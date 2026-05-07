SIGNALING SUPPORT

Bernie Sanders-aligned Our Revolution backs Bores in race for Nadler seat

The left-wing advocacy group endorsed Assemblymember Alex Bores in the crowded primary for the heavily Jewish district

A left-wing group aligned with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and fiercely critical of Israel has backed Assemblymember Alex Bores in the race to succeed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in a heavily Jewish Manhattan district.

Our Revolution, an advocacy group spun off Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, endorsed Bores on Wednesday, news first reported by Politico and subsequently shared on both Bores’ and Our Revolution’s social media pages. Following Sanders, Our Revolution has aligned with student anti-Israel protesters and advocated against military aid to the Jewish state.

The group’s endorsement of Bores emphasized his signature issue: regulating artificial intelligence.

“While billionaire-backed tech interests spend millions trying to block oversight and accountability, Alex is actually taking them on,” Our Revolution wrote on X. “He’s leading the fight for some of the strongest AI regulations in the country and is running on taking on corporate power, political corruption, and concentrated wealth — not empty personality politics.”

AI firms have poured massive sums into opposing Bores, a former employee of Palantir whose wife works in the AI division of Microsoft.

Nadler’s district is heavily Democratic and liberal, but many of its synagogues and social organizations have strong ties to Israel, and particularly to Labor Zionism. Far-left activist Cameron Kasky, who has put criticism of Israel at the center of his online persona, dropped out of the race for the congressional seat after failing to gain traction.

As a result, a left-wing lane in the race has opened up, and observers suggested Bores has sought to shift into it. However, influencer and Kennedy heir Jack Schlossberg — who has led in most polls to date — has taken a harder line on Israel than Bores.

At a candidate forum Wednesday night at Manhattan’s Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, Schlossberg endorsed Sanders’ effort to limit further U.S. military assistance to the country. Candidates George Conway and Micah Lasher both said they oppose halting military aid. Bores was slated to appear at the forum, but withdrew the day prior, citing a schedule conflict in Washington.

While Bores has not commented directly on Sanders’ measure, he said in a questionnaire for the Working Families Party about another legislative effort to condition arms sales to Israel, “I think the strategy of determining foreign policy through legislation that targets individual countries has overall not been beneficial for achieving universal rights. If changes of US aid policy are needed, it should be through broad pieces of legislation that tighten our requirements around governmental aid to all countries.”