Graham urges caution on Syria sanctions relief, following Trump announcement

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

DEVELOPING Reports: Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar targeted in IDF strike

RECENT NEWS

Emily Damari denounces Pulitzer board for awarding journalis...t who ridiculed hostages

Kash Patel questioned about U.S. attorney nominee’s Nazi tie...s

Haverford College president repeatedly dodges questions at a...ntisemitism hearing

Catholic cardinals shared Italian Jews’ concerns that pope ‘...abandoned’ them, veteran journalist says

Trump says U.S. will stop bombing campaign on Houthis ‘effec...tive immediately’

AJC joins university groups to express concern about Trump a...pproach to campus antisemitism

Union critical of Israel targets Monsey Hasidic community wi...th anti-Lawler ads

Schakowsky retirement sets up Illinois Democratic primary ba...ttle over Mideast policy

Witkoff predicts expansion of Abraham Accords coming soon

Kemp’s decision to pass on Senate race leaves Jewish voters ...up for grabs

Ritchie Torres calls on NYC to cancel Central Park performan...ce by anti-Israel artist Kehlani

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

word of warning

Graham urges caution on Syria sanctions relief, following Trump announcement

The close Trump ally highlighted Israeli concerns about the new Syrian government and said any sanctions relief should be coordinated with Israel and other allies

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
May 13, 2025

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a close ally of President Donald Trump, called for a cautious and deliberate approach to removing sanctions on Syria and emphasized that Congress has a significant oversight role to play, hours after Trump announced he plans to lift “all” U.S. sanctions on Syria.

Graham’s statement on sanctions relief came as he touched down in Turkey for a trip aimed at evaluating the situation in Syria and appeared aimed at pumping the brakes on Trump’s sweeping declaration. Reactions from others on Capitol Hill to the news have been decidedly mixed across both parties.

Graham said that he’s “very inclined to support sanctions relief for Syria under the right conditions,” but also cautioned that the Syrian government took power through force.

“Waiving congressionally passed sanctions is a complicated process. While I would like to empower the new players in Syria, it has to be done in a coordinated fashion with our allies — especially our friends in Israel — so that numerous security concerns can be addressed,” Graham said in the statement.

“This newly formed government in Syria may be a good investment and could be the pathway to unifying Syria, making it a stable part of the region. However, there is a lot that must be learned before making that determination,” he continued. “A stable Syria would be a game changer for the region, but given its past, their progress must be evaluated closely.”

Graham highlighted that Congress has a role to play in any sanctions relief and noted that the administration must submit a report to Congress outlining substantive changes to the situation on the ground in Syria before its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism can be lifted.

“That report has not been received and Congress has the opportunity to review this action if it chooses,” Graham continued. “The designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism has tremendous ramifications apart from the sanctions. I am certain that Congress would need to be informed of changes in conditions placed on Syria and how they have met those conditions before Congress can make an informed decision on whether or not it should approve the change in designation.”

Graham also noted that Israeli officials are “extremely concerned about the state of play in Syria,” and said that he plans to discuss those concerns and keep in close touch with Israeli officials during the trip, “so that we can fully understand the implications of sanctions waivers.”

He noted that attacks on Israel have been launched from Syria in the past. Israel has deployed troops to a buffer zone over the Syrian border and conducted strikes on military infrastructure in the country since the fall of the Assad regime.

Reactions from others on Capitol Hill have been mixed, across both parties.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, who had pushed for phased, conditional sanctions relief for Syria, said he deferred to Trump’s decision on the issue without strongly endorsing it. He said he’d discussed the subject with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio prior to Trump’s conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

“It sounded as if they had some negotiations on it. He is the president of the United States and I respect his judgement,” Risch said.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who had joined with Risch in calling for conditional sanctions relief, praised Trump’s decision.

“I commend President Trump’s decision to lift all sanctions on Syria,” Shaheen said. “These sanctions succeeded in their original goal of aiding in the downfall of the brutal Assad regime. I welcome their removal now to give the new Syria a chance to develop into a free and prosperous state independent of the malign influence of Russia, Iran and China.”

She said the U.S. should “move expeditiously” to lift sanctions and “increase our engagement with the Syrian authorities” alongside allies and partners. 

“Stability and security in the heart of the Middle East will pay dividends for U.S. interests and along Syria’s borders, including for our friends in Israel, Lebanon, Türkiye, Iraq and Jordan,” Shaheen continued. “We must do all we can to ensure Syria continues to move in the direction of democracy, stability and security.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) fell closer to Graham’s view of the situation, emphasizing that Trump “has to come to Congress” and that sanctions relief should be conditional to achieve concessions from the Syrian government.

“He has no explanation for why he’s just unilaterally surrendering all of this leverage,” Blumenthal said. “For the guy who talks about the art of the deal, he’s gotten nothing for it in the way of any sort of guarantees about what the Syrian government’s going to do.”

He said that whether Congress would repeal the sanctions would depend on what the Syrian government commits to do.

“This regime is basically an unknown — a vast unknown — headed by someone who was regarded as a terrorist until just months ago,” Blumenthal said. “I want some more security guarantees and also other conditions.”

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice