SCOOP

Schumer to meet with survivors of Bondi Beach terror attack

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, the director of Bondi Beach’s Chabad, and Ahmed al Ahmed, the civilian who disarmed one of the gunmen, are visiting the U.S. this week

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will meet at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday morning with two survivors of the deadly terrorist attack during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Jewish Insider has learned.

The two survivors are Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Bondi, and Ahmed al Ahmed, the civilian who tackled and disarmed one of the gunmen during the attack. Ulman hosted the Hanukkah event where 15 people were killed, including his son-in-law, Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

Australian Ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd, the country’s former two-term prime minister, will also be in attendance.

A source familiar with the matter told JI that the Senate minority leader will “listen to their stories and discuss the work that he and the Australian government are doing respectively to combat antisemitism.”

Ulman and al Ahmed are currently in the U.S. together for a joint trip. Ulman brought al Ahmed to Queens, N.Y., on Tuesday to pray together and pay respects at the gravesite of the Lubavitcher rebbe. Ulman said the trip was an opportunity for the American Jewish community to express their gratitude to al Ahmed, a Syrian-born Muslim, for his heroic actions last month.

“Ahmed did what he did that day because he believed that God placed him at the scene for a reason, and that’s what gave him the strength to save lives,” Ulman said from the gravesite. “This is something people from all walks of life can and must learn from.”

Al Ahmed suffered two gunshot wounds while taking down one of the two gunmen during the Hanukkah massacre, which also left more than 40 people injured, later undergoing a successful surgery.