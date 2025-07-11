allies in arms
Senate’s defense bill includes effort to advance Middle East air defense cooperation
The amendment, led by Sen. Joni Ernst, highlights the ‘serious and growing’ missile threats from Iran and its proxies
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s draft of the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, passed out of committee this week, includes provisions aimed at furthering coordinated air and missile defense efforts in the Middle East.
Moves to strengthen military cooperation...
Become a premium subscriber