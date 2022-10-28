Daily Kickoff
👋 Good Friday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan’s outreach to the Jewish community in Ohio and the history of Detroit Yeshiva Beth Yehudah’s high-profile gala speakers ahead of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s keynote on Sunday. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Samantha Power, Jonathan Medved and Amos Hochstein.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI and eJewishPhilanthropy stories, including: In final weeks of Arizona governor’s race, Lake’s outreach to Jewish voters yields mixed results; In L.A. mayoral race, competing visions of the golden dream; Kanye was invited to tour a Holocaust museum. Would it have worked?; Kushner hails Saudi Arabia as another startup nation; Israeli entrepreneur looks to sell electric trucks in Saudi Arabia; and How Jewish aid groups helped Florida and Puerto Rico. Print the latest edition here.
Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter kicked off last night with reported firings of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, the legal affairs and policy chief, over product decisions and content moderation, setting the social media platform abuzz with speculation about Musk’s future plans.
Shortly after the announcement, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expressed concerns that in taking charge of Twitter, Musk would allow it to be a safe space for antisemitism and exacerbate a trend of pushing out of marginalized communities from social media.
“Despite my reservations, I was cautiously optimistic that Elon Musk would take the concerns of civil society to heart, but developments over the past two weeks have been troubling,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “This includes, but is not limited to, Mr. Musk warmly welcoming back Ye to Twitter after Ye made antisemitic comments on Instagram and was booted off the platform. I worry that this will be indicative of Mr. Musk’s approach to content moderation on the platform.”
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with U.S. mediator and energy envoy Amos Hochstein at the Kirya Military Headquarters in Tel Aviv last night, following the signing of the maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon that was completed earlier in the day at the U.N. peacekeeping base in Naqoura, Lebanon, along the contested border between the two countries.
“Amos, I want to thank you and your crew for all the great work — nothing less than great work — in making the deal between us and Lebanon happen. It wouldn’t have been possible without you and without the support of President Biden, who was there for us all the way. His commitment to Israel is deeply appreciated and your commitment to the whole process is deeply appreciated,” Lapid said.
In a hot mic moment, Lapid could be heard joking to Hochstein, “maybe you’ll be forgiven for destroying relations with the Saudis,” before they both laughed.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke yesterday with survivors of the 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, including Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers, a White House official said. Emhoff offered his support to Myers and the Tree of Life community and discussed actions that the administration is taking “to combat hate-fueled violence,” the official said, adding that Emhoff said he will continue speaking out against gun violence, antisemitism and hatred of all kinds.
detroit dinner
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain to give keynote address at Yeshiva Beth Yehudah dinner on Sunday
In 2014, former President George W. Bush stepped up to the lectern in the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center — the same place his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, stood two years earlier — and in front of a sold-out crowd, began to speak. This was not a campaign event for the former president, but rather the annual dinner of Michigan’s prominent Jewish day school, Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, for which Bush was giving the keynote address. The dinner, which is not an inherently political event, is annually attended by over 2,000 guests and consistently attracts high-profile government officials. This year’s guest speaker on Oct. 30 is White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Jewish Insider’s Tori Bergel reports. Klain, who is Jewish, has worked with or under Biden on-and-off for the past four decades — including as chief counsel of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1989-1992 during Biden’s time as committee chair, and as chief of staff, from 2009-2011, when Biden was vice president.
A night to remember: “I’ve been going [to the dinner] for over 22 years,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) told JI during a phone interview on Thursday. “As well as having a chance to visit the schools, and so on, and I really feel what they’re doing is special. I mean, the values that are being taught, the support for the young people, the encouragement for them, I mean, they really are our next generation of leaders.”
A-list alums: Notable past event speakers include First Lady Jill Biden in 2021, former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley in 2019, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in 2018, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) in 2017, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell in 2016, among many others, each of whom praised Beth Yehudah’s mission and spoke of their support for the Jewish people.
