Top Saudi official greets Reza Pahlavi at Lindsey Graham’s funeral

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World leaders honor Graham as Washington grapples with loss of top GOP foreign policy voice

World leaders honor Graham as Washington grapples with loss ...of top GOP foreign policy voice

Déjà vu on Iran, but the politics have shifted

Déjà vu on Iran, but the politics have shifted

AIPAC reminds voters of far-left candidates’ hostility to Kamala Harris, Joe Biden

AIPAC reminds voters of far-left candidates’ hostility to Ka...mala Harris, Joe Biden

Moskowitz challenger runs on military record in contested GOP primary

Moskowitz challenger runs on military record in contested GO...P primary

Lapid blames Netanyahu for Israel’s isolation, vows reset if he returns to gov’t

Lapid blames Netanyahu for Israel’s isolation, vows re...set if he returns to gov’t

Mamdani refuses to engage with calls to tone down Israel rhetoric after UWS stabbing

Mamdani refuses to engage with calls to tone down Israel rhe...toric after UWS stabbing

On the 2028 calendar, a mixed bag for Democratic moderates

On the 2028 calendar, a mixed bag for Democratic moderates

DMFI pauses endorsements of nine House Democrats who voted against aid to Israel

DMFI pauses endorsements of nine House Democrats who voted a...gainst aid to Israel

Jewish leaders worried about Michigan’s prime position on Dems’ 2028 calendar

Jewish leaders worried about Michigan’s prime position on De...ms’ 2028 calendar

How Debra Band revives a dying Jewish artform 

How Debra Band revives a dying Jewish artform 

Jewish leaders blame Mamdani for fueling Manhattan attack, while most Dems avoid pointing fingers

Jewish leaders blame Mamdani for fueling Manhattan attack, w...hile most Dems avoid pointing fingers

Dems facing tension between their principles and primary politics

Dems facing tension between their principles and primary pol...itics

Auchincloss: Voting against aid to Israel was a vote against the Iran war

Auchincloss: Voting against aid to Israel was a vote against... the Iran war

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’

Jewish man stabbed in Manhattan by assailant allegedly yelli...ng ‘Allahu Akbar’

Trump adds new Abraham Accords provision to Saudi nuclear deal

Trump adds new Abraham Accords provision to Saudi nuclear de...al

U.S. officials slam ‘lunatic’ Francesca Albanese, say next U.N. secretary-general must change course

U.S. officials slam ‘lunatic’ Francesca Albanese, say next U....N. secretary-general must change course

Adam Smith blasts progressive left for enabling harassment of pro-Israel lawmakers

Adam Smith blasts progressive left for enabling harassment o...f pro-Israel lawmakers

The left’s real test isn’t the primaries. It’s November

The left’s real test isn’t the primaries. ItR...17;s November

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out rising left-wing antisemitism

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman calls out r...ising left-wing antisemitism

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a party they no longer recognize

Washington state’s Jewish Democrats fight for a place in a p...arty they no longer recognize

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — for now

Why Israel is sitting out America’s fight with Iran — ...for now

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is promoting antisemitism

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Jewish liaison says his old boss is pro...moting antisemitism

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adopting official anti-Israel stance

John Fetterman says Democratic Party ‘flirting with’ adoptin...g official anti-Israel stance

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicates tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Ed Miliband’s appointment as U.K. foreign secretary indicate...s tougher British policy toward Israel to come

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Mamdani hedges on campaign pledge to arrest Netanyahu

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the futures of both parties

Maine, South Carolina to serve as the next tests for the fut...ures of both parties

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

Repairing Israel’s standing in the U.S. requires new leader ...in Israel, Dan Shapiro says

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reassess trusted allies

House vote on Israel aid forces pro-Israel advocates to reas...sess trusted allies

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Israel aid

AIPAC ends fundraising for endorsees who voted to cut off Is...rael aid

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats’ anti-Israel wing

Small dollars, big wins: the new money behind the Democrats&...#8217; anti-Israel wing

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vote to end U.S. aid to Israel

Pat Ryan says he’ll refund AIPAC donors who ask following vo...te to end U.S. aid to Israel

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorities in limbo

Lindsey Graham’s sudden death leaves his legislative priorit...ies in limbo

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

How socialist candidates cashed in during the left-wing wave

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisemitism 

Blue Square Alliance finds increasing apathy towards antisem...itism 

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for resolution cutting off aid to Israel

House Democrats attempt to appease party base in voting for ...resolution cutting off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Nearly half of House Democrats vote to cut off aid to Israel

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ American opinion on Iran war

Vance alleges Israeli influence campaigns ‘manipulating’ Ame...rican opinion on Iran war

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

Michigan Democrats scramble to avoid a Platner repeat

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for answers on UFOs

The Israeli scientist at the center of Trump’s search for an...swers on UFOs

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning Orthodox Jewish groups

House passes permanent daylight saving time bill, concerning... Orthodox Jewish groups

