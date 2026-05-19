Word on the Street

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is retiring at the end of the year, endorsed San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan as her successor in the Bay Area congressional district…

Reps. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in urging the U.K. to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group…

Axios reports on the “explosion” of “direct, explicit and shockingly casual” antisemitism that “has become a part of day-to-day life for Jewish politicians in the run-up to the midterms…

Two of New York City’s leading mainstream Jewish organizations skipped a pre-Shavuot gathering at Gracie Mansion on Monday evening — with one directly pointing to a controversial video Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted to his official social media channels on Friday as the reason for refusing to participate, JI’s Will Bredderman reports…

Northwestern University’s Jewish community is celebrating the appointment of Mung Chiang as the school’s new president, optimistic that the supportive environment he fostered for Jewish students during his tenure as president of Purdue University will help combat the antisemitism seen at Northwestern in recent years, JI’s Haley Cohen reports…

Harvard is petitioning a federal judge to drop the Justice Department’s lawsuit against the school, arguing that the details of the complaint are out of date and don’t take into consideration steps the school has made in addressing antisemitism on campus…

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is leading an effort to establish and promote Scholarship Granting Organizations in the capital region in an effort to maximize the benefits of a new federal tax-credit initiative, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher reports…

Puck reports that CBS executives are reportedly discussing the possibility of shifting Bari Weiss’ management of the network’s major programs as the company mulls a takeover of CNN that “would give her less control over the linear product,” adjusting “her focus to the news division’s digital growth while maintaining broad editorial influence across all the company’s platforms”…

A California man is facing federal hate crime charges for allegedly assaulting a Jewish man outside a real estate event in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pico-Robertson in 2024; the alleged assailant, who later boasted in a text message to a friend that he “whooped 2 zios,” faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison…

Police in London are investigating as a hate crime an attack on a Jewish man overnight in the heavily Jewish suburb of Golders Green…

The Guardian does a deep dive into Iranian efforts to recruit proxies, some of whom have no loyalties or ties to the Islamic Republic, to attack Jewish and Israeli targets around the world, following the arrest last week of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia leader tied to more than a dozen plots around the world…

Australia’s public broadcasters said they won’t use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism in their coverage, and will instead use their own internal guidance to maintain editorial independence…

Pakistan has deployed some 8,000 troops, as well as fighter jets, drones and an air-defense system, to Saudi Arabia, seven months after signing a mutual defense agreement with Riyadh…

Israeli forces boarded boats participating in the latest Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza that were traveling in international waters off the coast of Cyprus; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the troops were “effectively neutralizing a malicious plan designed to break the isolation we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza”.…

San Francisco-based software startup Decart, which was founded by Israelis Dean Leitersdorf, Orian Leitersdorf and Moshe Shalev and produces software that helps AI companies switch more easily between chips, is raising $300 million in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with additional backing from Nvidia and Disney CEO Michael Eisner…

Amnon Shashua’s AI21 laid off approximately 60% of its employees as it refocuses the company on AI agent optimization technology associated with its Maestro platform; the move comes after the collapse of acquisition talks with AI cloud platform Nebius…

Hamas named Mohammed Ouda, who served as the group’s head of military intelligence during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, as the new head of its military division, days after Israel killed Izz ad-Din al-Haddad in a targeted strike in Gaza on Friday…

Stacey Bosworth is joining the Forward as vice president of development…

Yael Shamouilian is joining the Anti-Defamation League as director of media relations…

Ofer Bronchtein, who served as a senior advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron on Israeli-Palestinian issues, died at 69…

Director Joe Sedelmaier, the brains behind Wendy’s famous “Where’s the beef?” ad, died at 92…