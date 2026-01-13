Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Quick Hits

FUND IT OR LOSE IT

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Grenell, at October event for Oct. 7-themed exhibit, told attendees: ‘It certainly would be a shame if we lost this room to a corporation or an individual and it was no longer the lounge’

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Ambassador Richard Grenell, Kennedy Center president, speaks at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Reception at the U.S. Department of State on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Gabby Deutch
January 13, 2026

When the Kennedy Center unveiled the Israeli Lounge in 1971, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy (D-MA) offered soaring remarks about the importance of the small reception room, which had been designed and constructed at the behest of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir as a gift to the United States.

Kennedy called the lounge — designed by Israeli architect Raphael Blumenfeld, who also designed the interior of the Israeli Knesset, and filled with original creations by Israeli artists — a “magnificent room” that could bring “the U.S. and Israel closer together, and all humanity together.” 

But for months now, the Kennedy Center has been warning that the lounge, which is open to all patrons of the Kennedy Center, is at risk of ceasing to exist in its current form, unless donors step forward to sponsor it and pay for all renovation costs, two sources confirmed to Jewish Insider. Staff of the Kennedy Center are actively soliciting donations from Jewish philanthropists to update the lounge, which has been unchanged for more than five decades. 

“I’m here to spread the word that if we want to keep it the Israel Lounge, we’ve got to act quickly, and we’re on the hunt. So please spread the word,” Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell said in October in previously unreported remarks at a reception in the lounge, which at the time was the venue for an Oct. 7-themed exhibit by Israeli artist Marc Provisor. “It certainly would be a shame if we lost this room to a corporation or an individual and it was no longer the lounge.” 

Grenell was named president of the Kennedy Center last year after President Donald Trump took control of the institution and fired its previous trustees. Since then, the institution has faced the cancellation of a number of high-profile events, particularly after the performing arts center was formally renamed The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in December. 

Grenell has made the modernization and beautification of the building, which opened in 1971, a priority. 

“This room hasn’t been touched since 1971, so you now are standing in the oldest room, and we’ve really got to change that. If you just look around, we’re bringing the whole place up because of President Trump,” Grenell said in October.  

The building has five historic lounges, and Grenell is making clear that they all need to be renovated — and he is actively pursuing sponsorships. The first one to be renovated was the room previously known as the Opera House Circles Lounge, which recently reopened as the SyberJet Lounge, after the company SyberJet Aircraft paid to renovate it with a large corporate donation that grants it naming rights for the next five years.

“The Israeli Lounge, specifically, the contract lapsed 15 years ago, and now it’s up for sale again, and we would love for it to remain a space that honors the Jewish people,” the Kennedy Center’s vice president of public relations, Roma Daravi, told JI on Monday.

As those conversations with individual philanthropists and corporate sponsors continue, the Kennedy Center is offering no guarantee that the room will remain the Israeli Lounge. Nor will the institution guarantee that the artwork in the lounge, by the artists Shraga Weill, Ezekiel Kimche and Nehemia Azar, will remain. 

A weekend post from right-wing commentator Laura Loomer suggested that the room’s naming rights could go to Qatar. Two sources at the Kennedy Center denied that the lounge would be sold to the Qataris. But it is possible that a foreign nation could obtain the opportunity to renovate and redesign the room, and in fact other countries are in the mix, according to one source with knowledge of the solicitation process. 

The Israeli Embassy has no role in soliciting funds for the lounge, according to Tal Naim, the spokesperson for the embassy.

“We really do want to see it continue,” Naim told JI. “We’re in touch with Grenell and his team, and we appreciate their effort to find the donor.” 

Grenell has not publicly named a deadline for the project. But since a major donor has not yet materialized, Grenell has given the team raising money for the project additional time beyond what was initially allotted, according to one source. 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff