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Netanyahu hails ‘best conversation’ with Trump after Oval Office meeting

Caroline Glick, an advisor to Netanyahu, pushed back on reports of a rift between the two leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed his sit-down with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday as “one of the best conversations I’ve ever had with a president of the United States, our friend Donald Trump.”

The Israeli prime minister called the meeting “excellent.”

“When I say excellent, I don’t mean it lightly,” he added, speaking in a video statement after the summit. It was “a conversation with full partnership, mutual support, with understanding on the shared goal that Iran will not have nuclear weapons and also other goals,” he said.

Caroline Glick, Netanyahu’s international affairs advisor, similarly described the meeting as “extremely positive” and pushed back against reports of a rift between Jerusalem and Washington.

“The two sides continue to be totally committed to our shared goal of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and that was obviously the focus of the discussion, but we discussed a whole range of regional issues,” Glick told Jewish Insider.

Glick said the Israeli delegation left the meeting feeling “terrific” about the strategic alignment between Washington and Jerusalem.

Addressing reports of friction between the two leaders over strategy in the Iran war and Trump’s proposed sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, Glick said “nothing specific” on the jet deal came up during the meeting. She added that Trump and Netanyahu “have an incredible relationship,” dismissing talk of tension as a “media-manufactured crisis.”

“They have arguments from time to time… but they are on the same page 100% with everything relating to the goal of all operations regarding Iran,” Glick said. “The discussion was what you would expect from an alliance. You had two leaders who know each other very well, have enormous amounts of respect for one another and share common goals that they are completely committed to achieving.”

Hours before the meeting, Trump had expressed frustration with Netanyahu’s reported intention to raise with him Israeli intelligence regarding Iranian nuclear activity, saying in an interview on Fox News, “I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved.”

While analysts framed the Oval Office meeting as a key opportunity for Netanyahu to gauge where Trump stands on Iran, Glick declined to say where the administration truly prefers diplomacy or resuming strikes, stressing instead that both nations are moving toward a unified outcome.

“All the trends are moving towards the achievement of our joint goal, which is to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons,” Glick said. “So if it’s the hard way, the easy way, the middle way, the side way, it’s all geared towards moving the ball into that goal. I don’t think you can characterize it one way or another. It’s not a linear process.”

Hostilities between the U.S. and Iran remain paused as the U.S. is in “very deep talks” with Iran, Trump said on Monday, though the president has repeatedly threatened to return to military action if talks fail.

Glick said the trilateral agreement between the U.S., Israel and Lebanon was “touched on” but “wasn’t the focus,” saying that it will be left to the meetings between the parties set to take place in Rome next week.

She also noted that the two leaders briefly discussed the issue of expanding the Abraham Accords, with both remaining committed to bringing additional nations into the normalization framework.

“We believe that the prospects for expanding them are very high and look forward to doing so,” Glick said. “But as the prime minister always says, if we discuss which specific country, it will only undermine the process.”