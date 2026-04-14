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Quick Hits

KIDS ARE NOT ALRIGHT

New Yale Youth Poll finds younger voters hold decidedly more antisemitic beliefs

Antisemitic views were highest among those who rely on social media for their news

Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nick Fuentes, the leader of a Christian based extremist white nationalist group speaks to his followers in Washington D.C. on November 14, 2020

By
Haley Cohen
April 14, 2026

Younger voters are significantly more likely to hold antisemitic beliefs and critical views of Israel compared to older generations, according to a new survey

The Yale Youth Poll, an undergraduate-led research group based at Yale University, polled over 3,400 American voters, more than half of whom were under 35, between March 9-23. 

Respondents were presented with paraphrased statements on Israel from several prominent figures across the political spectrum: neo-Nazi podcaster Nick Fuentes, anti-Israel Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).  

Among all voters, 35% agreed with the statement “America should end the slavish surrender to Israel, its wars, and its demands for foreign aid,” which is paraphrased from comments Fuentes made in a video. But among the youngest respondents, agreement rose to 55% of voters ages 18-22 and to 52% among those 23-29 years old.  

Similarly, 34% of voters agree with Tlaib’s characterization of Israel as an “apartheid state” engaged in “racist oppression” of Palestinians. This agreement spikes sharply among younger voters, rising to 55% for those 18-22 and 54% for those 23-29. 

With 59% support, Schumer’s statement — that “Israel is a democracy and the safe haven of the Jewish people, but they have a moral obligation to ensure humanitarian treatment of Palestinian civilians,” — was the only one to garner majority approval. It was the most popular position across the political spectrum, agreed upon by 66% of Democrats and, notably, 55% of Republicans. 

Most respondents said they disagreed with several antisemitic conspiracies and statements of Holocaust distortion. However, 25% of voters agreed that “Jews have an extremely organized international community that puts their own interests before those of their home countries.” Furthermore, roughly 3 in 10 voters said they support Christian nationalism (27%), believing the U.S. should be declared a Christian nation, and 31% said that being Christian is key to being “truly American.”

Two-thirds of voters rejected all three antisemitic statements presented to them in the survey, which were “Jews in the United States are more loyal to Israel than to America”; “It’s appropriate to boycott Jewish American-owned businesses to protest the war in Gaza”; and “Jews in the United States have too much power.” 

Agreement was higher, however, among young, non-white and male voters, as well as those who rely on social media for news. Ten percent of voters ages 18-34 agreed with all three statements, compared to just 2% of voters 65 and above. Black voters were most likely to agree with at least one statement (46%), followed by Asian (39%), Hispanic (37%) and white (29%) voters. 

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