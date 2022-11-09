👋 Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the results of yesterday’s midterm elections. Below, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch, Marc Rod and Matthew Kassel report from election night parties in Pennsylvania, Virginia and New York.

The “red tsunami” predicted by pundits and pollsters fell short of the tidal takeover that Republicans had hoped for as returns began to come in last night. (Or, as Ben Shapiro put it, “From red wave to red wedding,” a reference to the bloodiest episode of “Game of Thrones.”) With a number of races yet to be called, Democrats managed to fend off the depth of the defeats typically handed to the president’s party during the midterms, such as in 2010, when several dozen Republican Tea Party candidates won office, and 2018, when the “blue wave” ushered into Congress a range of Democrats, from Elaine Luria in Virginia to Dean Phillips in Minnesota.

Luria was one of a number of sophomore Democrats who struggled this election cycle. While her race was called for her opponent, Republican Jen Kiggans, by the Associated Press before midnight (more on that from JI’s Marc Rod below), races involving other sophomore Democrats, including Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), David Trone (D-MD) and Katie Porter (D-CA), remain too close to call. Bucking the trend were Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), considered three of the most endangered of the 2018 crop, who both fended off Republican challengers in races that were considered bellwethers for Democrats nationwide.

Control of the Senate may not be decided for at least another month, the second time in two years such a situation has occurred, owing to a Georgia law that requires winners to receive a majority, not a plurality, of the vote. But the race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker is not the only one yet to be called. As of press time, the outcomes of Senate races in Arizona, where Blake Masters is facing off against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ); Nevada, where Adam Laxalt is challenging Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV); and Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by just over 1 point, have not yet been determined. Democrats fared well in Pennsylvania, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, and New Hampshire, where Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) held onto her seat amid a challenge from Don Bolduc. Republicans scored victories in North Carolina, with Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) winning the open seat in the Tarheel State, and Utah, where Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) won a third term over Evan McMullin. The GOP also scored a big victory in Ohio, where J.D. Vance outperformed Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) by 200,000 votes. In Colorado, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) held onto his seat, but another Coloradan — Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), could potentially lose hers, with former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch leading with 51%.

A new political map has taken shape in New York, where a number of races remain too close to call — among them the contest in the state’s 17th Congressional District, where DCCC Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), whose efforts to drum up support in recent weeks extended to outreach to the district’s Hasidic communities, is trailing state Assemblymember Mike Lawler by 3,000 votes.

While every New York City House member — all but one of them Democrats — seeking reelection won his or her race, Long Island is morphing from blue-ish purple to red. Shortly after midnight, the AP had called three of the four races on the island for Republicans: George Santos, a Jewish-Angolan first-generation American who will make history as Long Island’s first openly gay representative; Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), who coasted to victory over Jackie Gordon; and Nick LaLota, who handily won the race to succeed Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who forewent another congressional run to make a bid for Albany’s top job. The only Long Island race that has yet to be called is the state’s 4th Congressional District, where Republican Anthony D’Esposito leads Democrat Laura Gillen by roughly 10,000 votes.

Not too close to call: New York’s gubernatorial election, which was called for Gov. Kathy Hochul around 2 a.m. The final weeks of the campaign saw extensive outreach to the state’s Jewish community by both Hochul and Zeldin. One exit poll reported that Hochul received 59% of the state’s Jewish vote. More below on the scene at Zeldin’s election night party at Cipriani in Manhattan.

Just south of New York,Rob Menendez Jr., son of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) won his congressional race, becoming the first father-son duo in Congress in nearly a decade.

One winner is undisputed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who boasted a nearly 20-point lead over Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) — including an 11-point lead in Miami-Dade County, which he lost by nearly 20 points in 2018 — and boosted down-ballot Republicans across the Sunshine State. As one reader texted us incredulously late last night, “Am I seeing that Miami-Dade is red?” DeSantis’ decisive victory boosts his positioning as a potential presidential candidate in 2024 or 2028 — and earlier this week set off alarms at Mar-a-Lago, with former President Donald Trump hinting that he has information on the governor “that won’t be very flattering,” adding, “I know more about him than anybody – other than, perhaps, his wife.”

Elsewhere in Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) coasted to reelection, besting Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) by more than 1 million votes. Freshman Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) held onto her Miami-area seat amid a challenge from state Sen. Annette Taddeo, while Crist’s seat flipped from blue to red following Anna Paulina Luna‘s decisive 8-point win against Democrat Eric Lynn. Florida Democrats scored an expected win with Maxwell Frost’s 20-point victory in Orlando, which will make him the first Gen Z-er in Congress.

Last night’s results — and the ones we’re still waiting on — will determine the answers to a number of outstanding questions: chief among them who will be the speaker of the House of Representatives. In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), said that the recent attack on her husband by a home intruder looking for the California Democrat would impact her decision to remain in House leadership. Regardless of the results of the outstanding elections, one thing is clear: The next House speaker — be it Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) or someone else (one rumor is that Minority Whip Steve Scalise [R-LA] will challenge McCarthy for the role if Republicans significantly underperform) will face a tough challenge in legislating with a razor-thin majority.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is one Republican who expressed optimism over the possibility of the GOP having the slightest edge in the House. “I would love for the Massie caucus to be relevant. If there’s a one-seat majority, my caucus has one person. It’s me. So I can decide whether a bill passes or not,” he told reporters, citing by way of example the power that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), one of the Senate’s most moderate Democrats, wields on key issues pushed by Democrats. Massie, whose 2020 primary challenger was endorsed by the Republican Jewish Coalition, has stood alone several times in voting against legislation supported by the Jewish community.