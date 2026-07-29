FIGHTING WORDS

Trump on Iran: ‘We’re going to beat the f**king s**t out of them’

The president made the comments on Fox News after the IRGC attempted a surprise ballistic missile attack on U.S. forces in the region

President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the U.S. would “beat the f**king sh*t out of” Iran following an attempted surprise ballistic missile attack by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on American forces in the region, even as he signaled a willingness to keep diplomatic channels open.

“We’ll be hitting them hard,” Trump told Fox News’ Trey Yingst. “They’re going to get a beating.”

But Trump added that he’s “going to let them keep talking,” referring to ongoing indirect U.S.-Iran negotiations.

The president’s comments followed a spate of attacks on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning by Iran and its proxies. In addition to the IRGC surprise attack, Iran also directed more than 30 drone attacks by its proxies in Iraq over several days on “U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure,” CENTCOM said, leading the U.S. and Saudi Arabia to conduct joint strikes on logistics and weapons sites in eastern Iraq early Wednesday. The Jordanian military also announced that it had intercepted five missiles launched from Iran on Tuesday night.

The attacks ended a pause in hostilities between the parties, which began last Friday, and came after Trump’s disclosure on Monday that the U.S. remains engaged in “very deep talks” with Iran. But the president has repeatedly threatened to reengage in military action if diplomacy collapses.