Why it’s popular: Tevi Troy, who served in the George W. Bush administration and was a White House Jewish liaison, said that the reason for the event’s popularity in Washington is twofold. “So first of all, it’s in Michigan, which is a key swing state, so both sides of the aisle are interested in winning over the Jews of Michigan, and Michigan in general,” Troy told JI. “Second of all, it’s not a controversial organization, so you’re not saddled with let’s say, Israel policy when you do this event. It’s about unity, so it’s kind of a friendly organization in that sense and a safe space in that way. It also has a long history — it’s been around since 1914 — and the fact of the previous big-name guests helps them get good guests in the future.”
Motor City Boys Choir: Another reason for the dinner’s attraction? “They have a phenomenal boys choir, and it’s always the highlight of the evening,” Stabenow said.
heard yesterday
U.S. seeks to expand international support for peacebuilding in Israel, Palestinian territories
A U.S. program designed to support Israeli and Palestinian civil society represents “the largest single contribution any country has ever made to grassroots peacebuilding efforts between Israelis and Palestinians,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power said on Thursday at a meeting of the Partnership for Peace Fund Advisory Board, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
First year: The meeting marked one year since the implementation of the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act (MEPPA), which allocated $250 million over five years to support organizations in Israel and the Palestinian territories. USAID’s Partnership for Peace Fund awarded its first grants in March, and has since given funding to 10 organizations working to bridge ties between Israelis and Palestinians.
Do your part: When discussing MEPPA’s future, Power called for other countries to contribute to peacebuilding efforts — particularly, she argued, as global support for humanitarian work has not kept up with the deep needs in many parts of the world. “The donor resources for development and humanitarian assistance are at best flat, and one part of the world that has been very — just in the confines of this room — but very disappointing, you know, are those in fact who have done relatively well with fuel prices going up, and, you know, that would be countries in the Gulf that have relationships now, mercifully and wonderfully, on both sides,” Power said, referring to the Gulf nations who normalized relations with Israel two years ago.
Gulf gives: Advisory board chair George Salem, a Palestinian-American who served in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, recently returned from a trip to the region. He said he heard strong interest from Gulf countries. “I had conversations in the UAE, in Saudi Arabia and in Qatar and everyone’s interested,” Salem said at the meeting. “Everyone wants to get involved, because it’s helping the Palestinian people, and helping the Palestinians and Israelis work together to create a two-state solution.”
coming out
Israelis take the stage as Saudi economic summit concludes
The glittering international investment summit that concluded yesterday in the Saudi capital of Riyadh turned into a modest coming-out party for Israeli business interests when the chairman of Israel’s largest bank appeared onstage and raised the prospect of doing business with the kingdom. “The potential for the region is just huge,” Jonathan Medved, founder and CEO of the Jerusalem-based venture capital platform, told The Circuit’s Jonathan Ferziger before appearing onstage for a panel on investing in technology startups. “The politics will catch up.”
Budding potential: Interactions between Israelis and Saudis took place throughout the convention center and adjoining Ritz Carlton, a temple of luxury that is among the most expensive hotels in Riyadh. About two or three dozen Israelis from a variety of startups and investment funds could be seen sipping coffee, nibbling on chocolate-covered figs and talking about possible deals with Arab counterparts under the building’s massive crystal chandeliers.
Meaningful moment: “We can see that there is a lot of investment going on,” said Samer Haj-Yehia, an Arab citizen of Israel who heads the board at Tel Aviv-based Bank Leumi, the country’s largest lender. While the 53-year-old economist spoke in a panel discussion with the CEOs of such leading world lenders as Saudi Exim Bank, Société Générale, Wells Fargo and Rothschild & Co., it was the political significance of his presence — Saudi Arabia and Israel don’t have official diplomatic relations — that commanded attention. “The fact that people like me and Samer are invited to speak is an extraordinary sign and pretty exciting,” Medved told The Circuit. “It’s been warm. It’s been friendly. It’s been, ‘let’s work on things that make the world better, make the region better.’”
Creative culture: Besides intelligence sharing and arms sales between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which are secret, the two countries have joint interests in areas including desertification, food security, public health, education and fintech, or financial technologies. Saudi investors are consistently intrigued by Israel’s knack for churning out thousands of technology companies, which has enabled it to become known as the “startup nation,” Medved said, adding that they aspire to emulate its creative culture.
