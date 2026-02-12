GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive socialist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

IDF secures return of Ran Gvili, the final deceased hostage, from Gaza

Antisemitism, anti-Israel rhetoric a key feature of Saudi Arabia’s regional realignment

Inside Tucker Carlson’s transformation, according to his chronicler

Tahesha Way campaigns as close ally of Jewish community in pivotal N.J. special election

Talarico, who now disavows AIPAC, attended group’s event in 2019

Josh Gruenbaum’s rapid rise from overseeing federal contracting to dealmaking on the world stage

New Jersey rabbis blast ex-Gov. Murphy, Assembly leaders over IHRA bill

Richmond, Calif., City Council fails to censure mayor over antisemitic social media posts

Scott Wiener steps down as co-chair of California Jewish caucus after accusing Israel of genocide

In new ad, John Cornyn blasts radical Islam for Oct. 7, Bondi Beach attacks

Jared Kushner unveils Gaza demilitarization, reconstruction plan at Davos

Paige Cognetti running in Josh Shapiro’s footsteps in key Pa. swing district

Gov. Spanberger disappoints Va. Jewish leaders with appointment of Jim Moran to GMU board

Manhattan comedy club cancels Israeli comedian amid protest by pro-Hamas groups

Trump: Hamas must disarm or ‘be blown away’

Congress allocating $300 million for nonprofit security grants in 2026

J Street hopes to capitalize on growing Democratic frustration with Israel

Moderate Dems alarmed by Harris team’s grilling of Shapiro over Israel ties

Daniel Biss sought AIPAC’s support before turning against Israel in congressional bid, sources say

Jewish groups meet with HHS civil rights office to confront antisemitism in medicine

Mississippi’s Jewish community rallies after antisemitic arson

Jewish leaders condemn ‘classic antisemitism’ in Josh Shapiro’s account of Harris VP vetting

Netanyahu comes out against Board of Peace for Gaza as Turkey, Qatar get seats

Tucker Carlson makes second White House visit in two weeks

New York City Council Speaker Menin unveils playbook to fight antisemitism

Amy Acton became a household name in Ohio — now, she wants to be governor

Israel likely to send a bobsledding team to the Winter Olympic Games for the first time

The red line that wasn’t: Will Trump back down from attacking Iran?

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Quick Hits

doha dealings

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

Budd says Qatar should hand over Khaled Mashaal because he has the ‘blood of Americans on his hands’

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC)

By
Matthew Kassel
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
February 12, 2026

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) called on Qatar to extradite Hamas operative Khaled Mashaal to the U.S., telling Jewish Insider on Wednesday that the leader has the “blood of Americans on his hands.”

Mashaal, who is under U.S. indictment on terrorism-related charges, appeared this past weekend at the Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, where he rejected the U.N. Security Council-backed plan for Gaza — a move that could further complicate U.S. efforts to advance Phase 2 of President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace initiative.

“[Mashaal] is responsible for plotting the brutal massacre of Americans and Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023,” said Budd. “He should absolutely be extradited to the U.S. to face justice for his appalling crimes, not walking free to make public appearances in Qatar calling for Hamas to maintain its weapons and deny foreign intervention in Gaza.”

Budd also told JI that he wants to see Qatar crack down on the content disseminated by state-backed Al Jazeera.

Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) said that he wasn’t familiar with Mashaal’s case in particular, but told JI that “one would like to see the that Qataris, who are supposed to be helping us out, participate or cooperate with us when we’re trying to bring terrorists to justice.”

Also featured at the forum was Francesca Albanese, the U.N. special rapporteur, who was sanctioned by the U.S. in July 2025. Appearing by video, she told forum attendees that humanity has a “common enemy” in Israel.  

Middle East policy experts have cautioned that Qatar’s hosting of prominent Hamas and U.S.-sanctioned individuals allows those figures to circumvent U.S. restrictions, while promoting anti-American sentiment. The U.S. does not currently impose any direct sanctions on Qatar. 

“The Qataris are not inherently violating U.S. sanctions by inviting these guys to speak,” said Natalie Ecanow, senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. But, she added, “that’s not to say that this isn’t a latent disregard for U.S. sanctions by a country that’s supposed to be an ally and a partner.”

Ecanow said it is “not the first time” the Qataris have “thrown a finger in the face of American sanctions.” She noted Doha’s significant and long-term investment in Russia’s energy sector amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as Qatar’s continual hosting of Hamas officials.

“The Qataris say that they were asked by the Americans to host Hamas. I have not seen documentation to prove that,” said Ecanow. “Hamas leaders have been living there for over a decade, and they amass multi-billion dollar fortunes.” 

Edmund Fitton-Brown, a former British diplomat and senior fellow at FDD, called the forum in Doha a “convention of enemies of America,” telling JI that the decision to give Hamas leaders a platform is “thoroughly obnoxious.” 

“The fact that this is happening doesn’t seem to me to be a significant evolution from what has been completely normal practice in Qatar throughout the year and during the Trump administration,” said Fitton-Brown. “How do you have a close relationship with Qatar when it evidently supports Hamas?”

Ecanow said Doha’s actions are especially troubling as a country that is supposed to be a U.S. partner. During Trump’s second term, the White House has worked to strengthen bonds with Qatar; the president visited last May and signed an executive order in September that regards “any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States.” The two countries also finalized an agreement in October that allows Doha to build an air force facility in Idaho.

“These guys are supposed to be our allies,” said Ecanow. “It’s not just some random country that’s disrespecting U.S. sanctions. It’s a major non-NATO ally. It hosts the largest American military base in the region and invests billions of dollars in the U.S. education system.” 

Michael Jacobson, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the issue has become a “continuous source of angst and irritation in Washington circles.” He said that entities and individuals in Qatar are involved in “sanctionable activity.”

“I’m sure there’s still Qatari entities and individuals involved in trying to send money to Hamas,” said Jacobson. “It’s interesting that this administration has sanctioned many entities and pushed other governments to sanction entities tied to Hamas and its fundraising, meanwhile I don’t think there’s been any in Qatar that have been sanctioned over the last year.”

Jacobson described the issue as a “long-standing problem” and said the Trump administration’s inaction is “telling,” adding that there is “certainly stuff you could sanction if you wanted to.” However, he also argued that the U.S. relationship with Qatar does carry upside.

“It’s not like [Qatar is] doing nothing to help us,” said Jacobson. “They did serve as a liaison to Hamas, and they were able to, with the Turks, put pressure on Hamas to release the hostages and agree to a ceasefire.” 

Regardless, analysts suggested that the Trump administration is unlikely to alter its current approach to Doha.

“It would have to be something really headline-grabbing that would have the president look at it and say, ‘Hang on a minute,” said Fitton-Brown. 

“In my view, the nearest we’re going to get to [sanctions] is going to be some of the actions of the Qatari state in U.S. academia, where they’re putting money into universities with completely unacceptable conditions about not criticizing Qatar or appointing totally unsuitable faculty,” said Fitton-Brown.

He added that Qatar’s influence in education “crosses over with some of the anti‑Israel, anti‑Jewish, anti‑American manifestations on U.S. campuses that have certainly been a focus of concern from this administration.”

Even if Washington stops short of imposing new penalties, Fitton-Brown argued that the larger strategic question about Qatar’s role in the U.S. and the region remains unresolved.

“[Qatar] is not a friend,” said Fitton-Brown. “At best it’s a frenemy, and at worst it’s actually a systematic and insidious and sustained threat to America, its way of life, and its values.”

