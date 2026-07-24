Netanyahu to meet with Trump at White House on Tuesday

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Dems facing tension between their principles and primary politics

Dems facing tension between their principles and primary pol...itics

Auchincloss: Voting against aid to Israel was a vote against the Iran war

Auchincloss: Voting against aid to Israel was a vote against... the Iran war

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelli...ng ‘Allahu Akbar’

Trump adds new Abraham Accords provision to Saudi nuclear deal

Trump adds new Abraham Accords provision to Saudi nuclear de...al

U.S. officials slam ‘lunatic’ Francesca Albanese, say next U.N. secretary-general must change course

U.S. officials slam ‘lunatic’ Francesca Albanese, say next U....N. secretary-general must change course

Adam Smith blasts progressive left for enabling harassment of pro-Israel lawmakers

Adam Smith blasts progressive left for enabling harassment o...f pro-Israel lawmakers

The left’s real test isn’t the primaries. It’s November

The left’s real test isn’t the primaries. ItR...17;s November

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out rising left-wing antisemitism

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out r...ising left-wing antisemitism

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a party they no longer recognize

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a p...arty they no longer recognize

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — for now

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — ...for now

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is promoting antisemitism

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is pro...moting antisemitism

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adopting official anti-Israel stance

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adoptin...g official anti-Israel stance

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicates tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicate...s tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the futures of both parties

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the fut...ures of both parties

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader ...in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reassess trusted allies

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reas...sess trusted allies

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Israel aid

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Is...rael aid

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats’ anti-Israel wing

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats&...#8217; anti-Israel wing

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vote to end U.S. aid to Israel

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vo...te to end U.S. aid to Israel

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorities in limbo

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorit...ies in limbo

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisemitism 

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisem...itism 

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for resolution cutting off aid to Israel

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for ...resolution cutting off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ American opinion on Iran war

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ Ame...rican opinion on Iran war

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for answers on UFOs

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for an...swers on UFOs

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning Orthodox Jewish groups

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning... Orthodox Jewish groups

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interview

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interv...iew

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls ...for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel relationship 

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel rel...ationship 

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-left Dems

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-le...ft Dems

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’s staunch defender in the Senate

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’...;s staunch defender in the Senate

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as IDF disputes lawmaker’s account

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as ID...F disputes lawmaker’s account

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate, dies at 71

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate..., dies at 71

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven ...by Trump’s personal interests

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear together at Sun Valley conference

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear toge...ther at Sun Valley conference

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, and where do they stand on Israel?

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, an...d where do they stand on Israel?

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing an...tisemitism

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary chal...lenge from progressive state senator

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch with Cori Bush

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch ...with Cori Bush

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging boycott of ADL

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging... boycott of ADL

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for forcing him out

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for f...orcing him out

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far...-left wing of the Democratic Party

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persia...n, new ADL study finds

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influenc...e his own replacement

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during Senate debate

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during S...enate debate

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the politics of character 

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the polit...ics of character 

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within D...emocratic Party

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Top Colorado Democrat criticizes Kiros for continued refusal... to call Boulder attack antisemitic

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari after she turns against Israel

Arizona Jewish leaders regret supporting Yassamin Ansari aft...er she turns against Israel

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antisemitism for years, per new report

Human rights orgs have routinely ignored complaints of antis...emitism for years, per new report

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism at the nation’s 250th

Even in a fraught moment, American Jews embrace patriotism a...t the nation’s 250th

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in the last year in new survey

Majority of U.S. Jews say they experienced antisemitism in t...he last year in new survey

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Progressives prevail in Colorado

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security in party platform

Top Democrats won’t commit to supporting Israel’s security i...n party platform

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

Bruce Pearl won’t commit to backing JD Vance in 2028 unless ...the VP breaks from Tucker Carlson

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Council speaker says

‘No place’ for Brooklyn Dem leader’s antisemitism, NYC Counc...il speaker says

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resolution

Nearly all House Democrats vote for Lebanon war powers resol...ution

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Colorado’s primary night reckoning

Quick Hits

LEADER LIAISON

Netanyahu to meet with Trump at White House on Tuesday

The Israeli prime minister, who will travel to Washington on Monday, is also set to attend Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral while in the U.S.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.

By
Haley Cohen
July 24, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Washington on Monday, where he will meet with President Donald Trump and attend the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), his office announced on Friday. 

Slated for Tuesday, the Oval Office meeting — Trump and Netanyahu’s first in-person sitdown since the start of the Iran war in late February — comes amid escalating U.S.-Iran hostilities and heightened Israeli readiness for potential strikes from Tehran. 

Trump told Axios on Thursday that he’s considering restarting major combat operations in Iran — including strikes larger than those carried out by the U.S. and Israel against Iran before the ceasefire began in early April. 

Netanyahu said that “Israel lost one of its greatest friends” after Graham died suddenly on July 11. The South Carolina senator’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at the National Cathedral in Washington.  

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