Gottheimer, Moskowitz vow to expel antisemitic Texas Dem if elected
Plus, Track AIPAC retracts
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the diverging opinions in Jerusalem and Washington on restarting the war with Iran, and report on how the Obama Presidential Library is framing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. We report on the criticism faced by Track AIPAC over its since-revoked endorsement of a Democratic congressional candidate in Texas who suggested imprisoning “American Zionists” in ICE facilities, and cover yesterday’s Capitol Hill hearing on antisemitism in the healthcare field. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Sarah Rogers, Michael Bay and Shay Shwartz.
Ed note: In observance of Shavuot and Memorial Day, the next Daily Kickoff will arrive on Tuesday, May 26. Check out JewishInsider.com for breaking news over the long weekend. Chag sameach!
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Today is the one-year anniversary of the terror attack at the Capital Jewish Museum in which two Israeli Embassy staffers were killed outside of an American Jewish Committee event taking place inside the venue. In marking the day, the museum announced that it will be open to the public today “as a space of reflection and remembrance.”
- The House of Representatives is expected to hold a vote on an Iran war powers resolution today, after House GOP leadership postponed the vote, which was to take place yesterday, over Republican attendance issues.
- The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington is holding candidate forums today with D.C. mayoral candidates Kenyan McDuffie and Janeese Lewis George.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
In Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Netanya and Beersheva, the conversations are the same: When will the war with Iran resume? What contingency plans are in place? Do we need to temporarily rent an apartment with a shelter?
All over Israel, there is a looming feeling that the next round of fighting is just around the corner. The Israel Democracy Institute’s latest polling, conducted earlier this month, found that 62% of Israelis think that the war’s renewal is likely.
But in the U.S., a resumption of war appears increasingly unlikely. With gas prices rising and the midterms approaching, the White House has little appetite for prolonged conflict. A New York Times/Siena poll released earlier this week found that nearly two-thirds of Americans think that going to war against Iran in the first place was a bad idea. Though fresh off a series of primary and state-level wins, President Donald Trump appears cognizant of the uphill battle that comes with resuming an unpopular war, even as he told reporters earlier this week he didn’t factor “Americans’ financial situation” in his approach to the war.
There is also a question of funding. Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said this week that the Pentagon would “probably” be out of money to fund the Iran war by August.
Those are key factors that have not penetrated the discourse in Israel. Across the U.S., gas prices are sky high. The midterms are less than six months away. And on Capitol Hill, even some of the president’s staunchest backers are signaling opposition to a resumption of the war.
“Generally speaking, Israelis are not really attuned to internal politics in the U.S. that could be affecting President Trump’s decisions,” Tamar Hermann, director of IDI’s Viterbi Center for Public Opinion, told Jewish Insider this morning. “Recent coverage in the Israeli media has tended to obscure the domestic political constraints Trump faces, creating the impression that he is operating without meaningful checks and is effectively able to do as he pleases.”
LIBRARY LOOK
Obama presidential center touts Iran nuclear deal as key part of former president’s legacy
The Barack Obama Presidential Center, slated to open in Chicago in mid-June, will feature an exhibit highlighting the former president’s “patient and principled diplomacy” and “strategic engagement with adversaries” in the lead-up to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, asserting that he prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports.
What it says: “Through diplomacy, the US forged a new treaty with Russia to reduce both countries’ nuclear stockpiles,” the exhibit reads, according to images obtained during the museum’s soft launch reviewed by JI. “The Obama administration prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.” A dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center is scheduled for June 18 followed by its opening to the public the next day.
Bonus: The Wall Street Journal does a deep dive into “how Iran got to the nuclear threshold on the watch of three U.S. presidents,” noting that the Obama administration’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action “delayed but didn’t shut the door on Iran’s potential pathway to a bomb.”