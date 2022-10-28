Worthy Reads

🤯 The Kanye Conundrum: The Atlantic’s Yair Rosenberg examines the fallout and lessons learned from Kanye West’s verbal and social media tirades against the Jewish community. “Ye’s estrangement from polite society might seem like a victory against anti-Jewish prejudice. It’s certainly better than the alternative. But it will also fuel the very ideology it’s meant to combat. After all, when an anti-Semite suffers consequences for falsely claiming that sinister Jews control the world, he can then point to that punishment as vindication of his views. For Jews, this is a no-win scenario: If they stay silent, the anti-Semitism continues unabated; if they speak up, and their assailant is penalized by non-Jewish society, anti-Semites feel affirmed. Heads, the bigots win; tails, Jews lose. This is the cruel paradox that has perpetuated anti-Semitism for centuries.” [TheAtlantic]

🇫🇷 French Twist: In Tablet, Matti Friedman explores the drivers of French immigration to Israel, which has sharply risen in the last decade amid increasing concerns in France over the future of the country’s Jewry. “Because the condition of Jews is a barometer of events anywhere, and because Israel has always been a barometer of Jewish life in other places, in Israel you can sense events far away… what does it mean that when I walk down a short stretch of Bethlehem Road in south Jerusalem, near my own street, I now pass the new butcher shop Le Charolais, and then the even newer bakery Delices de Paris, before reaching the restaurant Rendez-Vous? Discussing French affairs through cuisine is a cliché, yes, but the altered gastronomical landscape of the neighborhood is hard to miss. And what about the families erupting from Sephardic synagogues around here on Shabbat by the dozens, shouting arrête Ayala! and viens Eitan! Or the fact that of the kids in my son’s kindergarten last year, a quarter had parents recently arrived from Paris or Marseilles? I would never claim to understand the soul of a culture whose language I don’t speak, or of a place where I’ve never lived. But even through the limited lens of this city, it’s clear that something is happening, and that it’s linked to the increasingly unsettled feeling of Jewish life in these times.” [Tablet]

🖊️ Progressives’ Pain:The Washington Post’s Marianna Sotomayor and Yasmeen Abutaleb look at how the Monday release of a letter regarding engagement with Russia that was drafted over the summer and led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has raised questions over the Washington State legislator’s future in party leadership. “Dismay and deep frustration was expressed by several lawmakers and aides across the caucus Wednesday, but surprise at Jayapal’s actions were not. Several said Jayapal’s ambition to ascend to higher leadership has often driven her to act unilaterally and insert herself into issues and conversations… While liberals often come to Jayapal’s defense for her ability to inject herself into key negotiations, some within the caucus she leads have all but unendorsed her bid for broader leadership. Though no one is seeking to challenge her as CPC chair, several liberals noted the debacle has left some questioning whether they would even support her to stay in that role. ‘She can kiss her chances of leadership goodbye,’ one person familiar with the effort regarding the letter said.” [WashPost]

🎞️ Film Fury: The Atlantic’s Graeme Wood spotlights Meg Smaker’s “Jihad Rehab,” which was pulled from distribution and the film festival circuit amid an uproar over its featuring of former Guantanamo Bay detainees and criticism over Smaker’s involvement. “‘I was naive,’ Smaker told me when I met her in Oakland, soon after The New York Times had published an article about the backlash to her film. ‘I thought the right was going to go hard in the paint over this film.’ She says she warned investors that conservatives might not like that she spoke with her subjects as people, that she joked with them, that she did not scold them, that her questions were neutral and not aghast. Instead the right hasn’t even had a chance to attack the film, because documentary filmmakers — a left-leaning and antiauthoritarian bunch — saw it first. The New York Times focused on their contention that this film about Muslim terrorists, made by a white, non-Muslim woman, was Islamophobic.” [TheAtlantic]

📰 Politico’s Punch: Puck’s Dylan Byers chartsPolitico’s recent trajectory following its acquisition by Axel Springer’s Mathias Döpfner, who has lured back former employees in his bid to grow his global digital news operation. “Thanks in no small part to its high-priced subscription business, it now makes roughly a quarter of a billion dollars in global revenue, with a healthy 20-30 percent profit margin. It has more than 900 employees across its U.S. and European businesses, more than half of whom are in editorial. And while many prominent journalists continue to leave for the Times and the Post, CNN and NBC, inevitably new stars emerge in their place to keep the institution humming. ‘There are not many places that have gone from being the hot new thing, with startup mojo, to actually getting all four laps around the track, and turning themselves into unambiguously enduring, profitable properties. I don’t think there are any good examples other than us over the past generation,’ John Harris, who co-founded Politico with [Jim] VandeHei, and now serves as the newsroom’s sage patriarch and columnist, told me.” [Puck]