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interview

Khanna pressed to support Oct. 7 attacks in Drop Site interv...iew

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

Jeffries opposes effort to cut all aid to Israel, but calls ...for ‘urgent change’ to relationship

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel relationship 

End of an era: Graham’s death leaves void in U.S.-Israel rel...ationship 

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-left Dems

Radical GOP governor hopeful got cash from backers of far-le...ft Dems

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’s staunch defender in the Senate

Tributes pour in after death of Lindsey Graham, Israel’...;s staunch defender in the Senate

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as IDF disputes lawmaker’s account

Khanna calls for investigation into West Bank incident as ID...F disputes lawmaker’s account

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Abdul El-Sayed calls Israel a ‘rogue state’

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate, dies at 71

Lindsey Graham, a stalwart supporter of Israel in the Senate..., dies at 71

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven by Trump’s personal interests

Dems allege Turkey sanctions relief, F-35 deal being driven ...by Trump’s personal interests

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Israel’s Iran playbook: watch, wait, warn

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear together at Sun Valley conference

Jared Kushner, Yousef Al Otaiba, Naftali Bennett appear toge...ther at Sun Valley conference

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, and where do they stand on Israel?

Who are the candidates seeking to replace Graham Platner, an...d where do they stand on Israel?

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing antisemitism

New Ted Cruz-aligned organization takes aim at right-wing an...tisemitism

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary challenge from progressive state senator

Ed Case, pro-Israel moderate from Hawaii, faces primary chal...lenge from progressive state senator

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch with Cori Bush

Wesley Bell sees surge of outside spending ahead of rematch ...with Cori Bush

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging boycott of ADL

Illinois teachers offered licensing credit for course urging... boycott of ADL

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for forcing him out

Platner suspends campaign, blames organized conspiracy for f...orcing him out

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far-left wing of the Democratic Party

Rahm Emanuel, in Tel Aviv, says he is ‘not impressed’ by far...-left wing of the Democratic Party

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

Trump’s Turkey bet is Israel’s headache

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persian, new ADL study finds

AI models more lax with antisemitism when engaging in Persia...n, new ADL study finds

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influence his own replacement

Maine Democratic Party accuses Platner of trying to influenc...e his own replacement

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during Senate debate

Haley Stevens continues war of words with Netanyahu during S...enate debate

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the politics of character 

The limits of partisan loyalty: Graham Platner and the polit...ics of character 

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within Democratic Party

Wasserman Schultz’s reelection bid ignites tensions within D...emocratic Party

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexual assault allegations

Democratic leaders begin to abandon Graham Platner amid sexu...al assault allegations

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate primary

McMorrow withdrawal reshapes Michigan Democratic Senate prim...ary

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid rising socialist influence

Shapiro predicts ‘battle’ ahead for Democratic Party amid ri...sing socialist influence

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

McMorrow drops Michigan Senate bid

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democratic Party too far to the left

New poll shows Jewish voters feel Mamdani is pushing Democra...tic Party too far to the left

Quick Hits

Riyadh x Reza

Top Saudi official greets Reza Pahlavi at Lindsey Graham’s funeral

The rare public interaction between a top MBS confidant and the Iranian regime’s most prominent opponent comes as Saudi Arabia attacks Iran-backed militias

By
Matthew Shea
July 29, 2026

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the powerful head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and a close associate of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was seen greeting and conversing with Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s former shah, during Tuesday’s funeral service in Washington for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

In video footage first published Tuesday by the Christian Broadcasting Network, the two men shared an embrace and spoke briefly during the service. The interaction marked a rare public exchange between a top Saudi official and one of the most prominent Iranian opposition figures.

Al-Rumayyan holds several key leadership roles across Saudi state interests, including as governor of the Saudi Public Investment fund and chair of oil giant Saudi Aramco, English football club Newcastle United and Riyadh Air.

The meeting also comes against a backdrop of escalating regional hostilities: On Tuesday, the Saudi Arabian armed forces joined U.S. Central Command to conduct joint strikes against Iranian-backed Shiite militias in Iraq in response to drone strikes by the militias targeting U.S. forces and energy infrastructure. 

Saudi Arabia and Iran have historically had a tense relationship as competing Sunni and Shiite powers, with both nations vying for regional influence including in Yemen and Syria. Throughout the Iran war, Riyadh has faced repeated targeting by Iranian missiles and drones.

Pahlavi, a vocal opponent of the Tehran regime, has actively advocated for a transition to a democratic government in Iran. Following the onset of the war, Pahlavi asserted that the Iranian people had “called on me to lead the transition after the regime is gone.” In an interview with Reuters this week, Pahlavi claimed that Iran’s current government is “very close” to collapse.

However, the regime in Tehran has thus far survived the war, and Pahlavi has yet to successfully consolidate power or unite opposition factions. Furthermore, both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have expressed skepticism regarding Pahlavi’s viability as a future Iranian leader and have withheld official U.S. backing of him.

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