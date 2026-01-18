SYRIA SETBACK

U.S. officials raise alarm about Syrian government offensive into Kurdish territory

Several Republican lawmakers threatened to reimpose sanctions on the Syrian government if it fails to protect the Kurds

U.S. officials and GOP legislators are raising concerns about the Syrian government military offensive against territory held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which has been a close U.S. ally.

Several Republican lawmakers said the Syrian government is failing to meet expectations that Damascus would protect minority rights — which was their impetus to agree to repeal the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria just months ago.

The lawmakers are now threatening to reverse course — but re-imposing those sanctions would be a difficult task.

The Syrian military, assisted by local tribal militias, has advanced into areas of northern Syria long held by the SDF, pushing them out and taking control of major power-generation facilities and oil and gas fields. Despite certain agreements made between Syrian Kurds and the government, the SDF said the government had not offered them sufficient concessions or autonomy.

On Sunday, the Syrian government announced a new agreement with the SDF, which would involve further significant concessions by the SDF to the Syrian government.

“The United States commends the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for their constructive efforts in reaching today’s ceasefire agreement, paving the way for renewed dialogue and cooperation toward a unified Syria,” U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who also serves as Syria envoy, said in a statement.

Barrack said that the Syrian government had “affirmed that the Kurds are an integral part of Syria, and the United States looks forward to the seamless integration of our historic partner in the fight against ISIS with the Global Coalition’s newest member, as we press forward in the enduring battle against terrorism.”

He said that work would have to continue to finalize a “comprehensive integration agreement.”

On Saturday, some U.S. officials had expressed concerns about the Syrian government offensive.

“We welcome ongoing efforts by all parties in Syria to prevent escalation and pursue resolution through dialogue. We also urge Syrian government forces to cease any offensive actions in areas between Aleppo and al-Tabqa,” Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads U.S. Central Command, said in a statement on Saturday. “Aggressively pursuing ISIS and relentlessly applying military pressure requires teamwork among Syrian partners in coordination with U.S. and coalition forces. A Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors is essential to peace and stability across the region.”

Several prominent GOP lawmakers also expressed concern about the developing situation and threatened to reimpose sanctions as a result.

“The Kurdish people have long fought for a better future for Syria and have been steadfast American partners,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, said in a statement. “It is time for Syrian President [Ahmad] al-Sharaa to follow in their footsteps and work for his country’s future, rather than fighting the Kurdish people.”

Mast had been a skeptic of fully repealing the Caesar sanctions, but ultimately acquiesced.

“If there is use of military force by the new Syrian government against Syrian Kurds and the SDF, that would create tremendous instability in Syria and the region and would tell me all I need to know about this new regime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said. “If military action is taken by the Syrian government, I will do everything in my power to revive the Caesar Act sanctions, making them even more bone crushing.”

Graham fought, unsuccessfully, to place binding conditions on the repeal of the sanctions. He and Mast ultimately both pushed for non-binding conditions to be included in the repeal, which recommended the administration reimpose sanctions if the Syrian government fails to protect minority rights.

Lawmakers faced intense pressure, including from the Trump administration as well as from Syrian diaspora groups, to agree to a full and unconditional repeal of the sanctions. Restoring a sanctions regime similar to Caesar now would likely require renewed action by Congress.

“Amidst numerous brutal attacks on religious and ethnic minorities in Syria — including Christians, Druze, and Kurds — I call on the Syrian government to do more to stop the violence immediately,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the former Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, said. “Congress’ repeal of Caesar Act sanctions should not be misconstrued as indifference to the government’s actions, but as an expectation that they will form a better future in which all Syrians can live in peace.”

McCaul, like Graham, suggested that Congress would act to reimpose sanctions if the Syrian government does not change course in protecting minorities and following through on an agreement to integrate the SDF into the state armed forces.

“I am also deeply concerned by reports that armed forces are advancing against the Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo. I would remind the Syrian government that the Caesar Act repeal included requirements on protecting ethnic minorities and upholding the March 10th integration agreements with the SDF,” McCaul continued. “The government must immediately de-escalate and protect vulnerable communities to ensure the stability of the region. Congress — and the United States — is watching closely.”

Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) said that the Syrian government has the “responsibility” to stop any violence in Syria and “must protect all Syrians from [being] attacked — no matter their religion.”

“The outcome of this situation is going to determine how America approaches Syrian diplomacy in the future. If Al-Sharra needs help putting a stop to the violence, he should ask for help!” Stutzman, one of the first lawmakers to travel to Syria after the fall of the Assad regime, said. “Sanctions can be reversed!!”