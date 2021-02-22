race to gracie

The evolution of Eric Adams

Mark Lennihan/AP

Back in the ‘90s, Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, was a brash New York City police officer whose public statements often seemed custom-made to incite controversy. He attacked former Bronx Rep. Herman Badillo for marrying a Jewish woman rather than a Latina, and, during a failed congressional run, praised the antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Despite his past reputation as a provocateur, Adams is now carving out a niche for himself as one of the leading establishment players in the crowded New York City mayoral race. He sees no dissonance between his current approach and the more contentious path he once walked. “I always say, you are the man, at 43, the man you were at 23, and you stood still,” Adams told Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel in a recent interview.

‘Pragmatic progressive’: The two-term borough president, now 60, characterizes himself as a “pragmatic progressive” who is well-equipped to steer New York away from a crushing economic crisis compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. Adams is decidedly pro-development, claiming that he will bring back a recently abandoned proposal to rezone Brooklyn’s Industry City — but also argues in favor of upzoning affluent neighborhoods as part of an effort to lower housing costs. And while the former cop rejects calls to defund the police, as a founder of the advocacy group 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, he speaks from experience about racial injustice.

Hasidic ties: His past support for the Nation of Islam does not appear to have hindered his relationship with the Jewish community in Brooklyn. “At the heart of it was public safety,” Adams explained, noting that he has established a strong rapport with his Hasidic constituents as borough president and, before that, as a New York state senator representing Crown Heights. “He’s sincere,” said Mordy Getz, a Hasidic businessman in Borough Park, recalling that Adams spoke out against antisemitism after a shooting at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City two years ago. “Because he has that past and also he knows how people in our community were hurt by bad actors, I think he’s a perfect uniter for the city now.”

COVID-19: Adams believes that the city has unfairly targeted the Hasidic community throughout the pandemic. “I told the city from the beginning that we need to speak to the credible messengers in all communities in general, but specifically in the Jewish community,” he explained to JI. “We did it wrong, and we did not respond correctly.” As mayor, he said he would work to dismiss all fines issued against Jewish community members who haven’t followed coronavirus restrictions. “In the meantime,” Adams said, “I have been in communication with leaders to come up with funds to assist those businesses that are struggling so we can pay for those fines and not have them hanging over their heads.”

Old-fashioned coalition: Veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said that Adams is in a strong position given his relationship with Hasidic voters. “He is the only one in the race who can put together a coalition that resembles an old one,” Sheinkopf told JI. “New York City politics was dominated by coalitions of Blacks and Jews voting together.” That coalition, he added, “could be the winning combination in a ranked-choice voting primary system.” Adams expects that he will pull in strong support from Hasidic voters, who number in the hundreds of thousands. “Some people will come in and make one or two statements hoping to convince the Jewish community that they have been there with them,” he told JI. “But I believe that when people start looking over time, they’re going to see the familiar face of Eric Adams.”