Elsewhere: The Wall Street Journal described the Jewish presence at the conference as follows: “The Middle East’s shifting dynamics were on display inside the marble halls of Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, host of the Future Investment Initiative, where businessmen in kippahs, the brimless cap worn by religious Jews, could be seen shaking hands with Saudis in traditional white robes.”
final countdown
In Ohio Senate race, Vance and Ryan make closing arguments to Jewish leaders
In recent meetings with Jewish leaders, the two candidates in Ohio’s hotly contested Senate race, J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), pitched competing approaches to countering political extremism and antisemitism within both parties as they delivered their closing arguments on a range of issues just weeks before the midterms, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports. The meetings with Vance and Ryan were hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Cincinnati and took place nearly two months apart. They were each attended by approximately 25 local Jewish leaders.
Vance’s chance: Vance, whose meeting came first, made sure to affirm his commitment to calling out all forms of bigotry. The Republican Senate nominee said he is devoted to “doing it in the way most likely to effect change, which isn’t always a public reprimand,” recalled Howie Biegelman, executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities, a nonprofit organization that invited both candidates to participate in the discussions with local lay and professional leaders. Speaking to community members early last month, Vance, a venture capitalist and best-selling memoirist who has embraced an emerging style of right-wing populism, argued that “extremism cannot be eliminated before first solving socioeconomic challenges faced by many Americans,” according to Ari Ballaban, who directs the Jewish Community Relations Council at the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, where both meetings were held. “J.D. wasn’t excusing the extremism or saying we shouldn’t confront those who say or do things,” Beigelman elaborated in an email exchange with JI on Thursday. “He was trying to make sense of something that seems inexplicable.”
Ryan speaks: For his part, Ryan, who met with Jewish leaders on Wednesday, was pushed to address “forms of anti-Israel critique that stray into antisemitism,” particularly within progressive spaces, said Ballaban, who gave introductory remarks during both of the meetings in Cincinnati. Ryan, a veteran Democrat, “was very clear that sometimes ‘you just need to tell people no,’” Ballaban told JI, “and draw a clear line about what is unacceptable rhetoric.” The congressman further illustrated his point by alluding to a scene from Ken Burns’ new Holocaust documentary in which Wendell Willkie “pushes back” against Charles Lindbergh and defends Franklin Delano Roosevelt, according to Beigelman. “Ryan said there are things that are bipartisan, and combating antisemitism is one,” he told JI.
Security matters: Vance, who had visited Israel for the first time shortly before his conversation with Jewish leaders on Sept. 1, fielded a question about business development between Ohio and Israel while arguing that Israel’s tech and innovation sector, which he praised, “could really help Ohio as its economy transforms,” according to Beigelman. The first-time candidate, who is endorsed by the Republican Jewish Coalition, “showed an interest in learning about security issues faced by the Jewish community,” Ballaban added. During his discussion in Cincinnati weeks later, Ryan — who is backed by the Jewish Democratic Council of America as well as Democratic Majority for Israel — brought up abortion rights and expressed interest in partnering to address mental health needs among students. He was also “curious to learn more about security issues,” Ballaban told JI. The congressman “expressed sadness upon seeing the extent of the security present at the Jewish federation building,” Ballaban recalled, “knowing it took so much to keep the community safe.”
