New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs
Antisemitic views were highest among those who rely on social media for their news
Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Younger voters are significantly more likely to hold antisemitic beliefs and critical views of Israel compared to older generations, according to a new survey.
The Yale Youth Poll, an undergraduate-led research group based at Yale University, polled over 3,400 American voters, more than half of whom were under 35, between March 9-23.
Respondents were presented with paraphrased statements on Israel from several prominent figures across the political spectrum: neo-Nazi podcaster Nick Fuentes, anti-Israel Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
Among all voters, 35% agreed with the statement “America should end the slavish surrender to Israel, its wars, and its demands for foreign aid,” which is paraphrased from comments Fuentes made in a video. But among the youngest respondents, agreement rose to 55% of voters ages 18-22 and to 52% among those 23-29 years old.
Similarly, 34% of voters agree with Tlaib’s characterization of Israel as an “apartheid state” engaged in “racist oppression” of Palestinians. This agreement spikes sharply among younger voters, rising to 55% for those 18-22 and 54% for those 23-29.
With 59% support, Schumer’s statement — that “Israel is a democracy and the safe haven of the Jewish people, but they have a moral obligation to ensure humanitarian treatment of Palestinian civilians,” — was the only one to garner majority approval. It was the most popular position across the political spectrum, agreed upon by 66% of Democrats and, notably, 55% of Republicans.
Most respondents said they disagreed with several antisemitic conspiracies and statements of Holocaust distortion. However, 25% of voters agreed that “Jews have an extremely organized international community that puts their own interests before those of their home countries.” Furthermore, roughly 3 in 10 voters said they support Christian nationalism (27%), believing the U.S. should be declared a Christian nation, and 31% said that being Christian is key to being “truly American.”
Two-thirds of voters rejected all three antisemitic statements presented to them in the survey, which were “Jews in the United States are more loyal to Israel than to America”; “It’s appropriate to boycott Jewish American-owned businesses to protest the war in Gaza”; and “Jews in the United States have too much power.”
Agreement was higher, however, among young, non-white and male voters, as well as those who rely on social media for news. Ten percent of voters ages 18-34 agreed with all three statements, compared to just 2% of voters 65 and above. Black voters were most likely to agree with at least one statement (46%), followed by Asian (39%), Hispanic (37%) and white (29%) voters.
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