Bahrain’s national security advisor says country remains committed to the Abraham Accords

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa also said Bahrain is ‘proud’ to be part of U.S. and Israeli cooperative military efforts in the region

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s national security advisor, said his country remains committed to the Abraham Accords despite regional backlash toward Israel and is “proud” to be part of U.S. and Israeli cooperative military efforts.

Asked at the Aspen Security Forum why his country remains committed to the Abraham Accords despite intense anger in the Arab world over Israel’s operations in Gaza, Al Khalifa described the normalization agreement as “one of the most important milestones that we have achieved.”

“This is why we should always keep an open door and channel with the Israelis,” he continued, adding later that the Abraham Accords have had many positive impacts for Bahrain and encouraging other countries in the region to join.

Al Khalifa added that Bahrain is “proud” to have a “vital role in the deterrence and also the stability of the region,” including the April 13 Iranian missile attack on Israel, noting his country’s proximity to Iran.

He said the attack provides an “excellent example” for why the U.S., Bahrain and other partners should draw closer together and integrate their efforts.

Al Khalifa said the kingdom is also “proud” to be part of the international effort to counter the Houthis in the Red Sea — the only Arab state that has publicly confirmed its participation in the task force — highlighting the country’s long history of supporting the U.S. in conflicts around the world.

“We fight hard alongside the United States because we believe there will be no security, there will be no harmony, there will be no stability in the region, unless we put [our] hands together and take action,” Al Khalifa said.

At the same time, he defended Bahrain’s efforts to re-engage diplomatically with Iran after severing all ties with the regime in Tehran. Al Khalifa said that Bahrain seeks “deterrence and diplomacy” side by side, arguing that the two are not mutually exclusive.

“Talking to Iran, like what we have done during the Abraham Accords talking to Israel, is always important for us, always important for the security of the region,” he said. “We should always keep these channels open in order to get a proper structure for our security and stability and harmony in the region.”

He said that the process is moving forward with “baby steps” at the moment.

Al Khalifa highlighted the kingdom’s Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement with the U.S. as a key development, providing not only significant security guarantees but also agreements focused on trade, science and commerce. He said Bahrain envisions making the agreement a multilateral partnership, including outside of the Middle East.

“We are looking at showing that the United States has a lot of friends around the world, and this agreement should bring the true friends together,” Al Khalifa said.