Worthy Reads
🤯 The Kanye Conundrum: The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg examines the fallout and lessons learned from Kanye West’s verbal and social media tirades against the Jewish community. “Ye’s estrangement from polite society might seem like a victory against anti-Jewish prejudice. It’s certainly better than the alternative. But it will also fuel the very ideology it’s meant to combat. After all, when an anti-Semite suffers consequences for falsely claiming that sinister Jews control the world, he can then point to that punishment as vindication of his views. For Jews, this is a no-win scenario: If they stay silent, the anti-Semitism continues unabated; if they speak up, and their assailant is penalized by non-Jewish society, anti-Semites feel affirmed. Heads, the bigots win; tails, Jews lose. This is the cruel paradox that has perpetuated anti-Semitism for centuries.” [TheAtlantic]
🇫🇷 French Twist: In Tablet, Matti Friedman explores the drivers of French immigration to Israel, which has sharply risen in the last decade amid increasing concerns in France over the future of the country’s Jewry. “Because the condition of Jews is a barometer of events anywhere, and because Israel has always been a barometer of Jewish life in other places, in Israel you can sense events far away… what does it mean that when I walk down a short stretch of Bethlehem Road in south Jerusalem, near my own street, I now pass the new butcher shop Le Charolais, and then the even newer bakery Delices de Paris, before reaching the restaurant Rendez-Vous? Discussing French affairs through cuisine is a cliché, yes, but the altered gastronomical landscape of the neighborhood is hard to miss. And what about the families erupting from Sephardic synagogues around here on Shabbat by the dozens, shouting arrête Ayala! and viens Eitan! Or the fact that of the kids in my son’s kindergarten last year, a quarter had parents recently arrived from Paris or Marseilles? I would never claim to understand the soul of a culture whose language I don’t speak, or of a place where I’ve never lived. But even through the limited lens of this city, it’s clear that something is happening, and that it’s linked to the increasingly unsettled feeling of Jewish life in these times.” [Tablet]
🖊️ Progressives’ Pain:The Washington Post’s Marianna Sotomayor and Yasmeen Abutaleb look at how the Monday release of a letter regarding engagement with Russia that was drafted over the summer and led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has raised questions over the Washington State legislator’s future in party leadership. “Dismay and deep frustration was expressed by several lawmakers and aides across the caucus Wednesday, but surprise at Jayapal’s actions were not. Several said Jayapal’s ambition to ascend to higher leadership has often driven her to act unilaterally and insert herself into issues and conversations… While liberals often come to Jayapal’s defense for her ability to inject herself into key negotiations, some within the caucus she leads have all but unendorsed her bid for broader leadership. Though no one is seeking to challenge her as CPC chair, several liberals noted the debacle has left some questioning whether they would even support her to stay in that role. ‘She can kiss her chances of leadership goodbye,’ one person familiar with the effort regarding the letter said.” [WashPost]
🎞️ Film Fury: The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood spotlights Meg Smaker’s “Jihad Rehab,” which was pulled from distribution and the film festival circuit amid an uproar over its featuring of former Guantanamo Bay detainees and criticism over Smaker’s involvement. “‘I was naive,’ Smaker told me when I met her in Oakland, soon after The New York Times had published an article about the backlash to her film. ‘I thought the right was going to go hard in the paint over this film.’ She says she warned investors that conservatives might not like that she spoke with her subjects as people, that she joked with them, that she did not scold them, that her questions were neutral and not aghast. Instead the right hasn’t even had a chance to attack the film, because documentary filmmakers — a left-leaning and antiauthoritarian bunch — saw it first. The New York Times focused on their contention that this film about Muslim terrorists, made by a white, non-Muslim woman, was Islamophobic.” [TheAtlantic]
📰 Politico’s Punch: Puck’s Dylan Byers chartsPolitico’s recent trajectory following its acquisition by Axel Springer’s Mathias Döpfner, who has lured back former employees in his bid to grow his global digital news operation. “Thanks in no small part to its high-priced subscription business, it now makes roughly a quarter of a billion dollars in global revenue, with a healthy 20-30 percent profit margin. It has more than 900 employees across its U.S. and European businesses, more than half of whom are in editorial. And while many prominent journalists continue to leave for the Times and the Post, CNN and NBC, inevitably new stars emerge in their place to keep the institution humming. ‘There are not many places that have gone from being the hot new thing, with startup mojo, to actually getting all four laps around the track, and turning themselves into unambiguously enduring, profitable properties. I don’t think there are any good examples other than us over the past generation,’ John Harris, who co-founded Politico with [Jim] VandeHei, and now serves as the newsroom’s sage patriarch and columnist, told me.” [Puck]
Around the Web
👭 Crossing the Aisle: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and plans to campaign in support of the Michigan congresswoman, who is locked in a tight reelection battle.
