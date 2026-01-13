Scott Wiener’s rapid turn against Israel is ‘incorrect and lacks moral clarity,’ Jewish groups say

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogu...e because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest ...alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers mil...itary options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of ...Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation,... sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over prot...est crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodati...ng Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check again...st Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the ...world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic... hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jew...ish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to p...rotect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elec...ted NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks...

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death...

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballist...ic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fana...tics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and ...an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to ou...st Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Dam...ascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Is...rael security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointee...s have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communa...l security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rheto...ric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed t...he Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of th...e conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemiti...sm complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post..., praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, no...oses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver ...Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hun...gry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative ...thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitis...m in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ign...ored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence ...in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack rene...ws American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple... with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographi...cs of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group li...nked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreein...g on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to su...rge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over ...human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for G...aza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meet...ing with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from... unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether ...China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling mis...information on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Mus...lim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confo...unding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle... East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content... after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against... Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic ...views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fu...entes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ an...d the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ro...n Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Quick Hits

ABOUT-FACE

Scott Wiener’s rapid turn against Israel is ‘incorrect and lacks moral clarity,’ Jewish groups say

One local activist told JI Wiener faced pressure from his own campaign staff to change his position

Russell Yip/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

California State Senator Scott Wiener addresses the SF Chronicle Editorial Board on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif.

By
Gabby Deutch
January 13, 2026

California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat running in a crowded primary to replace retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has spent the last week navigating the political fallout of a Gaza-related exchange at a candidate forum that lasted no more than 30 seconds but has since gone viral in progressive Bay Area political circles.

All three candidates who appeared at the forum last week — Wiener, San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Connie Chan, and Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — were asked if they believed Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, by lifting a “yes” or “no” placard. The other two said yes; Wiener did not answer at all. 

In the days that followed, Wiener was slammed by far-left activists. He posted, then deleted, a message on X saying the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “demands more discussion and certainly more time.” Finally, four days later, he released a video on Sunday where he somberly explained that he has changed his position and now does believe Israel’s actions amount to genocide.

“I’ve stopped short of calling it genocide, but I can’t anymore,” the post said.

“For many Jews, associating the word genocide with the Jewish state of Israel is deeply painful and frankly traumatic,” Wiener said in the video. “But despite that pain and that trauma, we all have eyes and we see the absolute devastation and catastrophic death toll in Gaza inflicted by the Israeli government.” 

It was a shocking about-face for one of the most prominent Jewish lawmakers in the state, a progressive who has sharply criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza but who has reiterated his support for the U.S.-Israel relationship as the co-chair of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus. He took a delegation of lawmakers to visit Israel in 2024. 

Hours before he posted the video, The Atlantic published a lengthy interview with Wiener where he declined to use the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s actions — and where he said such rhetorical purity tests sort Jews into “good” and “bad.” 

“If you’re not willing to use the exact language that we want you to use, then you’re a bad Jew,” Wiener said in the Atlantic interview, describing the tactics of those seeking ideological purity. 

The geopolitical reality in Gaza and Israel did not change in the four days between the candidate forum and Wiener’s video. What changed, according to two political activists in the Bay Area, was politics. 

Wiener took a great deal of flack from the anti-Zionist left over his refusal to distance himself from the Jewish state, even though he has called Israel’s actions in Gaza “indefensible” and has been a staunch critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But as Wiener runs for Congress, the political stakes have only increased. 

“Scott was faced with this reality that he was actually, literally losing supporters over this position,” one Jewish Democratic activist in San Francisco told Jewish Insider. The people turning away from his campaign were not the hard-left activists who have been agitating against Wiener since soon after the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks that sparked the war in Gaza. Instead, they were progressive activists who supported Wiener for his stances on the LGBTQ community and housing, but who use the word “genocide” as a litmus test, the activist said.

“Folks have been talking to me, saying this was a gut punch, to see Scott do this,” said the activist. “And I said, ‘Well, for me, it’s more of a gut punch that it’s actually politically necessary for him to do this.’”

Wiener was also facing pressure from his own campaign staff, according to the activist. 

After Wiener posted the video on Sunday, his communications director, Erik Mebust, re-posted it to his own personal Instagram account.

“Israel has committed genocide in Gaza and must be stopped,” Mebust wrote in a post on his private Instagram story, a screenshot of which was obtained by JI. “[Sen.] Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and [Rep.] Becca Balint (D-VT) are the only two Jewish members of Congress with the courage to say that. Scott Wiener joins them today.” Mebust did not respond to a request for comment. 

Several California Jewish organizations, including the Bay Area JCRC and JPAC, a lobbying org that represents Jewish communities across the state, released a joint statement slamming Wiener’s rhetorical shift. 

“Senator Wiener’s newly stated position is both incorrect and lacks moral clarity,” the organizations said. “The diminishment and weaponization of the term ‘genocide’ in this context has been deeply painful for our community, given our own historical experiences with the Holocaust.” 

JCRC CEO Tyler Gregory told JI that Wiener’s new stance is “deeply disappointing and disheartening.” 

“I don’t believe that he believes this. I believe he felt he had to do this,” Gregory said. “I don’t believe in burning bridges. We’re in the community relations business and relationships matter, and he still has a great shot of winning this seat, and we’re going to need to figure out how to work with him and repair [the relationship] if he wins. But this is also deeply damaging to the Jewish community, and words matter, and it’s not a genocide.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.