Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed’s Oct. 7 fundraising email ignores Hamas attack, blames Israel

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Cautious hope in Israel ahead of talks for Hamas to free all hostages

Cautious hope in Israel ahead of talks for Hamas to free all... hostages

Hamas, calling for further negotiations, says it agrees to full hostage release

Hamas, calling for further negotiations, says it agrees to f...ull hostage release

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning l...ike a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according t...o Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exit...s role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-ru...nner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conser...vatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netan...yahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netan...yahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palesti...nian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in ...U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of... Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey ...to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zi...onist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antise...mitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antisemitism

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antise...mitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on... addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject conditions on Syria sanctions relief

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject condit...ions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination to killing of Jesus

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination ...to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves against Israel

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves ...against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision to recognize Palestinian state

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision t...o recognize Palestinian state

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats’ future on Israel

What Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk reveal about the Democrats...’ future on Israel

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian state

Seven Senate Dems call for recognition of a Palestinian stat...e

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador to Japan thanks Tokyo for ‘standing... on the right side of history’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Israel a ‘blood libel’

Israeli ambassador calls efforts to block U.S. weapons to Is...rael a ‘blood libel’

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdani

New York Democratic Party chair says he won’t endorse Mamdan...i

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against Iran, Syria, North Korea

ADL files suit on behalf of U.S. victims of Oct. 7 against I...ran, Syria, North Korea

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terrorists after the Israel strike?

Qatar at a crossroads: Will Doha continue harboring terroris...ts after the Israel strike?

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

New York Jewish leaders reckon with a potential Mamdani win

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewish security briefing

Sen. Slotkin sounds alarm on left-wing antisemitism at Jewis...h security briefing

Johnson discusses efforts to push back on GOP isolationists with pro-Israel leaders

Johnson discusses efforts to push back on GOP isolationists ...with pro-Israel leaders

Palantir’s Alex Karp says Jews need to ‘leave their comfort zone’ to defend community

Palantir’s Alex Karp says Jews need to ‘leave their co...mfort zone’ to defend community

Kash Patel vows to investigate funding for far-left protest movements

Kash Patel vows to investigate funding for far-left protest ...movements

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Netanyahu does damage control after saying Israel to be like... ‘super-Sparta,’ ‘autarky’

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing’ to a nation on edge

Drawing on Jewish blessing, Shapiro offers ‘words of healing...’ to a nation on edge

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Israel starts major ground operation in Gaza City

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the field: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Jewish social workers warn of growing antisemitism in the fi...eld: ‘Counter to everything that we learn in social work school’

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, technology partnerships

Rep. Zach Nunn pushes to expand U.S.-Israel cooperation, tec...hnology partnerships

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. 7 failures in new book

Former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen talks covert missions, Oct. ...7 failures in new book

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Israel Democratic candidate 

Philadelphia House race puts spotlight on virulently anti-Is...rael Democratic candidate 

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our society is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

Wes Moore: ‘The level of antisemitism that we see in our soc...iety is not just intolerable, it’s heartbreaking’

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum celebrates second year

In shadow of antisemitic violence, Capital Jewish Museum cel...ebrates second year

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Rubio starts Israel visit with prayer at Western Wall

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to trip up Israel supporters 

Isaac Chotiner, The New Yorker’s interrogator out to t...rip up Israel supporters 

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying power of pro-Israel Democrats

Dan Goldman’s primary emerging as bellwether for the staying... power of pro-Israel Democrats

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on the right

Charlie Kirk remembered as a bulwark against antisemitism on... the right

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over Israel’s Doha strike

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over... Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qa...tar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning against Senate run

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning again...st Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertently stoking antisemitism

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertent...ly stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position on Israel, experts say

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position ...on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long record of anti-Israel hostility

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long reco...rd of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism still present

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism ...still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against Norges Fund’s BDS move

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against No...rges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, antisemitic speakers

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, a...ntisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS initiative

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS ini...tiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming years 

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming ...years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ responsibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ respon...sibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 attacks as speaker

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 ...attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel visit

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel vi...sit

Quick Hits

WHITEWASHING TERRORISM

Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed’s Oct. 7 fundraising email ignores Hamas attack, blames Israel

Michigan state Rep. Noah Arbit, a Democrat, said El-Sayed ‘demonstrated that he has a complete disregard not only for Israeli lives but for Jewish life, and completely disqualified himself from serving as U.S. Senator’

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, in a 2018 campaign appearance with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a rally on the campus of Wayne State University July 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

By
Marc Rod
October 8, 2025

On the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sent out a fundraising email to supporters which the Democrat criticized Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza while ignoring the Hamas attack that precipitated it.

“Two years ago this month, Netanyahu’s military launched a ground invasion of Gaza,” the email begins. El-Sayed does not mention Hamas, the Oct. 7 attacks or the ongoing hostage situation in any capacity, despite the date on which it was sent and the fact that the Israeli invasion of Gaza took place weeks after Oct. 7.

The email goes on to blame pro-Israel financial support to politicians for the continuation of the war.

“It has continued because politicians in both parties have chosen to send billions of our tax dollars to fund this senseless war — instead of demanding an immediate ceasefire,” the email continues. “And If you’re asking yourself, “Why on Earth are politicians in Washington continuing to add fuel to the fire?” the answer is money. AIPAC is funneling millions into campaigns in exchange for loyalty.”

El-Sayed issued a separate statement from his campaign account earlier in the day.

“All children deserve lives unburdened by hate, war, guns, bombs, kidnapping, or murder. All people deserve equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination,” the statement reads. “Hamas violated these principles in its heinous attack on October 7th. They killed 1,200 people and took dozens of hostages, many of whom have yet to be released. I condemned it then, and I condemn it now.”

The statement goes on to condemn Israel for committing “genocide on Gaza with our tax dollars” and demand that “international law must be enforced and those who have broken it must be brought to justice. And our government must stop sending blank checks to foreign militaries who violate it.”

Michigan state Rep. Noah Arbit, a Jewish Democrat, said that the comments were “repugnant.”

“Abdul El-Sayed has demonstrated that he has a complete disregard not only for Israeli lives but for Jewish life, and completely disqualified himself from serving as U.S. Senator for MI. As a State Representative, I call on Michiganders to reject this bigoted campaign,” he said. “Fundraising off the anniversary of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, while 48 Jews are still captive in the bowels of hell in Gaza is akin to dancing in the gas chambers of Auschwitz.”

Arbit demanded an “an unconditional, immediate apology” to Michigan’s Jewish community.

El-Sayed is running in a hotly contested Democratic primary for the Senate seat of retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI). He is facing Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), the favorite of party leaders who has been a supporter of Israel and outspoken voice against antisemitism during her congressional career. 

Also running is state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who has approached issues related to Israel with increasing hostility as her campaign has progressed. On Monday, she said she considered Israel’s war in Gaza as a “genocide” — comments her campaign immediately promoted to Politico.

Republicans view the Michigan Senate race as one of their top pickup opportunities, and have coalesced behind former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost to Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in last year’s Senate contest.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, responded to the news by saying, “Abdul El-Sayed doesn’t just oppose Chuck Schumer as Senate Democrats’ leader, he opposes Schumer’s right to exist,” presumably referring to the fact that Schumer is Jewish.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.