli security officials have reportedly expressed concern with the deal, warning that it could harm Israeli security interests and leave Iran stronger.

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