Filling the void

Israel offers Emirates airline to fly direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York

The Israeli Transportation Ministry has put forward a proposal for the Emirates airline to operate direct flights from Tel Aviv to New York and Bangkok, according to Israel’s N12.

A delegation of senior ministry officials met last week with Emirati counterparts and representatives of the airline in an effort to advance the idea. In a since-deleted post on X, Israeli Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Yossi Shelley welcomed the delegation to Abu Dhabi. Shelley’s post said the group was visiting to “further promote and expand the cooperation between our two nations in the field of transportation.”

“Strengthening our transport links is a vital pillar of the Israel-UAE partnership, creating new opportunities for regional connectivity and growth“ Shelley added.

The proposal includes granting the Dubai-based airline seventh freedom rights, which would allow it to fly between two countries without making a stop in the UAE.

According to N12, the move would require a change in Israeli aviation laws and is likely to face obstacles, including expected petitions by Israeli airlines El Al, IsraAir and Arkia.

Emirates has not operated flights to Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel. Etihad, the UAE’s national carrier, however, made Tel Aviv its busiest route at the end of last year, and Fly Dubai has consistently operated flights to Israel.

American Airlines, which has not flown directly to Israel since Oct. 7, announced this week that it was extending its suspension of direct flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Jan. 6, 2027.

Throughout much of the war, El Al was the only reliable option for direct travel to and from the U.S., leading to a shortage of flights to meet travelers’ demands amid soaring ticket prices.

United Airlines and Delta both briefly resumed service between Israel and the New York area for short periods in 2024 after suspending all flights on Oct. 7. Both airlines fully reinstated flights earlier this year until the Iran war started and have suspended flights until September.

JI’s Haley Cohen contributed to this report.