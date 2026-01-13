Worthy Reads

The Saudi Reversal, Explained: In an essay titled “The Saudi Pivot,” Hussein Aboubakr Mansour details Saudi Arabia’s shifting alliances. “After a decade of costly and inconclusive ventures, Saudi policymakers appear to have reached a different conclusion about what is the best path they have to accumulate regional power in current conditions. A consolidating relationship with Turkey, renewed investment in Islamist and anti-Zionist legitimation, a deliberate freeze of normalization with Israel, and public confrontation with the UAE across multiple theaters are all clear signs of such a major strategic pivot. And behind it all, a strategic wager: the American-led conditions that made Gulf alignment rational are thinning, and Saudi Arabia intends to lead the region in whatever post-liberal world comes next.” [TheAbrahamicMetacritique]

A Passage to India: In Ynet, Jonathan Adiri argues that Israel’s strategic anchor should not be in Saudi Arabia but in New Delhi. “The [Saudi] crown prince is once again confronting reality and recognizing the magnitude of the challenge. Along the way, he will need to recalculate again and again in order to survive the revolution he himself unleashed… [Israel’s] thinking must shift eastward, toward a partner where interests are more stable and the economy is not subject to the whims of a prince trying to rewrite history in real time.” [Ynet]

Influence Peddling: The Wall Street Journal’s Maggie Severns, Natalie Andrews, Josh Dawsey and Eliza Collins do a deep dive into how foreign governments, including Israel and Qatar, are increasingly funding initiatives to reach out to social media influencers in addition to traditional lobbying efforts. “Israel made plans over the past year to spend $900,000 on an influencer campaign with a U.S. audience, according to disclosure documents, as Israel fights negative sentiment on the right. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with conservative social-media stars on at least two of his visits. … One of the largest historic spenders on Washington lobbying, Qatar, is pursuing an influencer strategy that appears to be paying dividends. In November, it sponsored trips to Doha for several pro-Trump social-media personalities, promising interactions with members of Congress who were also there and celebrities — and VIP Formula One tickets with paddock access that regularly go for more than $10,000 apiece.” [WSJ]

Bondi and Beyond: In The Washington Times, Sheina Gutnick, whose father, Reuven Morrison, was killed in the Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney, Australia, reflects on Jewish safety and security down under. “Since Oct. 7, 2023, I — like many other Jews in Australia and around the world — have watched with growing fear as antisemitism moved from the margins into the open. Fear almost feels too small a word for what unfolded. I watched protesters stand on the steps of the Sydney Opera House chanting, ‘F—- the Jews’ and ‘Where’s the Jews?’ What shocked me most was not only the hatred but also the absence of consequence. I watched news of Jews being murdered outside Jewish events overseas. I watched protesters in my own city calling to ‘Globalize the intifada.’ I felt the slow, sickening recognition that governments, including my own, were once again choosing to react too late. My father taught me that antisemitism is never an isolated incident. It’s never just words. History shows us the pattern clearly. Words become chants, chants become threats, and threats become violence. Eventually, Jews are murdered.” [WashTimes]