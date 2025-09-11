House passes 2026 defense bill, including repeal of Iraq war powers

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Charlie Kirk remembered as ‘one of the most avid defenders o...f Israel out there’

Amb. Leiter defends Doha strike, amid Trump criticism

Senate Republicans address differences with White House over... Israel’s Doha strike

White House criticizes Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qa...tar

Israel strikes Hamas leaders in Qatar

Campus antisemitism takes backseat in university settlements

Auburn University basketball coach Bruce Pearl leaning again...st Senate run

Gillibrand says that some Democrats’ rhetoric is inadvertent...ly stoking antisemitism

U.K. Cabinet shake-up not likely to change British position ...on Israel, experts say

Newly appointed GM head of global philanthropy has long reco...rd of anti-Israel hostility

Columbia’s new school year starts quietly, but antisemitism ...still present

McCormick urges Trump administration to retaliate against No...rges Fund’s BDS move

Ro Khanna to appear at conference featuring pro-terrorism, a...ntisemitic speakers

Faith communities ‘stand up’ to antisemitism in new FCAS ini...tiative

Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming ...years 

Rep. Latimer: Israel’s critics are overlooking Hamas’ respon...sibility for Gaza war, aid crisis

New Yorker Festival invites influencer who justified Oct. 7 ...attacks as speaker

Huckabee briefs House committee on West Bank, Gaza war

Rubio to attend Pilgrims’ Road inauguration during Israel vi...sit

China uses WWII memory to project power in military parade a...nd international diplomacy

Genocide scholars’ resolution accusing Israel ‘deeply ...problematic,’ member says

Nadler’s handpicked successor drawing scrutiny over Mamdani ...endorsement

D.C. suburb stirs controversy by mandating Palestinian folkt...ale as required first grade reading

New Humash features Rabbi Sacks’ posthumously published tran...slations

Negotiations for next U.S.-Israel aid deal faces uphill batt...le with changing political tides

Graham targets Norway over BDS

Graham advocates for mutual defense agreement with Lebanon d...uring bipartisan visit

Qatari government-aligned newspaper editor called on Hamas t...o kidnap IDF soldiers

Under pressure from left-wing activists, DNC Chair Ken Marti...n withdraws Israel resolution

Game changer: Kevin Youkilis reflects on Judaism and antisem...itism as an MLB all-star

New ADL report highlights white supremacist forum inspiring ...school shooters

Qatar’s Washington lobbyist invokes old antisemitic tropes i...n push for influence

Klobuchar rebukes Fateh campaign staffers who glorified Oct.... 7 attacks

Seb Gorka slams Tucker Carlson as ‘Pat Buchanan in a new gui...se’

Top D.C. Jewish official urges Jamie Raskin to withdraw from... anti-Israel resolution

Mike Huckabee sounds cautious note on status of ceasefire ne...gotiations

Brad Sherman keeps a wary eye on younger primary opposition

AIPAC stands by Katherine Clark as she walks back ‘genocide’... comment 

Leading Jewish groups urge universities to pursue reforms to... deal with antisemitism

Raskin backs bill severely restricting U.S. arms transfers t...o Israel

Klobuchar, Walz staying silent over Fateh staffers’ antisemi...tism

Lawler bill would repeal decades-old provision on U.S. diplo...matic facility construction in Israel

Ciattarelli focuses on Jewish voters as he seeks an upset in... the N.J. governor’s race

Buttigieg’s about-face on Israel signals possible shift in D...emocratic politics

Toronto film festival reverses decision, will air Oct. 7 doc...umentary

Omar Fateh’s staff defended Oct. 7, denied Israel’s right to... exist

DNC confronts anti-Israel push from party delegates

Jay Schottenstein has great genes

Sarah Huckabee Sanders completes first trip to Israel as Ark...ansas governor

Trump-aligned evangelicals push Republicans to call out anti...semitism on the right

Trump’s latest DC target: George Washington University

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund cuts Israeli holdings, while ...courting top American pro-Israel execs

Facing criticism from all sides, Netanyahu claims new Gaza p...lan will ‘end the war speedily’

Under pressure from Jewish leaders, Spanberger responds to V...a. Dem’s anti-Israel posts

Prosecutors announce hate crimes charges against D.C. museum... shooter

How Hamas directs the distribution of cash from aid groups i...n Gaza: report

Fire-bombing targeting Jewish family and IDF veteran rocks S...t. Louis Jewish community

CNN, Channel 12 anchors debut new book on antisemitism for m...iddle schoolers

Virginia Democrat under fire for calling Zionism ‘evil’ whil...e leading Education Committee

NJ Jewish leader Jeff Grayzel running for Congress as a ‘pro...ud Jew and a proud Zionist’

