candidate forum watch

Bores breaks with Our Revolution on approach to Israel

The New York State assemblymember, who is consolidating progressive support in the race to succeed Jerry Nadler, said he told the Sanders-affiliated group that endorsed him that his position on Israel funding was different from theirs

New York State Assemblymember Alex Bores, a leading Democratic primary candidate for an open House seat in Manhattan, said on Tuesday that he disagreed with Our Revolution, the left-wing advocacy group that recently endorsed his campaign, over its opposition to U.S. military funding for Israel.

Speaking at a candidate forum hosted by West Side Institutional Synagogue and moderated by Jewish Insider’s editor-in-chief, Josh Kraushaar, Bores said that even as he welcomed the endorsement because of such shared interests as AI regulation, he was not aligned with Our Revolution’s approach to Israel, a key issue in the heavily Jewish 12th Congressional District.

The endorsement from Our Revolution, which is affiliated with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), drew some boos from the crowd when it was mentioned during the forum. Bores, a former Palantir employee facing attack ads from an AI-linked super PAC, clarified he was “happy to partner with” the organization “in the fight” to regulate the industry he has scrutinized as a state legislator.

“They asked me specifically about my position on Israel, which is well-documented and different from theirs,” Bores explained. “I said the same thing I say in every room.”

The endorsement last week had fueled skepticism among some Jewish leaders, raising doubts over his commitment to upholding support for Israel if he is elected to the House.

But Bores, who is now consolidating support from the progressive left in the crowded race to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), emphasized that “we need to make it acceptable for there to be people in progressive spaces that still believe in the right of Israel to exist and to defend itself.”

“I will always say the same things in every room. I said them there,” Bores said of his discussions with Our Revolution. “They made the decision to endorse. I view that as a sign that maybe we’re expanding this coalition.”

Later in the forum, Bores reiterated that he opposed Sanders-led legislative efforts to restrict arms sales to Israel.

More broadly, Bores sought to cast himself as a potential bridgebuilder who hopes to expand the progressive coalition to welcome more pro-Israel voices. “I would show that you can be someone who believes in” such goals as Medicare for All “and get support from progressive groups and still stand for supporting our allies, supporting a safe, democratic Jewish state,” he told the crowd.

“You need to be able to engage in all of these communities in order to do that, and I would be very happy to play that role,” he added.

Bores was joined at the forum on Tuesday by his fellow state assemblymember, Micah Lasher, and George Conway, a former Republican who is now a prominent critic of President Donald Trump. Both candidates have likewise expressed strong support for Israel.

Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy scion who has called for blocking arms sales to Israel, declined to attend.