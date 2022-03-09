👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Yesterday in D.C., Jewish Insider and The Circuit hosted an Insider Access lunch event at the UAE Embassy in Washington featuring U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog. The panel conversation, which was the first time the three ambassadors appeared together, was moderated by JI’s Washington correspondent Gabby Deutch.

The gathering, which took place on International Women’s Day, also honored female diplomats from the three countries.

Notable attendees included Jordanian Ambassador Dina Kawar, Egyptian Ambassador Motaz Mounir Zahran, UAE’s Deputy Chief of Mission Shaima Gargash, Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Jill Deutch, Sam Feist, Wolf Blitzer, Estee Portnoy, Hilary Smith Kapner, Norm Brownstein, David Krone, Mark Isakowitz, Alex Katz, William Daroff, Malcolm Hoenlein, Talal Alabsi, Dora Cattuti, Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Rabbi Hyim Shafner, Jarrod Bernstein, Tamara Wittes, Rob Satloff, Aaron Lobel, Jason Isaacson, Sander Gerber, Hanna Gerber, Dana Al Marashi, Chris Isham, Ludo Hood, Natalie Gutman-Chen, Nathan Diament, Brian Shankman, Rob Greenway, Carmiel Arbit, Jacob Slone, Tim Hysom, Gabe Scheinmann, Amanda Berman, Ethan Bronner, Abba Cohen and Josh Kraushaar. Stay tuned for additional clips from the event this week.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog just landed in Ankara, Turkey, where he will meet today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This is the first high-level meeting between an Israeli leader and the Turkish president since 2008 and is being viewed by both sides as a first step towards warming ties between the two countries.

Before departing for Ankara, Herzog said, “Certainly at a time when the international order is being shaken, it is good and proper that stability and partnership be maintained in our region… We will not agree on everything, and the relationship between Israel and Turkey has certainly known ups and downs and not-so-simple moments in recent years, but we shall try to restart our relations and build them in a measured and cautious manner, and with mutual respect between our states.”

Herzog will be greeted at the president’s palace in a special ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. local time, with a military band set to play the national anthems of both countries. There will also be a 21-gun salute, after which the two leaders will hold closed meetings.

Since taking office last July, Herzog has spoken with Erdogan via phone several times. During the visit, which has been coordinated with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and their offices, the two presidents will discuss various bilateral issues, including Israel-Turkey relations and the potential for expanding collaboration between their respective states and peoples in various fields.

Following a state dinner at the palace on Wednesday evening, Herzog and his wife, Michal, will travel to Istanbul overnight and will meet with representatives of Turkey’s Jewish community on Thursday morning before returning to Israel.