🗞️ Read All About It: DMFI PAC, Democratic Majority for Israel’s political arm, is running ads today in several Long Island newspapers to promote two House candidates — Democratic National Committee member Robert Zimmerman and former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen — who are running in competitive districts. The ads, first shared with Jewish Insider, describe each candidate as a “lifelong Zionist” who “will be a pro-Israel champion in Congress.”
🤷♂️ Dithering: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA.) has yet to decide whether to run for the House Democratic leadership, according to Punchbowl News.
❓ Next at Treasury:Puck’s William Cohan considers possible successors — among them, Gary Gensler, Sarah Bloom Raskin and Gina Raimondo — to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is rumored to be stepping down early next year.
⛪ Church and State: 45% of Americans say the U.S. should be a “Christian nation,” a Pew Research Center survey found.
🕵️♀️ Soccer Suspicions: The FBI is investigating a former CIA officer’s efforts on behalf of Qatar to influence the decision to host this year’s World Cup in Doha, and whether he violated federal laws in the process, including the use of spycraft against a congressman who sponsored legislation regarding the Muslim Brotherhood that Qatar opposed.
🏫 School Dazed: Kanye West’s Donda Academy announced it will shutter its doors for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective today, but plans to reopen in September 2023. West, meanwhile, is facing accusations that he has long been fascinated by Adolf Hitler, and wanted to name his 2018 album after him.
🙏 Sorry Smith: Former Baltimore Ravens player Torrey Smith apologized to members of the Jewish community for social media posts about Kanye West that he acknowledged “falls in line with an antisemitic trope.”
🎰 Cashing In: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a longtime opponent of expanding gambling in the state, signaled a willingness to open commercial casinos, a month after Dr. Miriam Adelson gave $1 million to his reelection campaign.
🎖️ Profiles in Courage: The U.S. Institute of Peace awarded its 2022 Oxi Courage Award to Iranian-American writer Masih Alinejad and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
👑 Across the Pond: U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis will stay with King Charles III on the eve of his coronation next year in order to be able to attend the event while still observing Shabbat.
👩⚕️ Funding Haul: Ronen Lavi and Shay Perera’s Navina, which builds AI software to assist doctors, raised $22 million in Series B funding.
🤝 Thawed Turkey: Israel and Turkey’s defense ministries will begin to resume working relations with each other following Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s trip to Ankara to meet with his Turkish counterpart.
📸 A Thousand Words:The New Yorkershares pictures by an Iranian photographer that capture the heart of the revolt led by Gen Z women against the Iranian regime.
🪧 Blame Game: Iranian leaders blamed the ongoing protests for a deadly Islamic State-claimed attack on a mosque on Wednesday.
Pic of the Day
Sofia Gross, who until recently was Snap’s head of policy partnerships and social impact, takes part in the latest Tech Tribe TWELVEX talk and Hakhel event with Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone at the Williamsburg Hotel’s Water Tower Bar in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Birthdays
Owner of a Chick-fil-A franchise in the Houston area, he was a collegiate and NFL football coach, Tony Levine turns 50…
FRIDAY: Redondo Beach, Calif., resident, Larry Berlin… Rabbi at the Moscow Choral Synagogue, Adolf Shayevich turns 85… Spiritual leader of the Village of New Square (Rockland County, N.Y.) and Hasidic rebbe of Skverer Hasidism worldwide, Rabbi Dovid Twersky turns 82… Former member of the Knesset for the Yisrael Beiteinu party, she also served as minister of aliyah and integration, Sofa Landver turns 73… Anthropology professor at NYU, she won a 1994 MacArthur genius fellowship, Faye Ginsburg turns 70… Rabbi at Temple Beth Sholom in Hamden, Conn., Benjamin Edidin Scolnic, Ph.D., turns 69… Philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates turns 67… Four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and assistant secretary of health for Health and Human Services, Rachel Leland Levine turns 65… Former member of the Knesset for Likud, he currently serves as