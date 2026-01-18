U.S. officials raise alarm about Syrian government offensive into Kurdish territory

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

SYRIA SETBACK

U.S. officials raise alarm about Syrian government offensive into Kurdish territory

Several Republican lawmakers threatened to reimpose sanctions on the Syrian government if it fails to protect the Kurds

OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP via Getty Images

Syrian government troops patrol through the streets of Tabqa on January 18, 2026 after Kurdish-led forces withdrew from Syria's largest oil field.

By
Marc Rod
January 18, 2026

U.S. officials and GOP legislators are raising concerns about the Syrian government military offensive against territory held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which has been a close U.S. ally. 

Several Republican lawmakers said the Syrian government is failing to meet expectations that Damascus would protect minority rights — which was their impetus to agree to repeal the Caesar Act sanctions on Syria just months ago. 

The lawmakers are now threatening to reverse course — but re-imposing those sanctions would be a difficult task.

The Syrian military, assisted by local tribal militias, has advanced into areas of northern Syria long held by the SDF, pushing them out and taking control of major power-generation facilities and oil and gas fields. Despite certain agreements made between Syrian Kurds and the government, the SDF said the government had not offered them sufficient concessions or autonomy.

On Sunday, the Syrian government announced a new agreement with the SDF, which would involve further significant concessions by the SDF to the Syrian government.

“The United States commends the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for their constructive efforts in reaching today’s ceasefire agreement, paving the way for renewed dialogue and cooperation toward a unified Syria,” U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who also serves as Syria envoy, said in a statement.

Barrack said that the Syrian government had “affirmed that the Kurds are an integral part of Syria, and the United States looks forward to the seamless integration of our historic partner in the fight against ISIS with the Global Coalition’s newest member, as we press forward in the enduring battle against terrorism.”

He said that work would have to continue to finalize a “comprehensive integration agreement.”

On Saturday, some U.S. officials had expressed concerns about the Syrian government offensive.

“We welcome ongoing efforts by all parties in Syria to prevent escalation and pursue resolution through dialogue. We also urge Syrian government forces to cease any offensive actions in areas between Aleppo and al-Tabqa,” Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads U.S. Central Command, said in a statement on Saturday. “Aggressively pursuing ISIS and relentlessly applying military pressure requires teamwork among Syrian partners in coordination with U.S. and coalition forces. A Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors is essential to peace and stability across the region.”

Several prominent GOP lawmakers also expressed concern about the developing situation and threatened to reimpose sanctions as a result.

“The Kurdish people have long fought for a better future for Syria and have been steadfast American partners,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair, said in a statement. “It is time for Syrian President [Ahmad] al-Sharaa to follow in their footsteps and work for his country’s future, rather than fighting the Kurdish people.”

Mast had been a skeptic of fully repealing the Caesar sanctions, but ultimately acquiesced.

“If there is use of military force by the new Syrian government against Syrian Kurds and the SDF, that would create tremendous instability in Syria and the region and would tell me all I need to know about this new regime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said. “If military action is taken by the Syrian government, I will do everything in my power to revive the Caesar Act sanctions, making them even more bone crushing.”

Graham fought, unsuccessfully, to place binding conditions on the repeal of the sanctions. He and Mast ultimately both pushed for non-binding conditions to be included in the repeal, which recommended the administration reimpose sanctions if the Syrian government fails to protect minority rights.

Lawmakers faced intense pressure, including from the Trump administration as well as from Syrian diaspora groups, to agree to a full and unconditional repeal of the sanctions. Restoring a sanctions regime similar to Caesar now would likely require renewed action by Congress.

“Amidst numerous brutal attacks on religious and ethnic minorities in Syria — including Christians, Druze, and Kurds — I call on the Syrian government to do more to stop the violence immediately,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX), the former Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, said. “Congress’ repeal of Caesar Act sanctions should not be misconstrued as indifference to the government’s actions, but as an expectation that they will form a better future in which all Syrians can live in peace.”

McCaul, like Graham, suggested that Congress would act to reimpose sanctions if the Syrian government does not change course in protecting minorities and following through on an agreement to integrate the SDF into the state armed forces.

“I am also deeply concerned by reports that armed forces are advancing against the Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo. I would remind the Syrian government that the Caesar Act repeal included requirements on protecting ethnic minorities and upholding the March 10th integration agreements with the SDF,” McCaul continued. “The government must immediately de-escalate and protect vulnerable communities to ensure the stability of the region. Congress — and the United States — is watching closely.”

Rep. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) said that the Syrian government has the “responsibility” to stop any violence in Syria and “must protect all Syrians from [being] attacked — no matter their religion.”

“The outcome of this situation is going to determine how America approaches Syrian diplomacy in the future. If Al-Sharra needs help putting a stop to the violence, he should ask for help!” Stutzman, one of the first lawmakers to travel to Syria after the fall of the Assad regime, said. “Sanctions can be reversed!!”

