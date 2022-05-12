👋 Good Thursday morning!

The funeral of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran reporter for the Al Jazeera network, began in Ramallah on Thursday and included a ceremony at the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority president. Akleh, 51, who was killed on Wednesday during clashes between Israeli army forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, will be buried in a Roman Catholic cemetery in East Jerusalem on Friday.

The Palestinian Authority said on Thursday that it would not cooperate with Israel on a joint investigation into the journalist’s death, with PA President Mahmoud Abbas saying that he will go to the International Criminal Court to “punish the criminals.” Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs head Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on Twitter: “Israel requested a joint investigation and asked us to hand over of the bullet that assassinated the journalist Shireen. We refused that, and we affirmed that our investigation would be completed independently, and we will inform her family, America, Qatar and all official authorities of the results of the investigation.”

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the U.S. is “​​absolutely heartbroken to learn of the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and injuries to her producer Ali Samoudi” and called for “an immediate and thorough investigation and full accountability” into the incident in the West Bank.

“The Israelis have the wherewithal and the capabilities to conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation,” Price told reporters when asked whether he trusts the IDF to investigate the attack. Israel called on the Palestinians to participate in a joint investigation.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the shooting occurred after “armed Palestinians shot in an inaccurate, indiscriminate and uncontrolled manner” during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Eyewitnesses told The Washington Post that the gunfire between the IDF and Palestinians occurred hundreds of yards away from the journalist.

Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) announced yesterday that he is donating the funds he has received from corporate and industry PACs that have also donated to Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election results to an abortion rights group, framing the move as a rejection of corporate PAC funding, a day after Jewish Insider revealed he had taken $55,000 from PACs that had also donated to Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election.

Levin had criticized AIPAC, which is backing his primary opponent Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), and its super PAC for their involvement in Democratic primary races in light of AIPAC’s endorsement of Republicans who voted against election certification. AIPAC accused Levin of “hypocrisy and double standards” for “uniquely singl[ing] out America’s pro-Israel PAC for criticism.” Levin also called on Stevens to reject money from corporate PACs and AIPAC’s PAC.

Stevens campaign spokesperson Larkin Parker responded, “Let’s be very clear, this swift departure on the part of Mr. Levin is solely because his hypocrisy was called out,” and went on to criticize Levin for not running in the neighboring 10th Congressional District “[w]ith Roe on the chopping block.” Parker added, “The congresswoman’s votes aren’t for sale to anyone — her voting record shows that. She’s absolutely clear about who she fights for and why she ran for Congress.”

USAID Administrator Samantha Power defended the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East on Wednesday at a budget hearing before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

Power argued that, despite antisemitic content found in its textbooks and UNRWA facilities being used in “deeply problematic” ways during conflicts, the schools have done a “core good” for Palestinian children and ”to deprive kids of education as the closure of those schools would do surely is going to be something only the most extreme elements will take advantage of.”