mayor of Beit She’an, Jackie Levy turns 62… Manager of MLB’s San Diego Padres, after a 10-year career as an MLB catcher, Bob Melvin turns 61… Executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass in Lexington, Ky., Mindy Haas… Actress and investor, an owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, Jami Gertz turns 57… Film and television director, producer, screenwriter and actor, Jacob “Jake” Kasdan turns 48… Israeli singer Yaakov (Kobi) Peretz turns 47… Member of the California State Assembly (D-16), Rebecca Bauer-Kahan turns 44… Former member of the Knesset for Likud, Oren Hazan turns 41… Scottsdale, Ariz., attorney, he was a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives, Adam Kwasman turns 40… President at Aurora Health Network, Elliot Schwab… Head of business development and partnerships at Lynx, Avital “Tali” Warburg Goldstein…
SATURDAY: Haifa-born director and screenwriter of animated and live-action films including “The Lord of the Rings,” Ralph Bakshi turns 84… Dean emeritus of the Yale School of Management, Jeffrey E. Garten turns 76… Academy Award-winning actor, he played Yoni Netanyahu in the 1976 film “Victory at Entebbe,” Richard Dreyfuss turns 75… CEO of the Center for the National Interest and publisher of its namesake foreign policy magazine, The National Interest, Dimitri Simes turns 75… Director of the social justice organizing program at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, Mordechai E. Liebling turns 74… Pulitzer Prize-winning author and editor of The New Yorker, David Remnick turns 64… Bernard Greenberg… Rabbi of Temple Beth Shalom in Phoenix, Dana Evan Kaplan… Author, satirist and public speaker, Evan Sayet turns 62… Classical pianist, Susan Merdinger turns 60… Sports agent who has negotiated over $7 billion of player contracts, Drew Rosenhaus turns 56… Actor who appeared in 612 episodes of daytime soap opera “As the World Turns,” Grayson McCouch turns 54… Screenwriter and film director based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Andrea Dorfman turns 54… Mathematician, cryptologist and computer scientist, Daniel J. Bernstein turns 51… Emmy Award-winning television producer, writer and actor, Michael Schur turns 47… VP for strategic communications and business development at Anchorage-based Northern Compass Group, Rachel Barinbaum… President and founder of Leigh Aubrey Communications, Leigh Shirvan Helfenbein… Senior marketing manager at Audible, an Amazon company, Samantha Zeldin… Regional communications director at the White House, Seth Schuster… Ph.D. candidate in Russian and East European history at Harvard, Leora Eisenberg… Booking producer at NBC Universal, David Siegel…
SUNDAY: Winner of two Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of Robert Moses and President Lyndon B. Johnson, Robert Caro turns 87… Former president of the University of Minnesota, chancellor of the University of Texas System and president of the University of California, Mark Yudof turns 78… Actor, best known for his portrayal of “The Fonz” in the “Happy Days” sitcom, Henry Winkler turns 77… NBC’s anchor, reporter and commentator, Andrea Mitchell turns 76… Israeli violinist, violist and conductor, Shlomo Mintz turns 65… Meatpacking executive, sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2009 for fraud, his sentence was commuted by President Trump in 2017 after serving eight years, Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin turns 63… Former CEO and later executive chairman of Qualcomm, he is a co-owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, Paul E. Jacobs turns 60… Partner in the D.C. office of Cadwalader, he previously served as the attorney general of Maryland, Douglas F. “Doug” Gansler turns 60… Partner and co-founder of the Irvine, California law firm of Wolfe & Wyman, Stuart B. Wolfe… Global head of public policy at Apollo Global Management, David Krone turns 56… White House correspondent for The New York Times and a political analyst for CNN, Maggie Haberman turns 49… Managing consultant at Korn Ferry, Jeremy Seth Gold… Assistant secretary for investment security at the U.S. Treasury, Paul M. Rosen turns 44… Public information officer of the City and County of Denver, Joshua Eric Rosenblum… Ivanka Trump turns 41… Founding director at Tech Tribe and director of social media for Chabad, Mordechai Lightstone… Politico reporter covering races in the U.S. House of Representatives, Ally Mutnick… Director at D.C.-based Targeted Victory, Rebecca Schieber…