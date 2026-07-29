GLOBAL ANTISEMITISM

Germany worst for antisemitic incidents per Jewish resident, report finds

Worldwide, 20 people were killed last year in four antisemitic attacks across three continents

Germany remained the country with the most antisemitic incidents relative to its Jewish population in 2025, among Diaspora countries with major Jewish populations, according to a new report from leading Jewish groups released on Wednesday.

According to the report, nearly 70 antisemitic incidents per 1,000 Jewish residents were recorded in Germany in 2025.

Not since the terror attack on a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, more than 30 years ago has the Jewish Diaspora experienced as deadly a year as 2025.

Worldwide, 20 people were killed last year in four antisemitic attacks across three continents — all in “J7” countries, the seven countries with the largest Jewish Diaspora populations — including deadly incidents in Sydney, Australia, and Manchester, England. Eighty-five people were killed in the 1994 AMIA attack in Buenos Aires, which still marks the deadliest terror attack on Jews outside of Israel.

The data comes from the second annual Report on Antisemitism by the J7 — a global alliance formed in July 2023 by major Jewish organizations representing the seven largest diaspora communities outside Israel: the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Argentina and Australia.

Tel Aviv University published a study with the same findings in April.

The J7’s 52-page report tracked over 23,000 antisemitic incidents across J7 countries in 2025 — a 136% total increase and a 97% surge in violent acts compared to 2022, prior to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel.

While the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. plummeted by a third last year, assaults with a deadly weapon spiked, according to a May report by the Anti-Defamation League. The May 2025 killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington marked the first Jews to be killed in antisemitic attacks on U.S. soil since 2019. One month later, a Jewish victim died from her injuries sustained in a firebombing attack in Boulder, Colo., at a march in support of the Israeli hostages.

Every J7 country’s antisemitic incidents remain dramatically above pre-Oct. 7 levels. Australia saw the sharpest rise of antisemitic incidents since 2021 (+270%), followed by Germany (+215%), the U.S. (+131%) and France (124%). Anti-Zionism was a key motivation behind a significant share of incidents: 48% in the U.K., 45% in the U.S. and 23% in Germany.

The report also features a new “in focus” section highlighting Ireland, which saw 143 antisemitic incidents — a rate of 65 per 1,000 Jewish people — while the country lacks a national strategy to combat antisemitism and dedicated security funding for religious institutions.

“The J7 Annual Report makes clear that antisemitism is no longer a temporary surge, but a sustained global crisis affecting Jewish communities across all seven countries,” said William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which represents the U.S. along with the ADL in the J7. Daroff called on governments, institutions and technology companies to “act with urgency, enforce the law, strengthen security and ensure that Jews can live openly and safely.”