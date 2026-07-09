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Graham signals support for Syrian leader he once moved to sanction

The senator credited al-Sharaa with diminishing Iran’s influence in Syria and urged Israel to recognize how the move could benefit the region

In a change of tone, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa deserves a chance to rebuild the war-torn country, arguing that his efforts to curb Iran’s influence in Syria should prompt Israel to reassess its approach to the new government.

Graham, who has long been skeptical of Syria’s new government, released a statement at the conclusion of his visit to Ankara, Turkey, this week for the NATO summit, where he took part in several bipartisan meetings between U.S. lawmakers and world leaders including al-Sharaa.

The South Carolina senator said he left his meeting with the Syrian president feeling encouraged, saying the Syrian leader has earned U.S. backing as he seeks to rebuild the war ravaged country.

Graham’s latest statement came hours after President Donald Trump notified Congress that he’s moving to remove Syria from the State Sponsor of Terrorism list, which the president had been publicly considering.

“I believe it is in America’s national security interest to work with him and give him a chance to see if he can put together a lasting, functioning government in Syria,” Graham said of al-Sharaa. “A fractured Syria, on the other hand, plays into the hands of our enemies. I think President al-Sharaa presents the best chance for a functioning, united Syria over time.”

“I very much understand Israel’s concerns, but President al-Sharaa has been a true thorn in the side of Iran. He has dramatically reduced Iran’s influence in Syria, which is a giant step forward for the Syrian people and a blow to Iran,” he continued. “It is time to recognize what he’s done regarding Iran and give him the capability to improve the lives of the Syrian people, realizing that the status quo is unacceptable for all.”

The comments mark a notable shift for the South Carolina senator, who has been among the most vocal skeptics of the new Syrian government since it took power in March 2025. Graham had tried to convince the Trump administration to place binding conditions on the repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria last year, which the White House and Syrian diaspora groups successfully pushed congressional Republicans to lift unconditionally.

Graham vowed to “do everything in my power to revive the Caesar Act sanctions, making them even more bone crushing” in response to the Syrian government’s military offensive in January against territory held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. He introduced legislation that month imposing sanctions on any government or group involved in targeting Kurdish forces in Syria.