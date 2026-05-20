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Quick Hits

NOT IN MY CABINET

Netanyahu condemns Ben-Gvir for video taunting flotilla activists

The Israeli prime minister said that the way his own national security minister ‘dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms’

MENAHEM KAHANA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir enters a district courtroom in Tel Aviv on December 10, 2024.

By
Matthew Shea
May 20, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with other Israeli officials, issued a sharp condemnation of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he released a video showing himself taunting detained flotilla activists. 

Ben-Gvir posted the video, filmed at Ashdod Port, to social media on Wednesday, where he can be seen mocking dozens of international activists captured from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. In the footage, the blindfolded activists are shown kneeling on the ground with their hands cuffed behind their backs. Waving a large Israeli flag over the handcuffed activists, Ben-Gvir shouts in Hebrew, “Welcome to Israel, we are the masters.”

International activists have launched several flotillas since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas, attempting to break the blockade and deliver aid to Gaza. The IDF has repeatedly intercepted these convoys, many of which have been found not to have aid on board, and deported the participants. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned four individuals “associated with the pro-Hamas flotilla,” which it said was organized by the U.S.-designated Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad. 

The political fallout from the video came quickly from Ben-Gvir’s own governing coalition, including public condemnation from Netanyahu, who sought to separate Israel’s defense policies from Ben-Gvir’s personal optics.

“Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “However, the way that Minister Ben-Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms.”

Netanyahu added that he had already instructed authorities to expedite the deportation of the foreign activists.

Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar also fiercely rebuked the performance, sparking an online feud between the two Cabinet ministers. In a post on X, Sa’ar told Ben-Gvir that he is “not the face of Israel.”

“You deliberately caused damage to the state in this disgraceful performance, and not for the first time,” Sa’ar wrote. “You squandered enormous, professional, and successful efforts made by many, many people — from IDF soldiers to Ministry of Foreign Affairs employees and many other fine individuals.”

Ben-Gvir pushed back against Sa’ar, doubling down on his actions.

“Israel’s Foreign Minister is expected to understand that Israel has stopped being a pushover,” Ben-Gvir retorted. “Anyone who comes to our territory to support terrorism and identify with Hamas will get slapped, and we won’t turn the other cheek.”

The video also garnered outcry from the Italian government, which has since summoned Israel’s ambassador in Rome, Jonathan Peled.

“The images of the Israeli minister Ben-Gvir are unacceptable. It is inadmissible that these demonstrators, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates human dignity,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in an official statement. 

Meloni noted that Italy is demanding “an apology for the treatment reserved to these demonstrators and for the total contempt shown toward the explicit requests of the Italian Government,” and said she plans to take immediate steps to secure the release of the detained Italians.

Antonio Tajani, Italy’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, echoed Meloni’s sharp rebuke. “What emerges from Minister Ben-Gvir’s video is absolutely unacceptable and contrary to every basic safeguard of human dignity,” Tajani stated.

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