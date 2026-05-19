Massie gets messy
Plus, Emirates to fly JFK–TLV?
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview key congressional primary races taking place today in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, and report on a proposal by Israel’s Transportation Ministry for Emirates to begin nonstop flights between Israel and New York City. We report on a recent podcast appearance by Michigan Senate candidate Mallory McMorrow in which the Democrat attempted to position herself as an objective observer of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and cover Washington mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George’s recent campaigning with a councilmember who accused Jews of controlling the weather. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rahm Emanuel, Mung Chiang and Amnon Shashua.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- It’s primary day in Kentucky and Pennsylvania. More below on the races we’re watching.
- The Senate is slated to vote today on a war powers resolution, the eighth attempt by Senate Democrats to move forward on efforts to constrain the Trump administration’s military activities targeting Iran.
- The effort comes a day after President Donald Trump called off what he said was a strike on Iran planned for today. The president said the decision came at the request of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which encouraged the administration to allow peace talks to continue. Read more here.
- The Senate Appropriations Committee is holding a series of budget hearings today, including one this morning for the Justice Department’s budget for 2027.
- CENTCOM head Adm. Brad Cooper is set to testify this morning before the House Armed Services Committee about security challenges in the Middle East.
- Elsewhere on the Hill, the Jewish Federations of North America will hold a press conference this afternoon to call for increased security funding, days after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called for $1 billion to be allocated for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program — $700 million more than Congress allocated in last month’s Homeland Security funding bill.
- The Center for American Progress is hosting its annual IDEAS Conference in Washington. Speakers include Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Jeffries; Democratic Govs. Wes Moore, Gavin Newsom, Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherril; and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield in addition to a number of Democratic legislators.
- The Middle East Forum’s three-day policy conference kicks off today in Washington. Keynote speakers include senior White House official Seb Gorka, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter and Morgan Ortagus, a former deputy U.S. special envoy to the Middle East.
- The Nationals will host Jewish Community Day as the baseball team takes on the New York Mets at Nats Park.
- In New York, the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue is holding its spring benefit, where the congregation will honor Proskauer Rose’s Ira Bogner and former State Department antisemitism envoy Deborah Lipstadt.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
Tomorrow’s primaries in Kentucky and Pennsylvania may well serve as an early test over which party is more effectively dealing with its own antisemitism problems.
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), one of the few remaining anti-Israel Republicans in Congress, has been spewing antisemitic tropes in the closing days of the campaign, portraying Congress as Israel-occupied territory and caricaturing wealthy Jewish donors as the fuel behind his opponent’s support, as he tries to fend off a serious challenge from Ed Gallrein, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile in Philadelphia, state Rep. Chris Rabb — who shared a post on his Instagram account promoting a conspiracy theory that the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney in which 14 Jews were killed was a false-flag operation perpetuating Israeli interests — holds the late momentum in an open Democratic congressional primary to succeed retiring Rep. Dwight Evans (D-PA). (Rabb’s campaign blamed a former campaign staffer for the offending post.)
A parade of progressive stars, from Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to Jamie Raskin (D-MD), have traveled to Philadelphia to campaign with the Democratic Socialists of America-backed Rabb. Antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker likewise rallied with Rabb and held a fundraiser with him where attendees chanted: “Free Palestine!”
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), representing the more mainstream wing of the Democratic Party, held a rally on Monday to boost one of Rabb’s leading challengers, state Sen. Sharif Street.
Gallrein and Rabb both appear to hold latemomentum in their respective races. If the two end up winning, the conventional wisdom — and corresponding coverage — will rightly conclude that a Massie defeat came as a result of Trump’s outspoken opposition to the congressman and that a Rabb victory will be the result of progressives’ ascendance within the Democratic Party.
But that will only tell part of the story. If Republicans end up ousting a lawmaker trafficking in some of the ugliest bigotry, while Democrats anoint a future lawmaker pushing extremist antisemitic conspiracy theories, it’s a sign of the direction both parties are headed.
LAST STAND
Massie’s closing message leans into conspiratorial attacks on Israel, Jewish groups
In the closing days of his House reelection campaign against Trump-endorsed Navy veteran Ed Gallrein, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has focused his ire on pro-Israel and Jewish advocacy groups, claiming that his opponent is a “puppet” of such interests. The race is set to conclude with Tuesday’s primary, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What he’s saying: At a rally on Saturday, the anti-Israel congressman joked that Gallrein’s phone number had a Tel Aviv area code, part of a narrative by Massie that Gallrein is working on behalf of Israeli interests. The congressman also asserted that Gallrein is a “puppet” of the Republican Jewish Coalition and that “they are running his race.” Massie also reportedly hosted at least two antisemitic social media figures at his home for an event over the weekend. On Friday, Massie called his primary, which has become the most expensive intraparty congressional contest in U.S. history, “a referendum on whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress.”