COLD SHOULDER

Leading NYC Jewish orgs shun Mamdani Shavuot event after Nakba video

The UJA-Federation of New York and JCRC said they would skip the mayor’s Jewish Heritage Month event

Two of New York City’s leading mainstream Jewish organizations will skip a pre-Shavuot gathering at Gracie Mansion on Monday evening — with one directly pointing to a controversial video Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted to his official social media channels on Friday as the reason for refusing to participate.

The UJA-Federation of New York and Jewish Community Relations Council-New York, two of the largest groups serving the city’s nearly 1 million Jewish residents, will not participate in the Jewish Heritage Month event the mayor is hosting, a development first reported by the New York Post.

Leaders of both groups slammed the mayor’s decision to share a taxpayer-produced “Nakba day” video that they complained omitted key facts about the creation of Israel

JCRC-NY CEO Mark Treyger described the video and its oversights as a culmination of what he characterized as a broader failure of the mayor to forcefully condemn pro-Hamas and pro-Hezbollah demonstrations outside synagogues and through the streets of Jewish neighborhoods.

“That was certainly a choice that he made, and it certainly did not advance understanding. What it did is inflame tensions that were already inflamed,” Treyger told Jewish Insider, noting that Friday also saw federal authorities foil an alleged terror plot against a New York synagogue.

“We are just not receiving the type of leadership that New Yorkers deserve at this moment to lower the temperature, to bring people together, and to affirm that this is a City Hall that wants to be there for all New Yorkers, including Jewish New Yorkers,” Treyger said.

UJA-Federation of New York did not speak directly to the video, but said that its rejection of the mayor’s invitation to the Monday evening gathering sprang from his rejection of Israel’s legitimacy.

“UJA-Federation of New York will not attend tonight’s Jewish American Heritage Month event at Gracie Mansion being hosted by a mayor who denies a central pillar of our heritage — the State of Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people,” the group said in a statement to Jewish Insider.

Mamdani, for his part, defended the decision to post the video at an unrelated press conference Monday.

“Acknowledging anyone’s people’s pain does not preclude you from the acknowledgement of another people’s,” Mamdani told reporters.