Shapiro says U.S. has ‘moral responsibility’ to provide aid ...to Gaza

FBI report: American Jews remain the most targeted religious... group

Harvard funding Hillel’s security costs but not doing the sa...me for Chabad

Pro-Israel groups post strong fundraising figures in first h...alf of 2025

Lessons from Gaza disengagement remain relevant 20 years lat...er

Netanyahu reportedly pushing for major expansion of war in G...aza

Sen. Alsobrooks flip-flops from pledge to maintain aid to Is...rael during Senate campaign

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrives in Israel

Democrats’ top Senate recruit Roy Cooper rejects effort to b...lock aid to Israel

Quick Hits

ON THE HILL

House passes 2026 defense bill, including repeal of Iraq war powers

Other passed amendments aimed to counter the BDS movement, strengthen the U.S.-Israel defense partnership and counter the Iranian regime

GETTY IMAGES

A general view of the U.S. Capitol Building from the National Mall, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
September 11, 2025

The House passed its version of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, including an amendment that would repeal the Authorizations for Use of Military Force that allowed for the Iraq war, the Gulf War and many of the U.S.’ subsequent counterterrorism actions globally.

The House also passed a series of amendments aimed at countering the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel and enhancing defense cooperation with Israel.

An effort to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force passed by a bipartisan 261-167 vote, with 49 Republicans voting with 212 Democrats in favor of the amendment.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he agreed that there should be sunsets on AUMFs, but said that changes should not be made without discussions with key U.S. military leaders about how the repeal would impact U.S. activities and counterterrorism efforts and whether additional authorities would be needed to re-authorize ongoing U.S. operations.

“These are questions that were not asked, and the answers were not given,” Mast said. “We have, I think, probably large agreement on reasons to sunset things, but it should not be done in absence of doing something of this gravity in the proper way.”

Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said that the AUMFs are “long obsolete” and that keeping them effective “only risk[s] abuse by administrations of either party to sanction military force that Congress has not consented or approved.” 

He said he’s committed to ensuring that the provision remains in the final version of the NDAA agreed to in negotiation with the Senate.

Repeal efforts for the AUMFs have seen substantial momentum in recent previous years.

Other amendments approved by voice votes as part of broader amendment packages aimed to counter international targeting of Israel, including banning the Defense Department from contracting with entities boycotting Israel, instructing the administration to monitor the impact of global arms embargoes, and other sanctions imposed on Israel, and determine how the U.S. can mitigate such issues. They also urged the administration to engage with allies to ensure they do not enforce International Criminal Court arrest warrants against Israeli officials and called on the Pentagon not to participate in defense exhibitions that exclude Israel.

To further reinforce U.S.-Israel defensive cooperation, other amendments would order the creation of a Defense Innovation Unit field office in Israel to engage with the government and private sector there on technological development and mandate that the U.S. and Israel study the possibility of integrating Israel into the U.S. defense industrial base.

Additionally, the House added requirements that the Pentagon report to Congress on the status of integrated air and missile defense cooperation in the Middle East, including lessons learned from recent attacks in the region; on joint U.S.-Israel efforts to increase production of Arrow missile defense interceptors, stockpiles of which were significantly depleted during the Israel-Iran war, including whether further authorizations or funding are needed; on U.S.-Israel joint military exercises, the missions rehearsed and how regional partners can be invited to join; and on the status of pending deliveries of military aircraft and air-launched munitions, including the reasons for any delays and how they can be resolved.

Other amendments would require the U.S, Egypt and Israel to study steps that they can take to block smuggling into Gaza from tunnels in Egypt or via the Mediterranean Sea and the Pentagon to report to Congress on the U.S.-Bahrain partnership agreement and possibilities for expanding it to include other regional allies.

Additional amendments seek to support Iranian dissidents and counter the Iranian regime: requiring a strategy on encouraging and enticing top Iranian officials to defect; requiring the Pentagon to help develop technologies to counter internet blockages imposed by Iran and other adversaries; requiring a strategy to counter Iran and Hezbollah’s operations in South America; and expanding reporting requirements regarding Iran’s terrorism strategy, proxies, relationship with Russia, supply chains and weapons production capabilities.

Another amendment would require the Pentagon to quickly release all files on the Iranian proxy attack on the Tower 22 facility in Jordan that killed U.S. service members in January 2024.

An additional amendment would award a medal to servicemembers involved in the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Two amendments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), which aimed to block U.S. support for Ukraine and Taiwan, were resoundingly defeated 372-60 and 422-9, respectively. An amendment proposed by Greene to strip out programs supporting Israel from the bill did not receive consideration or a vote on the floor.

Greene made similar efforts to block funding for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan during consideration earlier this year of 2026 Pentagon funding, which were defeated along similar lines.

The amended NDAA passed the House by a 231-196 vote, with just 17 Democrats voting for the bill as most voiced objections to provisions relating to transgender medical care and renewable energy, among other issues. The Senate is considering its own version of the NDAA this week as well.
Among a slew of other issues, a series of proposed amendments aimed at cracking down on Turkey were not approved for consideration on the House floor.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.