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Far-left Pa. candidate pushed Bondi Beach conspiracy theory

Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb — a Democrat seeking the House seat of retiring Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA) — shared an Instagram post blaming the massacre of Jewish Australians at a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on “Zionists,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

In the aftermath of the attack, in which 14 were killed and 40 injured, Rabb’s account shared disinformation insinuating the slaughter was a false flag perpetrated by Israeli interests.

“We all know the gunmen were likely Zionists themselves,” read the post, which used an emoji in the place of the word “gun.”

Shortly after the attack, the alleged assailants were identified as a father and son whom authorities linked to an offshoot of the Islamic State. Rabb’s post further lamented that Ahmed al-Ahmed, a Muslim Syrian immigrant who intervened, had not received broader acknowledgment for his “hero” role of disarming one of the attackers.

A Rabb campaign spokesperson asserted to the Inquirer that the candidate not only did not share the post himself, but that he had “no knowledge” of it, and blamed a former staffer for posting it. The campaign did not respond to a request from Jewish Insider for the employee’s name, and the details of their departure.

Rabb is locked in a tight race with state Sen. Sharif Street and Dr. Ala Stanford. In recent weeks, Rabb was endorsed by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Maxwell Frost (D-FL), and received the backing of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He’s also gotten the backing of far-left streamer Hasan Piker and the Democratic Socialists of America.