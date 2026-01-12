ON THE TRAIL

‘Pod Save America’ hosts to hold fundraiser for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed

Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Ben Rhodes are listed on the host committee for an upcoming fundraiser for the Michigan Senate candidate in Hollywood

Former Obama administration officials and Crooked Media hosts Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Ben Rhodes are hosting a fundraiser in Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday for Abdul El-Sayed, a far-left, anti-Israel candidate running in the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan.

El-Sayed, a physician and former director of the Wayne County Department of Health, has made his criticisms of Israel a centerpiece of his campaign, criticizing other candidates in the race as being insufficiently hostile to the Jewish state.

Favreau, Lovett and Rhodes, on their “Pod Save America” and “Pod Save the World” podcasts, have also emerged as a vocal force against Israel and AIPAC in the Democratic Party, and have boosted prominent anti-Israel candidates in other hot-button primaries, including Maine’s Graham Platner.

Other listed members of the host committee for the fundraiser include Noah Redlich, Ed Redlich, Sarah Timberman, Harper Simon, Mindy Schultheis and Jeff Strauss and No Democrat Left Behind, a “progressive populist” group.